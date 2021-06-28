Worldwide Digital Therapeutics Industry To 2027 - Growing Need To Manage Healthcare Costs Is Driving The Demand

DUBLIN, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Digital Therapeutics Market By End Use (Patients, Providers, Payers, Employers and Others), By Applications (Diabetes, CNS Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Obesity, CVD and others), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Digital Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach $14.5 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Digital therapeutics is a group of applications, which assist in curing diseases by altering patient's behaviour and offering remote supervision to enhance long-term health results. There is a broad range of products include in digital therapeutics like wearable devices, mobile applications, and sensors. However, it is different from digital health based on the clinical results for patients.Consumer health-oriented technologies like calorie-counter and step counter do not fall under the ambit of digital therapeutics. Digital therapeutics is a new category of healthcare solutions that utilizes digital technology to protect, manage and cure different medical conditions. Additionally, it also uses digital health technologies to cure a patient with some medical problems, which is why it is becoming a popular concept in today's digital world.There is an increasing demand for digital therapeutics across the globe, due to the rising adoption of smartphones & tablets along with healthcare apps, increasing cases of chronic diseases, and the growing need to manage healthcare costs. Moreover, high growth opportunities in the undiscovered markets are anticipated to offer new growth avenues for the manufacturers operating in the digital therapeutics market. Though, the absence of awareness related to digital therapeutics in emerging nations and the increasing concern about patient data is hampering the growth of the market. End Use OutlookBased on End Use, the market is segmented into Patients, Providers, Payers, Employers and Others. The providers market segment is estimated to record a significant growth due to the determinants like increasing number of companies are using digital therapeutics to provide clinically proven therapies without a healthcare setup, and also offer reliable patient engagement. This segment has huge potential for growth and players are also gaining more interest in covering digital therapeutics. Application OutlookBased on Applications, the market is segmented into Diabetes, CNS Disease, Respiratory Diseases, Smoking Cessation, Obesity, CVD and others. On the basis of application, the diabetes market segment procured the highest share in the total revenue of the market in 2020. This segment is estimated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. The increasing cases of diabetes among the people across the globe are contributing to the growth of the segment. Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. By region, North America emerged as a leading region in the digital therapeutics market with the highest market share in 2020. It is due to the factors like the prevalence of key market players, full developed healthcare infrastructure, increasing government initiatives, and growing prevalence of chronic diseases.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; ResMed, Inc. is the major forerunner in the Digital Therapeutics Market. Companies such as Pear Therapeutics, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and Noom, Inc., Mindstrong, Inc., Welldoc, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include ResMed, Inc. (Propeller Health), Teladoc Health, Inc. (Livongo Health), Noom, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., Welldoc, Inc., Canary Health, Mango Health, Inc. (TrialCard, Incorporated), 2Morrow, Inc., Pear Therapeutics, Inc., and Mindstrong, Inc.

Unique Offerings from the Publisher

Exhaustive coverage

Highest number of market tables and figures

Subscription based model available

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology Chapter 2. Market Overview2.1 Introduction2.1.1 Overview2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market2.2.1 Market Drivers2.2.2 Restraints: Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global3.1 Cardinal Matrix3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions3.2.3 Business Expansions3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers3.3 Top Winning Strategies3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Mar - 2021, Mar) Leading Players Chapter 4. Global Digital Therapeutics Market by End Use4.1 Global Patients Market by Region4.2 Global Providers Market by Region4.3 Global Payers Market by Region4.4 Global Employers Market by Region4.5 Global Other End Use Market by Region Chapter 5. Global Digital Therapeutics Market by Applications5.1 Global Diabetes Applications Market by Region5.2 Global CNS Disease Applications Market by Region5.3 Global Respiratory Diseases Applications Market by Region5.4 Global Smoking Cessation Applications Market by Region5.5 Global Obesity Applications Market by Region5.6 Global CVD Applications Market by Region5.7 Global Other Applications Market by Region Chapter 6. Global Digital Therapeutics Market by Region6.1 North America Digital Therapeutics Market6.2 Europe Digital Therapeutics Market6.3 Asia Pacific Digital Therapeutics Market6.4 LAMEA Digital Therapeutics Market Chapter 7. Company Profiles7.1 ResMed, Inc. (Propeller Health)7.1.1 Company Overview7.1.1 Financial Analysis7.1.2 Segmental and Regional Analysis7.1.3 Research & Development Expense7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:7.1.4.1 Approvals and Trials:7.1.4.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2 Teladoc Health, Inc. (Livongo Health)7.2.1 Company Overview7.2.2 Financial Analysis7.2.3 Recent strategies and developments:7.2.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.2.3.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.3 Noom, Inc.7.3.1 Company Overview7.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.4 Omada Health, Inc.7.4.1 Company Overview7.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.4.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.4.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.5 Welldoc, Inc.7.5.1 Company Overview7.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.6 Canary Health7.6.1 Company Overview7.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.6.2.2 Business Expansions:7.7 Mango Health, Inc. (TrialCard, Incorporated)7.7.1 Company Overview7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.7.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.8 2Morrow, Inc.7.8.1 Company Overview7.9 Pear Therapeutics, Inc.7.9.1 Company Overview7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:7.9.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:7.9.2.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:7.10. Mindstrong, Inc.7.10.1 Company Overview7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byjud0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-digital-therapeutics-industry-to-2027---growing-need-to-manage-healthcare-costs-is-driving-the-demand-301321035.html

SOURCE Research and Markets