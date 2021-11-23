Worldwide Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Industry To 2026 - Featuring Apple, Cisco Systems And Google Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Media Adaptor (DMA) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital media adaptor (DMA) market reached a value of US$ 2.61 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.A digital media adaptor (DMA) refers to an electronic device used for connecting the computer to a home media system to transfer digital files and audio content. It consists of an operating system, processor, collection of applications to access the streaming services, in-built Wi-Fi receiver and High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) port that connects to a television set. This enables the user to locate different online media files and transfer them to audio or visual (AV) equipment that is connected to the home media system. Once the media file is located, the DMA allows the user to view or listen to that media file and simultaneously stream it.The emerging trend of home automation across the globe represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. In smart homes, various electronic devices and gadgets are connected to the home network and DMA, which enable the devices to communicate with each other. In line with this, the increasing preference for online streaming services by consumers is also contributing to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of innovative DMAs with enhanced audio transmission and minimal instances of freeze frames, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These advanced DMAs also support high broadband speeds to provide users with an enhanced viewing experience. Moreover, product manufacturers are developing miniaturized variants that require minimal wiring and can be conveniently mounted on the televisions. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further. Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Apple Inc., Archos (Vingroup), Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Netgear Inc., Roku Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation and Zyxel Communications Corp. Key Questions Answered in This Report

