Worldwide Diethyl Oxalate Industry To 2027 - Applications In Dye Manufacturing Present Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diethyl Oxalate Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application, End Use Industry, and Form" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the market was valued at US$ 521.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 891.93 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2019 to 2027.The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players along with their developments in the market.Diethyl oxalate (C6H10O4) is also referred as oxalic acid diethyl ester, ethanedioic acid, diethyl ethanedioate, and others. It is a white solid compound synthesized from carbon monoxide and ethanol. It is slightly denser than water and is insoluble in water. Diethyl oxalate is available in the powder and liquid forms. It is a colorless, toxic compound with a characteristic odor. It has significant applications in various end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and cosmetics. The compound is majorly utilized as a raw material or intermediate in the manufacturing of phenobarbital and numerous dyes; it is also used as a solvent for natural and synthetic resins as well as in nitrocellulose lacquers and various chemical synthesis processes. Further, it is used as a chemical intermediate in the synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Diethyl oxalate is also used as a cost-effective additive based in the dye-sensitized solar cells.Diethyl oxalate is used in the production of agrochemicals such as pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides. The developments in agricultural practices have led to a rise in agrochemicals production, and this has fueled the expansion of diethyl oxalate market. The explosive growth of population growth that leads to greater demands for food, increasing technological advancement in the agricultural industry, limited availability of arable land, and advances in plant breeding and management expertise are the factors leading to the elevated use of agrochemicals.Borsodchem MCHZ, S.R.O., Nanjing Chengyi Chemical Co., Ltd., Indian Oxalate Limited, Shandong Liangzou Mining Industry Group, Merck KgaA, Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD., Vertellus Holdings LLC, and Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co., Ltd are among the well-established players in the global diethyl oxalate market. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Diethyl Oxalate MarketThe COVID-19 pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan ( China) in December 2019, has affected economies and industries due to imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemical and materials is one of the world's major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. This is further projected to impact the demand for diethyl oxalate products globally. Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities to assist companies realign their business strategies.

Features key findings and crucial progressive industry trends in the global diethyl oxalate market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develops/modifies business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering from developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinizes in-depth market trends as well as key market drivers and restraints.

Enhances the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation, and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Introduction1.1 Study Scope1.2 Report Guidance1.3 Market Segmentation 2. Key Takeaways 3. Research Methodology3.1 Scope of the Study3.2 Research Methodology3.2.1 Data Collection:3.2.2 Primary Interviews:3.2.3 Hypothesis formulation:3.2.4 Macro-economic factor analysis:3.2.5 Developing base number:3.2.6 Data Triangulation:3.2.7 Country level data: 4. Diethyl Oxalate Market Landscape4.1 Market Overview4.2 PEST Analysis4.2.1 North America4.2.2 Europe4.2.3 APAC4.2.4 MEA4.2.5 SAM4.3 Expert Opinion 5. Diethyl Oxalate Market - Key Market Dynamics5.1 Market Drivers5.1.1 Tremendous Growth of the Pharmaceutical Industry5.1.2 Utilization of Diethyl Oxalate in the Agrochemical Industry5.2 Market Restraints5.2.1 Adverse Effects of Diethyl Oxalate5.3 Market Opportunities5.3.1 Application of Diethyl Oxalate in Dye Manufacturing5.4 Future Trends5.4.1 Increasing Trend of Nanoparticles Synthesis by Microemulsion Method5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints 6. Diethyl Oxalate - Global Market Analysis6.1 Diethyl Oxalate Market Overview6.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)6.3 Market Positioning - Key Market Players 7. Diethyl Oxalate Market Analysis - By Application7.1 Overview7.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)7.3 Perfume and Fragrances7.3.1 Overview7.3.1.1 Perfume and Fragrances: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.4 Manufacturing of Dyestuff's7.4.1 Overview7.4.1.1 Manufacturing of Dyestuff's: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.5 Pharmaceutical Intermediate7.5.1 Overview7.5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Intermediate: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.6 Plasticizers7.6.1 Overview7.6.1.1 Plasticizers: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)7.7 Others7.7.1 Overview7.7.1.1 Others: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 8. Diethyl Oxalate Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry8.1 Overview8.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market, By End-Use Industry (2019 and 2027)8.3 Pharmaceuticals8.3.1 Overview8.3.1.1 Pharmaceuticals: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.4 Agricultural8.4.1 Overview8.4.1.1 Agricultural: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.5 Chemical Plastics and Polymer8.5.1 Overview8.5.1.1 Chemical Plastics and Polymer: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.6 Cosmetics8.6.1 Overview8.6.1.1 Cosmetics: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)8.7 Others8.7.1 Overview8.7.1.1 Others: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 9. Diethyl Oxalate Market Analysis - By Form9.1 Overview9.2 Diethyl Oxalate Market, By Form (2019 and 2027)9.3 Liquid9.3.1 Overview9.3.1.1 Liquid: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)9.4 Powder9.4.1 Overview9.4.1.1 Powder: Diethyl Oxalate Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million) 10. Diethyl Oxalate Market - Geographic Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 North America: Diethyl Oxalate Market10.3 Europe: Diethyl Oxalate Market10.4 Middle East and Africa: Diethyl Oxalate Market10.5 South America: Diethyl Oxalate Market 11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Diethyl Oxalate Market11.1 Overview11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.4 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic 12. Company Profiles12.1 Borsodchem MCHZ, S.R.O.12.1.1 Key Facts12.1.2 Business Description12.1.3 Products and Services12.1.4 Financial Overview12.1.5 SWOT Analysis12.2 Nanjing Chengyi Chemical Co., Ltd.12.2.1 Key Facts12.2.2 Business Description12.2.3 Products and Services12.2.4 Financial Overview12.2.5 SWOT Analysis12.3 Indian Oxalate Limited12.3.1 Key Facts12.3.2 Business Description12.3.3 Products and Services12.3.4 Financial Overview12.3.5 SWOT Analysis12.4 Shandong Liangzou Mining Industry Group12.4.1 Key Facts12.4.2 Business Description12.4.3 Products and Services12.4.4 Financial Overview12.4.5 SWOT Analysis12.5 Merck KGaA12.5.1 Key Facts12.5.2 Business Description12.5.3 Products and Services12.5.4 Financial Overview12.5.5 SWOT Analysis12.6 Mudanjiang Hongli Chemicals12.6.1 Key Facts12.6.2 Business Description12.6.3 Products and Services12.6.4 Financial Overview12.6.5 SWOT Analysis12.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.12.7.1 Key Facts12.7.2 Business Description12.7.3 Products and Services12.7.4 Financial Overview12.7.5 SWOT Analysis12.8 UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD.12.8.1 Key Facts12.8.2 Business Description12.8.3 Products and Services12.8.4 Financial Overview12.8.5 SWOT Analysis12.9 Vertellus Holdings LLC12.9.1 Key Facts12.9.2 Business Description12.9.3 Products and Services12.9.4 Financial Overview12.9.5 SWOT Analysis12.10 Zibo Xusheng Chemical Co., Ltd12.10.1 Key Facts12.10.2 Business Description12.10.3 Products and Services12.10.4 Financial Overview12.10.5 SWOT Analysis 13. Appendix13.1 About the Publisher13.2 Word IndexFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xcfwyw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-diethyl-oxalate-industry-to-2027---applications-in-dye-manufacturing-present-opportunities-301172721.html

SOURCE Research and Markets