Worldwide Display Technology Industry To 2026 - Growing Adoption Of Foldable & Flexible Displays Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Display Technology Market Research Report by Type, by Size, by Product, by Industry, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Display Technology Market size was estimated at USD 112.73 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 119.89 billion in 2021, at a CAGR 6.68% to reach USD 166.24 billion by 2026. Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period. FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Display Technology Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape. Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits. Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Display Technology Market, including AU Optronics Corp., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd., Cambridge Display Technology Limited, Corning Incorporated, Innolux, Japan Display Inc., Leia Inc., Leyard Optoelectronic, LG Display Co Ltd, NEC Display Solutions, Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, Sharp, Sony Corporation, and Universal Display Corporation. The report provides insights on the following pointers:1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments The report answers questions such as:1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Display Technology Market?2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Display Technology Market during the forecast period?3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Display Technology Market?4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Display Technology Market?5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Display Technology Market?6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Display Technology Market?7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Display Technology Market? Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Market Overview4.1. Introduction4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19 5. Market Dynamics5.1. Introduction5.2. Drivers5.2.1. Advancements in the field of display technology and rising demand for electronic products5.2.2. Growing demand for interactive displays in various applications5.2.3. Increasing popularity of OLED-based technologies5.3. Restraints5.3.1. High cost of the transparent & quantum dot display technologies5.3.2. Stagnant growth of desktop PCs, notebooks, and tablets5.4. Opportunities5.4.1. Growing adoption of foldable & flexible displays5.4.2. Emerging use cases of displays to give lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers5.4.3. Increased CAPEX spending on displays5.5. Challenges5.5.1. Deployment of widescreen alternatives, such as projectors & screenless displays, & the emergence of new display concepts 6. Display Technology Market, by Type6.1. Introduction6.2. Direct-vew LED6.3. LCD6.4. Micro-LED6.5. OLED 7. Display Technology Market, by Size7.1. Introduction7.2. Large Panels7.3. Microdisplays7.4. Small and Medium-sized Panels 8. Display Technology Market, by Product8.1. Introduction8.2. Automotive Displays8.3. Digital Signage/Large Format Displays8.4. PC Monitors & Laptops8.5. Smart Wearables8.6. Smartphones8.7. Tablets8.8. Television Sets 9. Display Technology Market, by Industry9.1. Introduction9.2. Automotive9.3. Consumer9.4. Defense & Aerospace9.5. Education9.6. Healthcare9.7. Industrial & Enterprise9.8. Retail, Hospitality, and BFSI9.9. Sports & Entertainment9.10. Transportation 10. Americas Display Technology Market10.1. Introduction10.2. Argentina10.3. Brazil10.4. Canada10.5. Mexico10.6. United States 11. Asia-Pacific Display Technology Market11.1. Introduction11.2. Australia11.3. China11.4. India11.5. Indonesia11.6. Japan11.7. Malaysia11.8. Philippines11.9. Singapore11.10. South Korea11.11. Taiwan11.12. Thailand 12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Display Technology Market12.1. Introduction12.2. France12.3. Germany12.4. Italy12.5. Netherlands12.6. Qatar12.7. Russia12.8. Saudi Arabia12.9. South Africa12.10. Spain12.11. United Arab Emirates12.12. United Kingdom 13. Competitive Landscape13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix13.1.1. Quadrants13.1.2. Business Strategy13.1.3. Product Satisfaction13.2. Market Ranking Analysis13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player13.4. Competitive Scenario13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement13.4.4. Investment & Funding13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion 14. Company Usability Profiles14.1. AU Optronics Corp.14.2. BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.14.3. Cambridge Display Technology Limited14.4. Corning Incorporated14.5. Innolux14.6. Japan Display Inc.14.7. Leia Inc.14.8. Leyard Optoelectronic14.9. LG Display Co Ltd14.10. NEC Display Solutions, Ltd.14.11. Panasonic Corporation14.12. Samsung SDI Co Ltd14.13. Sharp14.14. Sony Corporation14.15. Universal Display Corporation 15. Appendix

