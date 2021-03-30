Worldwide Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Industry To 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints And Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market by Type, Deployment, Verticals and Geography -Global Forecast up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market is projected to grow at the rate of 13.5% CAGR by 2026.

Data-center infrastructure management is a type of software that controls and monitors a firm's data center's facilities. The software minimizes the system outage by managing the optimum utilization of data center resources. It also addresses IT components' power utilization, which includes storage, servers, cooling systems, network systems, Power Distribution Units, and power banks in data centers.

Data-center infrastructure management market (DCIM) is fostered mainly by an extreme growth in the number of data centers. The rising impact of data center regulatory standards, increasing trend of the green data center, cloud data traffic, and DCIM's increasing scope in big data analytics are few factors fostering the market growth. Apart from that, the high initial costs in the management of the data center infrastructure are likely to harm market growth. Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market by Type:

Software

Asset Management

Network Management

Cooling Management

Power Management

Security Management

Services

Installation and Integration

Managed

Consulting

Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market by Deployment

On-Premise

Colocation

Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market by Verticals

BFSI

Government and Public Sector

IT and ITeS

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Others

Data-Centre Infrastructure Management Market by Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

As per the market by type, the market is bifurcated into software and services. The DCIM software segment is having the maximum share in the market. In the software segment, asset management is having the major demand because it refers to the management of the overall assets information, which plays a significant role in the firm. This software is effective in reducing errors in the data.In the market segmentation of deployment mode, the colocation segment is estimated to hold the highest share compared to on-premise. This is due to its notable features, which include the availability of huge space and backup generators, top-level security, and effective cooling systems. Moreover, the colocation data centers facilitate in avoiding the capital expenditure owing to its positioning in the general resting place at third-party datacenter locations. This type of deployment is commonly adopted by SMEs with a limited budget.As per the market by verticals, healthcare is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The highest CAGR is attributed to the continuously growing investments in the healthcare infrastructure and the requirement of increasing the data center capacities. Moreover, the vast volume of data, including patients' medical history, information about the diagnosis, and surgeries, is supporting the market growth.In the geography segment, North America is a major contributor to the datacenter infrastructure management market share. The presence of key market players is one of the major reasons facilitating the growth in this region. Also, the favorable government initiatives, huge investments by companies in research and development are other factors driving the market growth.The utilization of data centers all over the world has increased and has resulted in the huge requirement of electricity in data centers. Due to the overutilization of electricity, there is an increase in carbon dioxide emission, which is also a big concern. The initiative of Green IT has resulted in less utilization of electricity in the IT industry where huge investments are made in renewable resources. Therefore, green IT has fueled growth in the global market.The key market players are CommScope, Graphical Networks, Optimum Path, Delta Electronics, GreenField Software, RF Code, Device42, Eaton, FNT, Huawei, Hyperview, ABB, Intel, Modius, Nlyte Software, Panduit, Patchmanager, Rackwise, Cormant, and Rittal.Since the data centers are increased enormously, and the need of the management has also increased. The DCIM software plays a major role in the data center infrastructure, and the benefits of this software have gained major traction in the market growth. The distinct and fragmented tools to monitor and manage are the new trend in the market.

This study gives an in-depth analysis of the factors affecting the market growth positively and negatively.

This study provides the current and past trends estimations which are affecting the market growth.

This study provides the analysis of the segments and regions which will lead the market growth.

This study elucidates the key sustainable strategies employed by the key players of the market.

