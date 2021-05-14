Worldwide Diesel Engine Industry To 2026 - Players Include AGCO, Bosch And Continental Among Others

DUBLIN, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Engine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diesel engine market reached a value of US$ 207 Billion in 2020. The global diesel engine market is currently witnessing healthy growth. The diesel engine is an internal combustion machine in which the air is compressed inside a cylindrical vessel to ignite the fuel. It changes the chemical energy stored in the fuel into mechanical energy which is used to power freight trucks, locomotives, large vessels, vehicles, etc. Currently, two types of diesel engines are available in the market. Two-stroke engines that complete a power cycle with two strokes of the piston during one crankshaft revolution, and four-stroke engines that complete the cycle with four separate strokes by turning the crankshaft. Diesel engines are capable of offering better operational performance and higher fuel economy, making them increasingly preferred among the end-users.A key factor driving the demand of diesel engines is the fact that they provide better fuel efficiency compared to petrol engines and are extremely popular in commercial and heavy-duty vehicles. Moreover, the strong growth of the automobile industry, particularly in emerging markets such as India, China, Vietnam, etc. is also expected to create a positive impact on the demand of diesel engines. Apart from this, growth in the non-automotive diesel engine market is also expected to catalyse the market with growth expected to be driven by rising energy demands from infrastructure growth and the manufacturing industry. Strong industrialization in developing economies has also increased the demand of diesel engines driven by an increasing requirement for a reliable and consistent source of power generation to ensure uninterrupted and efficient operations. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diesel engine market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AGCO Corporation, China FAW Group, Bosch, Deere & Company, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ford Motor, General Motors, MAN SE, Wartsila, Cummins, Caterpillar, Rolls-Royce, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:1. What was the global diesel engine market size in 2020?2. What will be the global diesel engine market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?3. What are the global diesel engine market drivers?4. What are the major trends in the global diesel engine market?5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global diesel engine market?6. What is the global diesel engine market breakup by end user?7. What are the major regions in the global diesel engine market? Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Diesel Engine Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Power Rating5.5 Market Breakup by End-User5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Power Rating6.1 0.5 MW-1 MW6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Up to 0.5 MW6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 2 MW-5 MW6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 1 MW-2 MW6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Above 5 MW6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Automotive7.1.1 On-Road7.1.1.1 Market Trends7.1.1.2 Market Breakup by Type7.1.1.2.1 Light Vehicles7.1.1.2.2 Medium/Heavy Trucks7.1.1.2.3 Light Trucks7.1.1.3 Market Forecast7.1.2 Off-Road7.1.2.1 Market Trends7.1.2.2 Market Breakup by Type7.1.2.2.1 Industrial/Construction Equipment7.1.2.2.2 Agriculture Equipment7.1.2.2.3 Marine Applications7.1.2.3 Market Forecast7.2 Non-Automotive7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Asia Pacific8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 North America8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Research and Development10.3 Raw Material Procurement10.4 Manufacturing10.5 Marketing10.6 Distribution10.7 End-Use 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Manufacturing Process13.1 Product Overview13.2 Raw Material Requirements13.3 Manufacturing Process13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 AGCO Corporation14.3.2 China FAW Group 14.3.3 Bosch 14.3.4 Deere & Company 14.3.5 Continental AG 14.3.6 Delphi Automotive 14.3.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 14.3.8 Ford Motor 14.3.9 General Motors 14.3.10 MAN SE 14.3.11 Wartsila 14.3.12 Cummins 14.3.13 Caterpillar 14.3.14 Rolls-RoyceFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elagjm

