Worldwide Diabetes Devices And Drugs Industry To 2026 - Featuring Novo Nordisk, Ypsomed And Abbott Laboratories Among Others

The report on the global diabetes devices and drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global diabetes devices and drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on diabetes devices and drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on diabetes devices and drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global diabetes devices and drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global diabetes devices and drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings1) Drivers

The growing prevalence of diabetes due to population growth, aging, and urbanization

The rapidly changing lifestyles

Raising awareness about diabetes and diabetes management among patients

2) Restraints

Low awareness about diabetes management and monitoring devices in under-developed countries

3) Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancements and the introduction of advanced insulin delivery devices

Segment CoveredThe global diabetes devices and drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user.The Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type

Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Self-monitoring Devices

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Others

Drugs

Insulin

Oral Hypoglycaemic Agents

Non-Insulin Injectable

The Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Centers

Self-Care

Company ProfilesThe companies covered in the report include

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed AG

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the diabetes devices and drugs market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the diabetes devices and drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global diabetes devices and drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by End User3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market 4. Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type5.1. Devices5.1.1. Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices5.1.2. Test Strips5.1.3. Lancets5.1.4. Self-monitoring Devices5.1.5. Insulin Pens5.1.6. Insulin Pumps5.1.7. Others5.2. Drugs5.2.1. Insulin5.2.2. Oral Hypoglycaemic Agents5.2.3. Non-Insulin Injectable 6. Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User6.1. Hospitals6.2. Clinics6.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers6.4. Home Care Centers6.5. Self-Care 7. Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Region 2020-20267.1. North America7.1.1. North America Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type7.1.2. North America Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User7.1.3. North America Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Country7.2. Europe7.2.1. Europe Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type7.2.2. Europe Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User7.2.3. Europe Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Country7.3. Asia-Pacific7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Country7.4. RoW7.4.1. RoW Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type7.4.2. RoW Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User7.4.3. RoW Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Sub-region 8. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape8.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market8.2. Companies Profiled8.2.1. Novo Nordisk A/S8.2.2. Ypsomed AG8.2.3. Abbott Laboratories8.2.4. Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG8.2.5. Eli Lilly and Company8.2.6. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.8.2.7. Johnson & Johnson8.2.8. Medtronic PLC8.2.9. Becton, Dickinson and Company 8.2.10. Terumo CorporationFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cyzip0

