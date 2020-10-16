Worldwide Data Quality Tools Industry To 2025 - Key Driving Factors And Challenges

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Quality Tools Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data quality tools market grew at a CAGR of around 15% during 2014-2019. Data quality tools refer to various software applications that are used for analyzing datasets and converting them into meaningful information to identify and resolve problems. The tools perform functions such as data validation, standardization, monitoring, enrichment, cleansing, matching, parsing and data profiling. They are used by the organizations for processing data related to consumer behavior, products, suppliers, finances and marketing. They also aid in enhancing the accuracy, completeness and consistency of the information across various departments in the organization. Owing to this, these tools find extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunications, healthcare, retail and manufacturing. Significant growth in information technology (IT) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the emerging trend of digitization across the globe, which has led to the creation of large volumes of digital business data, is also providing a boost to the market growth. In line with this, widespread adoption of data quality tools that are combined with data integration systems and mobile device management (MDM) products to create structured processes, manage tasks, track problems and maintain workflow efficiency in the organization, is also contributing to the market growth. Additionally, increasing product utilization in the healthcare and life science sectors is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Data quality tools are being increasingly used to maintain patient records, inventory, hospital systems, administration information and financial data. Apart from this, the development of cloud-based data quality tools and increasing integration with the Internet of Things (IoT) is also impacting the market growth positively. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation), Experian PLC, International Business Machines, Informatica LLC, Information Builders Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Syncsort Incorporated, Talend Inc., Tamr Inc., Trianz Inc., Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global data quality tools market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the data type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the functionality?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the organization size?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global data quality tools market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Data Quality Tools Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Data Type6.1 Customer Data6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Product Data6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Financial Data6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Compliance Data6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 Others6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Functionality7.1 Data Validation7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Data Standardization7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Data Enrichment and Cleansing7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Data Monitoring7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Component8.1 Software8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Services8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Major Types8.2.2.1 Professional Services8.2.2.2 Managed Services8.2.3 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Deployment Type9.1 Cloud-based9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 On-premises9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Organization Size10.1 Small and Medium Enterprises10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Large Enterprises10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Vertical11.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 Telecommunication and IT11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Retail and E-Commerce11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Healthcare and Life Science11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Manufacturing11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast11.6 Government11.6.1 Market Trends11.6.2 Market Forecast11.7 Energy and Utilities11.7.1 Market Trends11.7.2 Market Forecast11.8 Media and Entertainment11.8.1 Market Trends11.8.2 Market Forecast11.9 Others11.9.1 Market Trends11.9.2 Market Forecast 12 Market Breakup by Region12.1 North America12.1.1 United States12.1.1.1 Market Trends12.1.1.2 Market Forecast12.1.2 Canada12.1.2.1 Market Trends12.1.2.2 Market Forecast12.2 Asia Pacific12.2.1 China12.2.1.1 Market Trends12.2.1.2 Market Forecast12.2.2 Japan12.2.2.1 Market Trends12.2.2.2 Market Forecast12.2.3 India12.2.3.1 Market Trends12.2.3.2 Market Forecast12.2.4 South Korea12.2.4.1 Market Trends12.2.4.2 Market Forecast12.2.5 Australia12.2.5.1 Market Trends12.2.5.2 Market Forecast12.2.6 Indonesia12.2.6.1 Market Trends12.2.6.2 Market Forecast12.2.7 Others12.2.7.1 Market Trends12.2.7.2 Market Forecast12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.1.1 Market Trends12.3.1.2 Market Forecast12.3.2 France12.3.2.1 Market Trends12.3.2.2 Market Forecast12.3.3 United Kingdom12.3.3.1 Market Trends12.3.3.2 Market Forecast12.3.4 Italy12.3.4.1 Market Trends12.3.4.2 Market Forecast12.3.5 Spain12.3.5.1 Market Trends12.3.5.2 Market Forecast12.3.6 Russia12.3.6.1 Market Trends12.3.6.2 Market Forecast12.3.7 Others12.3.7.1 Market Trends12.3.7.2 Market Forecast12.4 Latin America12.4.1 Brazil12.4.1.1 Market Trends12.4.1.2 Market Forecast12.4.2 Mexico12.4.2.1 Market Trends12.4.2.2 Market Forecast12.4.3 Others12.4.3.1 Market Trends12.4.3.2 Market Forecast12.5 Middle East and Africa12.5.1 Market Trends12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country12.5.3 Market Forecast 13 SWOT Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Strengths13.3 Weaknesses13.4 Opportunities13.5 Threats 14 Value Chain Analysis 15 Porters Five Forces Analysis15.1 Overview15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers15.4 Degree of Competition15.5 Threat of New Entrants15.6 Threat of Substitutes 16 Price Indicators 17 Competitive Landscape17.1 Market Structure17.2 Key Players17.3 Profiles of Key Players17.3.1 Ataccama Corporation (Adastra Corporation)17.3.1.1 Company Overview17.3.1.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.2 Experian PLC17.3.2.1 Company Overview17.3.2.2 Product Portfolio17.3.2.3 Financials 17.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.3 International Business Machines17.3.3.1 Company Overview17.3.3.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.3.3 Financials 17.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.4 Informatica LLC17.3.4.1 Company Overview17.3.4.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.5 Information Builders Inc.17.3.5.1 Company Overview17.3.5.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.6 Microsoft Corporation17.3.6.1 Company Overview17.3.6.2 Product Portfolio17.3.6.3 Financials 17.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.7 Oracle Corporation17.3.7.1 Company Overview17.3.7.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.7.3 Financials 17.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.8 SAP SE17.3.8.1 Company Overview17.3.8.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.8.3 Financials 17.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis17.3.9 SAS Institute Inc.17.3.9.1 Company Overview17.3.9.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis 17.3.10 Syncsort Incorporated17.3.10.1 Company Overview17.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.11 Talend Inc.17.3.11.1 Company Overview17.3.11.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.12 Tamr Inc.17.3.12.1 Company Overview17.3.12.2 Product Portfolio 17.3.13 Trianz Inc.17.3.13.1 Company Overview17.3.13.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqsgvi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-data-quality-tools-industry-to-2025---key-driving-factors-and-challenges-301154076.html

SOURCE Research and Markets