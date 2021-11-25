Worldwide Diabetic Socks Industry To 2026 - Featuring 3M, Creswell Sock Mills And Cupron Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diabetic Socks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetic socks market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Most diabetic patients suffer from neuropathy and peripheral vascular diseases. These diseases narrow the blood vessels and increase the chances of developing ulcers in the feet. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for diabetic socks, which are warm, seamless, padded, non-constricting and nonbinding and provide protection to the feet against various problems. Diabetic socks are manufactured using special yarns that help alleviate different symptoms associated with diabetes. For instance, bamboo and wool are antimicrobial fabrics that are commonly used to reduce rough abrasion and shear forces on the skin.A significant rise in the awareness about the health impacts of diabetes on feet, along with an increase in the number of individuals who have diabetes, represents one of the leading factors bolstering the market growth. Moreover, as diabetic socks enhance blood circulation, keep the feet warm and dry, and prevent the risk of foot injuries, they are gaining popularity over regular socks. Apart from this, the key players are introducing diabetic socks manufactured using blister guard yarn that reduces the friction of the feet and lowers the chances of developing blisters. They also contain copper threads to prevent the growth of bacteria and fungi, which is also contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the leading market players are embedding sensors in socks that allow users to monitor the feet temperature and send it to smartphones via a dedicated application. This, in turn, is anticipated to positively influence the sales of smart diabetic socks worldwide. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global diabetic socks market to grow moderately during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, BSN medical GmbH (Essity AB), Creswell Sock Mills, Cupron Inc., DJO LLC (Colfax Corporation), Orthofeet Inc., PediFix Inc., Sigvaris Group, Simcan Enterprises Inc., Syounaa and Thorlo Inc.

