Worldwide Digital Marketing Software Industry To 2026 - Players Include Adobe, HubSpot And IBM Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digital Marketing Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital marketing software market reached a value of US$ 48.3 Billion in 2020. Digital marketing is a multifaceted approach to promote brands, goods and services using the internet and electronic media. It relies on different channels, such as instant messaging (IM), social media platforms, websites and mobile applications, to improve consumer engagement. It is generally conducted using software that helps generate reports and analytics, create landing pages and perform other types of promotion activities. Digital marketing software also assists in reaching targeted audiences and building brand loyalty.Rapid digitization across various business verticals, in confluence with the increasing focus on expanding global consumer reach, represents one of the key factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, with the rising penetration of the internet, increasing sales of smartphones and the growing influence of social networking sites, companies are utilizing digital marketing strategies to analyze consumer behavior and preferences in real-time. This further helps improve opportunities for marketers to offer customized solutions and strengthen their consumer relationships.

Furthermore, as digital marketing cost-effectively provides access to mass audiences, it is gaining traction across small and medium enterprises (SMEs) worldwide. Moreover, retailers are adopting location-based advertising to give consumers personalized updates on offers, discounts and new products, which is further contributing to the market growth. Besides this, due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of various countries, there is a rise in the demand for online shopping and entertainment services around the world. As a result, several companies are shifting towards e-commerce channels to sell their products and adopting digital marketing strategies to advertise their goods and services remotely. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global digital marketing software market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Act-On Software Inc., Adobe Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, HubSpot Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global digital marketing software market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global digital marketing software market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the solution?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global digital marketing software market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Digital Marketing Software Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Solution6.1 Customer Relationship Management (CRM)6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Email Marketing6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Social Media6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Search Marketing6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Content Management6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Marketing Automation6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Campaign Management6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Service7.1 Professional Services7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Managed Services7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Deployment Type8.1 On-Premise8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Cloud-Based8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Organization Size9.1 Large Enterprises9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by End Use10.1 Media and Entertainment10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Manufacturing10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Retail10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 BFSI10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Information Technology10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast10.6 Healthcare10.6.1 Market Trends10.6.2 Market Forecast10.7 Others10.7.1 Market Trends10.7.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 North America11.2 Asia Pacific11.3 Europe11.4 Latin America11.5 Middle East and Africa 12 SWOT Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Strengths12.3 Weaknesses12.4 Opportunities12.5 Threats 13 Value Chain Analysis 14 Porters Five Forces Analysis14.1 Overview14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers14.4 Degree of Competition14.5 Threat of New Entrants14.6 Threat of Substitutes 15 Price Analysis 16 Competitive Landscape16.1 Market Structure16.2 Key Players16.3 Profiles of Key Players16.3.1 Act-On Software Inc.16.3.1.1 Company Overview16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2 Adobe Inc.16.3.2.1 Company Overview16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio16.3.2.3 Financials16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP16.3.3.1 Company Overview16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio16.3.3.3 Financials16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.4 HubSpot Inc.16.3.4.1 Company Overview16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio16.3.4.3 Financials16.3.5 IBM Corporation16.3.5.1 Company Overview16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio16.3.5.3 Financials16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.6 Microsoft Corporation16.3.6.1 Company Overview16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio16.3.6.3 Financials16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.7 Oracle Corporation16.3.7.1 Company Overview16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio16.3.7.3 Financials16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.8 Salesforce.com Inc.16.3.8.1 Company Overview16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio16.3.8.3 Financials16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis16.3.9 SAP SE16.3.9.1 Company Overview16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio16.3.9.3 Financials16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 16.3.10 SAS Institute Inc.16.3.10.1 Company Overview16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio16.3.10.3 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t476o4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-digital-marketing-software-industry-to-2026---players-include-adobe-hubspot-and-ibm-corporation-among-others-301268003.html

SOURCE Research and Markets