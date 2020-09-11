Worldwide Diameter Signaling Industry To 2025 - Featuring Huawei, Ericsson & F5 Networks Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diameter Signaling Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering (Hardware, Software & Solutions), Hardware Type (Process Systems, Analysis Systems), Connectivity Technology (3G, 4G, 5G), Applications, Standard Protocol and Region-Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Diameter signaling market was valued at USD 1,109 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,664 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 and 2025. Diameter signaling market to exhibit significant growth potential from 2020 to 2025

The market growth is driven by the increasing number of smartphone users and network subscribers, rising adoption of IoT devices for more effective communications, and escalating need for high-speed and large network coverage.

4G Connectivity Technology segment to account for the largest share in the global diameter signaling market

4G is expected to continue to account for the largest share of the Diameter signaling market as 4G subscriptions are overtaking 3G due to its higher internet speed and better functionality. The mobile technology has evolved to meet customer expectations in terms of high-speed connectivity and the ability to connect more devices. Mobile carriers are upgrading their core networks to serve customers in a better way. 4G connectivity also supports innovative technologies that are associated with the Internet of Things.

Software & Solutions segment to account for the largest share offering for the global diameter signaling market

The leading position of the software & solutions segment is attributed to the increasing awareness about the importance of signaling software implementation in communication networks to ensure high-speed and large network coverage and improve signaling network scalability, protocol interworking, and traffic management.

5G Connectivity technology to register the highest CAGR in global diameter signaling market

5G is the fifth-generation cellular network and is gaining traction with China and the United States as leading markets. According to Chinese telecom companies, the country witnessed more than 17 million subscribers until April 2020. In the US, four major telecom operators including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile have started providing 5G services. With the evolution of 5G, mobile data traffic will grow. The speed at which 5G networks are deployed and adopted is much faster than that of 4G networks. According to the latest report by Ericson, by the end of 2025, 2.8 billion population is expected to have 5G subscriptions.

Companies offering diameter signaling products have unified the 5G-based HHTP/2 protocols for transmitting data in 5G networks.

APAC to account for the highest share of diameter signaling market in 2019

APAC would be the fastest-growing market, mainly due to the growing number of smartphone users and 4G subscribers. Additionally, major players in the Diameter signaling market, such as Huawei, are engaged in R&D activities, investments, partnerships with regards to new communication technologies. In-depth interviews were conducted with C-level executives, managers, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the diameter signaling market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Diameter Signaling Market4.2 Market, by Connectivity Technology4.3 Market, by Offering4.4 Market, by Hardware Type4.5 Market in APAC, by Connectivity Technology and Country4.6 Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Mobile Data Traffic Due to Rapid Proliferation of Smart Connected Devices5.2.1.2 Escalated need for Diameter Signaling with Emergence of New Uses Cases of LTE Networks5.2.1.3 Strong Inclination of Customers Toward Advanced and Personalized Services Demands Improved Signaling Systems5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Growing Number of Cyberattacks5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Implementation of IoT Devices5.2.3.2 Development of Connected Cars5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Security-Related Challenges Posed by Unified Controlling of Signaling Protocols5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem Analysis for Telecom5.5 Use Cases: Diameter Signaling5.5.1 Connected Transportation5.6 Average Selling Price5.7 Diameter Signaling Standards5.7.1 IETF5.7.2 3GPP5.7.3 GSMA5.8 Diameter Signaling Applications5.8.1 Policy Management and Charging Control:5.8.2 Voice Over LTE5.8.3 Broadcasting5.8.4 Others/Mobility5.9 Industry Trends5.9.1 IMS Multimedia5.9.2 Convergent Signaling Networks for Unified Signaling of Both Ss7 and Diameter Protocols5.9.3 Network Function Visualization for Automation in Networks5.9.4 Entry of Technology Companies in Telecommunications Sector5.9.5 Us-China Trade War and Its Impact on Huawei5.10 Impact of COVID-19 on Diameter Signaling Market 6 Diameter Signaling Market, by Offering6.1 Introduction6.2 Hardware6.2.1 Surging Demand for Robust Signaling Architecture Boost Demand for Hardware Offerings6.3 Software & Solutions6.3.1 Growing need for Software & Solutions with Increasing Complexity of Networks 7 Diameter Signaling Market, by Hardware Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Process Systems7.2.1 Growing need for Centralized Routing, Data Traffic Management, and Load Balancing Boosts Demand for Process Systems7.3 Analysis Systems7.3.1 Increasing Requirement for Load Monitoring to Reduce Errors in Signaling Networks 8 Diameter Signaling Market, by Connectivity Technology8.1 Introduction8.2 3G8.2.1 Continuous Decline in 3G Market Owing to Surging Adoption of Other Wireless Advanced Networks8.3 4G8.3.1 4G Would Remain Dominant Technology in Market Throughout Forecast Period8.4 5G8.4.1 Rollout of 5G Networks Would Lead to Increase in Mobile Data Traffic8.5 Others8.5.1 Use of IoT Devices will Lead to Heavy Increase in Data Volume in Wireless Communication Networks 9 Geographic Analysis9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 APAC9.5 RoW 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Share Analysis, 201910.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping10.3.1 Visionary Leaders10.3.2 Innovators10.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators10.3.4 Emerging Companies 11 Company Profiles11.1 Key Players11.1.1 Huawei11.1.2 Ericsson11.1.3 F5 Networks11.1.4 Nokia Corporation11.1.5 Oracle11.1.6 Cisco11.1.7 Enghouse Systems11.1.8 TNS Inc.11.1.9 Broadforward 11.1.10 Ribbon Communications11.2 Other Key Players11.2.1 Squire Technologies11.2.2 Packetforce11.2.3 Diametriq11.2.4 Syniverse Technologies11.2.5 Sinch11.2.6 EXFO11.2.7 Tietoevry Corporation11.2.8 Marben11.2.9 Computaris 11.2.10 Cellusys 12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1r2bjy

