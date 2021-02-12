Worldwide Data Center Switch Industry To 2026 - Players Include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies And Dell Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Switch Market - Analysis by Switch Types (Core, Distribution, Access), Technology, Bandwidth, End User, by Region, by Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Data Center Switch Market, valued at USD 13612.05 Million in the year 2020 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of increasing data-intensive applications such as Big Data, cloud computing, video streaming services and mobile broadband internet connectivity. These factors will be driving the Data Center Switch market value in the near future.Growth in the Internet traffic has resulted on the back of growth in video streaming platforms and this has necessitated the build up of network infrastructure and hence data center switches and other high speed networking equipment are witnessing substantial growth.Among the Switch Types in the Data Center Switch market (Core Switches, Distribution Switches, and Access Switches), Access Switches are popular service types globally and is expected to grow steadily in the forecast period. The highest growth of access switches is due to extensive network connectivity offered by these switches to distribution layers as well as different end-users.Among the Technology in the Data Center Switch market (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand), Ethernet holds the largest market share. Ethernet is the most common technology with solutions available from a range of providers, who constantly innovate to offer the most compelling and cost-effective solutions.Among the Bandwidth of the Data Center Switch market (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps and >100Gbps), >1Gbps to < 10Gbps holds major market share. The need for more bandwidth is due to many reasons that includes increasing network speed demand and its impact on the hardware that is necessary to support it, specifically the switches that route the traffic throughout the network.American is the fastest growing region that holds the largest share in Global Data Center Switch Market due to demand of the cloud and its connection to billions of connected devices such as autonomous vehicles, PCs, virtual reality systems, and others. Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Data Center Switch market by Value.

The report analyses the Data Center Switch Market by Switch Types (Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches).

The report analyses the Data Center Switch Market by Technology (Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand).

The report analyses the Data Center Switch Market by Bandwidth (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps, >100Gbps).

The Report also bifurcates the market by End User (Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organisations, Cloud Service Providers).

The Global Data Center Switch Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific ) and By Country ( United States , Canada , Brazil , Germany , UK, France , China , Japan , South Korea , India ).

and ) and By Country ( , , , , UK, , , , , ). The attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Switch Type, By Technology, By Bandwidth, and By End User. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corporation, Dell, Fortinet, NEC Corporation, Extreme Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Juniper Networks and Arista Networks.

The report analyses the impact of Covid-19 on Data Center Switch market.

The report presents the analysis of Data Center Switch market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary1.1 Research Methodology1.2 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Global Data Center Switch Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Data Center Switch Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20264.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Data Center Switch Market4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics 5. Global Data Center Switch Market Segmentation: An Analysis5.1 Competitive Scenario of Data Center Switch Market: By Switch Types5.1.1 Core Switches - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.2 Distribution Switches - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.3 Access Switches - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2 Competitive Scenario of Data Center Switch Market: By Technology5.2.1 Ethernet - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.2 Fibre Channel- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.3 InfiniBand- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3 Competitive Scenario of Data Center Switch Market: By Bandwidth5.3.1 >1Gbps to < 10Gbps - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.2 >10Gbps to < 40Gbps- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.3 >40Gbps to < 100Gbps- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.4 >100Gbps - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4 Competitive Scenario of Data Center Switch Market: By End User5.4.1 Enterprises - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4.2 Telecommunication Industry - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4.3 Government Organisations - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.4.4 Cloud Service Providers - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6. Global Data Center Switch Market: Regional Analysis6.1 Competitive Scenario of Data Center Switch Market: By Region 7. Americas Data Center Switch Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)7.1 Americas Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Statistics7.3 Americas Data Center Switch Market- Prominent Companies7.4 Market Segmentation by Switch Types (Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches and Others)7.5 Market Segmentation by Technology (Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand)7.6 Market Segmentation by Bandwidth (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps and >100Gbps)7.7 Market Segmentation By End User (Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organisations and Cloud Service Providers)7.8 America Data Center Switch Market: Country Analysis7.9 Market Opportunity Chart of America Data Center Switch Market - By Country, By Value, 20267.10 Competitive Scenario of America Data Center Switch Market: By Country7.11 United States Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.12 United States Economic and Industrial Statistics7.13 United States Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User7.14 Canada Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.15 Canada Economic and Industrial Statistics7.16 Canada Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User7.17 Brazil Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.18 Brazil Economic and Industrial Statistics7.19 Brazil Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User 8. Europe Data Center Switch Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)8.1 Europe Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value8.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Statistics8.3 Europe Data Center Switch Market- Prominent Companies8.4 Market Segmentation by Switch Types (Core Switches, Distribution Switches and Access Switches) 1128.5 Market Segmentation by Technology (Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand)8.6 Market Segmentation by Bandwidth (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps and >100Gbps)8.7 Market Segmentation by End User (Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organisations and Cloud Service Providers)8.8 Europe Data Center Switch Market: Country Analysis8.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Europe Data Center Switch Market - By Country, By Value, 20268.10 Competitive Scenario of Europe Data Center Switch Market: By Country8.11 Germany Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value8.12 Germany Economic and Industrial Statistics8.13 Germany Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User8.14 United Kingdom Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value8.15 United Kingdom Economic and Industrial Statistics8.16 United Kingdom Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User8.17 France Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value8.18 France Economic and Industrial Statistics8.19 France Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User 9. Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)9.1 Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Statistics9.3 Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market- Prominent Companies9.4 Market Segmentation by Switch Types (Core Switches, Distribution Switches and Access Switches) 1519.5 Market Segmentation by Technology (Ethernet, Fibre Channel and InfiniBand)9.6 Market Segmentation by Bandwidth (>1Gbps to < 10Gbps, >10Gbps to < 40Gbps, >40Gbps to < 100Gbps and >100Gbps)9.7 Market Segmentation By End User (Enterprises, Telecommunication Industry, Government Organisations and Cloud Service Providers)9.8 Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market: Country Analysis9.9 Market Opportunity Chart of Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market - By Country, By Value, 20269.10 Competitive Scenario of Asia Pacific Data Center Switch Market: By Country9.11 China Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.12 China Economic and Industrial Statistics9.13 China Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User9.14 Japan Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.15 Japan Economic and Industrial Statistics9.16 Japan Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User9.17 South Korea Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.18 South Korea Economic and Industrial Statistics9.19 South Korea Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User9.20 India Data Center Switch Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value9.21 India Economic and Industrial Statistics9.22 India Data Center Switch Market Segmentation - By Switch Types, By Technology, By Bandwidth, By End User 10. Global Data Center Switch Market Dynamics10.1 Drivers10.2 Restraints10.3 Trends 11. Market Attractiveness11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Data Center Switch Market - By Switch Types, 202611.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Data Center Switch Market - By Technology, 202611.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Data Center Switch Market - By Bandwidth, 202611.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Data Center Switch Market - By End User, 202611.5 Market Attractiveness Chart of Data Center Switch Market - by Region, 2026 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions12.2 Market Share Analysis 13. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)13.1 Cisco Systems13.2 Huawei Technologies13.3 Dell 21813.4 Fortinet13.5 ZTE Corporation13.6 NEC Corporation13.7 Extreme Networks 22613.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)13.9 Juniper Networks13.10 Arista NetworksFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9fx6we

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-171

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-data-center-switch-industry-to-2026---players-include-cisco-systems-huawei-technologies-and-dell-among-others-301227680.html

SOURCE Research and Markets