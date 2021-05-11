Worldwide Dietary Fibers Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dietary Fibers Market by Product, Source, Application and Geography - Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dietary Fibers Market is expected to grow at the rate of 12.6% CAGR by 2026. The intensifying awareness among consumers about maintaining a healthy diet will be a key factor influencing the global dietary fibers market expansion. This has increased the demand for dietary fiber-based products as consumers have grasped its benefits in reducing diseases like cardiovascular diseases, disorders, hypertension, and obesity.

Furthermore, the introduction of functional food in dietary habits owing to the lack of quality fruits and vegetables will positively impact the global industry demand. Consumers now keep a tab on dietary recommendations as there is a shift toward preventative healthcare and lifestyle. The growing frequency of gastrointestinal diseases, lifestyle diseases, and rising personal care spending will prompt the need for dietetic nutrition. Furthermore, consumer perception that dietary products will be better matched for their dietary requirements over regular diet coupled with the benefits provided by these products will create lucrative opportunities for the global dietary fibers market. The inclusion of fiber-rich food and the introduction of functional food in dietary routines will offer more opportunities for the global dietary fiber industry development.Grupo Arcor and Ingredion Incorporated declared the signing of an agreement to create a joint venture leveraging the two companies' manufacturing expertise with complementary geographic footprints, while broadening commercial capabilities in food and beverage ingredient offerings to cusumers in Argentina, Chile, and Uruguay. Arcor and Ingredion were declared to held a 51% and 49% stake, respectively. The joint venture has been projected to have combined turnover of more than US$300 million. By Product

In the market by product, the soluble segment is holding the maximum market share. Soluble dietary fibers are mostly used in the food and beverages in the flours, cookies, bread, supplements, smoothies, and other beverages. There is also increasing demand for food with dietary benefits. Soluble dietary fibers benefit from several industrial applications due to their water retention and the minimum reactivity to gastrointestinal enzymes.As per the source, the cereals and grains segment is leading the dietary fibers market. Consumption of dietary fibers minimizes the possibility of cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke and coronary heart disease. Moreover, fibers present in beans, flaxseeds, oats, and oat bran help minimize the low-density lipoprotein and control the total blood cholesterol levels, which are fueling the dietary demand fibers.In terms of application, dietary fibers are most commonly used in functional food and beverages. Since consumers are more dependent on dietary fibers' health benefits through food and drinks, this could be the key factor to boost the application of dietary fibers in food and beverages.In the regional market of dietary fibers, North America is considered to acquire the major share. This is due to the increasing advancements in technology that have resulted in the high availability of dietary fiber products in this region's wide range of applications. Additionally, global liberalization is another factor contributing to the major share of this segment.Globally, increasing awareness in consumers regarding consumption of a healthy diet is a key factor influencing the global dietary fibers market, leading to an immense demand for dietary fiber-based products. Consumers have understood the benefits of minimizing the diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, disorders, and obesity. 