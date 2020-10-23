Worldwide Dermatological Therapeutics Industry To 2028 - Rise In Awareness Levels Of Disease Origin And Progression Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the publisher, the global dermatological therapeutics market is expected to display a positive market trend over the forecast period of 2019-2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.90%. Skin disease is one of the major factors responsible for the growing global disease burden, affecting millions of people around the world. This is expected to lead to an increase in the adoption of dermatological treatments, which, in turn, will propel the studied market growth. Also, the rise in awareness regarding disease origin and progression is creating opportunities for market growth.Dermatological therapies are used to treat different types of skin conditions and disorders. But despite this, there are certain major side-effects associated with anti-infectives, corticosteroids, retinoids, and every other drug class, which are quite prominent than others. This is majorly hampering the growth of the dermatological therapeutics market. Furthermore, unawareness about dermatological diagnosis is another factor challenging this market's growth.The Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and North America together envelop the global dermatological therapeutics market. North America leads the global market for dermatological therapeutics market, accounting for the largest share. The growth of this market is attributable to the expanding rate of occurrence of pores and skin diseases among people in the region. The United States is the greatest commercial center for dermatology drugs, followed by Canada. The rise in the demand for dermatological services in North America is driven by the rise in incidence of skin cancer, particularly melanoma. Another major factor fuelling the demand for these services is the increase in the geriatric population in the region. Thus, the increased demand for dermatological services is augmenting the growth of the North American dermatological therapeutics market.The notable players in this market include Merck & Co, Glaxosmithkline Plc, Abbvie Inc, Pfizer Inc, Amgen Inc, Leo Pharma A/S, Almirall, Allergan, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Galderma, Novartis AG, AGI Dermatics, and Johnson & Johnson.Novartis AG is a globally popular pharmaceutical company, with a major presence in diverse biopharmaceutical segments. One of its products in the dermatology segment, Cosentyx, is a prescription medicine used for treating adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. The company has operations across Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Novartis reported revenues worth $53,166 million for the fiscal year ended December 2018 (FY2018), which was an increase of 6% over the preceding year. Key Topics Covered: 1. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Summary 2. Industry Outlook2.1. Market Definition2.2. Key Insights2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is Most Encouraging Regional Market2.2.2. China is Leading Overall Market2.2.3. Advancements in Biologics2.2.4. Atopic Dermatitis is Anticipated to Grow at Highest CAGR2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants2.3.2. Threat of Substitute2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry2.4. Impact of COVID-19 - Dermatological Therapeutics2.5. Market Attractiveness Index2.6. Vendor Scorecard2.7. Market Drivers2.7.1. Increasing Burden of Dermatological Diseases2.8. Market Restraints2.8.1. Grave Side-Effects for Certain Classes of Therapeutic Drugs2.9. Market Opportunities2.9.1. Rise in Awareness Levels of Disease Origin and Progression2.10. Market Challenges2.10.1. Unawareness Towards Dermatological Diagnosis 3. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market Outlook - by Drug Class3.1. Anti-Infectives3.2. Corticosteroids3.3. Anti-Acne3.4. Calcineurin Inhibitors3.5. Retinoids3.6. Other Drug Classes 4. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market Outlook - by Application4.1. Alopecia4.2. Herpes4.3. Psoriasis4.4. Rosacea4.5. Atopic Dermatitis4.6. Acne Vulgaris4.7. Other Applications 5. Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Regional Outlook5.1. North America5.1.1. Market by Drug Class5.1.2. Market by Application5.1.3. Country Analysis5.1.3.1. United States5.1.3.2. Canada5.2. Europe5.2.1. Market by Drug Class5.2.2. Market by Application5.2.3. Country Analysis5.2.3.1. United Kingdom5.2.3.2. Germany5.2.3.3. France5.2.3.4. Spain5.2.3.5. Italy5.2.3.6. Russia5.2.3.7. Rest of Europe5.3. Asia-Pacific5.3.1. Market by Drug Class5.3.2. Market by Application5.3.3. Country Analysis5.3.3.1. China5.3.3.2. Japan5.3.3.3. India5.3.3.4. South Korea5.3.3.5. Asean Countries5.3.3.6. Australia & New Zealand5.3.3.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific5.4. Latin America5.4.1. Market by Drug Class5.4.2. Market by Application5.4.3. Country Analysis5.4.3.1. Brazil5.4.3.2. Mexico5.4.3.3. Rest of Latin America5.5. Middle East and Africa5.5.1. Market by Drug Class5.5.2. Market by Application5.5.3. Country Analysis5.5.3.1. United Arab Emirates5.5.3.2. Turkey5.5.3.3. Saudi Arabia5.5.3.4. South Africa5.5.3.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa 6. Competitive Landscape6.1. Abbvie Inc6.2. Allergan6.3. Almirall6.4. Amgen Inc6.5. Bausch Health Companies Inc6.6. Galderma6.7. GlaxoSmithKline plc6.8. Johnson & Johnson6.9. Novartis Ag6.10. Pfizer Inc6.11. AGI Dermatics6.12. Leo Pharma A/S6.13. Merck & Co 7. Methodology & Scope7.1. Research Scope & Deliverables7.2. Sources of Data7.3. Research MethodologyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24mp7a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-dermatological-therapeutics-industry-to-2028---rise-in-awareness-levels-of-disease-origin-and-progression-presents-opportunities-301158811.html

SOURCE Research and Markets