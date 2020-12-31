Worldwide Data Center Physical Security Industry To 2025 - By Products, Security Layers, End-users And Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Physical Security - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Data Center Physical Security Market ReportThe data center physical security market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the period 2020-2025.The global physical security market is expected to witness significant investments from hyperscale service providers.The increased preference for multi-layer safety, especially five-layer ones due to the increasing demand for colocation services, is a major driver for the market's growth. The market also observes high growing demand for multi-factor authentication and CCTV monitoring solutions along with perimeter fence, 24/7 onsite security guards, mantraps, CCTV surveillance, card readers, and biometric authentication. The US is expected to emerge as a major contributor to the global market, followed by China and the UK. In 2019, India, Japan, Thailand, Kenya, Nigeria, and Indonesia witnessed multiple new entrants investing in building large facilities. The implementation of 5G has commenced in multiple countries across the globe, which will have a major impact on the market, with telecommunication providers partnering data center service providers in establishing edge facilities. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center physical security market during the forecast period:

Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Use of Anti Climb Perimeter Security

Advances in Video Analytics and Cloud-based Analytics

The study considers the present scenario of the data center physical security market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market. Data Center Physical Security Market SegmentationThis research report includes a detailed segmentation by products, security layers, end-users, geography. Video surveillance systems are expected to reach revenue of over $373 million by 2025. As network-based video surveillance systems reduce running costs, increase flexibility, offer video analytics, and provide high-quality pictures, their adoption is likely to grow globally. North America is a major market for physical security devices; with hyperscale operators opting for six-layer protection covers to prevent unauthorized accesses, the segment is likely to observe growth.With the growth of data centers at rural locations due to land unavailability in urban locations, most facilities are installing high-security perimeter fence. Most data center perimeter fences are installed with continuous monitoring devices such as video surveillance, sensors, and motion detectors. Hence, with the increased investments YOY, the adoption of the perimeter fence is growing. Building security includes mantraps, biometric scans, kay cards, and PIN access. The segment is expected to grow on account of increased innovations. Several facilities are installing the retina scan with the multi-factor authentication system in their server and monitoring rooms. In Western Europe, the increased hyperscale facility development in Belgium and the Netherlands are likely to increase building security devices. Most facilities are installing additional access systems such as biometric to prevent physical intrusions and breaches. The increased installation of racks in the existing data centers is increasing the adoption of cabinet security solutions.With the opening of cloud solutions among leading cloud service providers, the need for wholesale colocation space is growing. These service providers are either constructing their own data centers or are working with colocation providers to build a "built-to-suit" facility for their operational requirements. These factors are likely to affect the growth of the colocation segment. Moreover, several leading financial, healthcare, and IT software service providers are colocating wholesale colocation space as the demand is soaring for these services. Prominent IT Infrastructure Providers

Assa Abloy

Axis Communications

ABB

Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch )

) BioConnect

Convergint Technologies

Cisco

CLD Fencing Systems

Digitus Biometrics

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls International

Legrand

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Key Questions Answered

What is the value of the global data center physical security market during 2020-2025? What factors are anticipated to drive the data center's physical security market growth? Which regions will make notable contributions toward the global data center physical security market revenue? What are major constraints vendors are likely to face in the data center security solutions market? Which are major advanced physical security solutions currently adopted in data centers?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Research Methodology 2 Research Objectives 3 Research Process 4 Scope & Coverage4.1. Market Definition4.2. Base Year4.3. Scope Of The Study4.4. Market Segments 5 Report Assumptions & Caveats5.1. Key Caveats5.2. Currency Conversion5.3. Market Derivation 6 Market at a Glance 7 Introduction7.1. Physical Security Layer Of Data Centers 8 Market Opportunities & Trends8.1. Deployment Of Edge Data Center Investments8.2. Use Of Anti Climb Perimeter Security8.3. Advancements In Video Analytics And Cloud-Based Analytics 9 Market Growth Enablers9.1. Increasing Construction Of Hyperscale Data Center9.2. Increasing Colocation Investment9.3. Increasing In Adoption Of Multi-Factor Authentication Solution 10 Market Restraints10.1. Cybersecurity Challenges In Data Centers10.2. Cost Of Physical Security Solutions 11 Market Landscape11.1. Market Overview11.2. Market Size & Forecast11.3. Five Forces Analysis 12 Product12.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine12.2. Video Surveillance12.3. Access Control12.4. Others Physical Security Products 13 Physical Security Layers13.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine13.2. Market Overview13.3. Perimeter Security Layer13.4. Building Security13.5. Data Hall Security13.6. Cabinet Security 14 End-User14.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine14.2. Colocation Data Centers14.3. Enterprise Data Centers 15 Geography15.1. Geography Snapshot & Growth Engine 16 North America16.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine16.2. Market Overview16.3. Investment16.4. Product16.5. US16.6. Canada 17 Latin America17.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine17.2. Market Overview17.3. Investments17.4. Product17.5. Brazil17.6. Other Latin American Countries 18 Western Europe18.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine18.2. Market Overview18.3. Investment18.4. Product18.5. UK18.6. Germany18.7. France18.8. Netherlands18.9. Ireland18.10. Other Western European Countries 19 Nordic Region19.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine19.2. Market Overview19.3. Investment19.4. Product19.5. Denmark19.6. Norway19.7. Sweden19.8. Finland & Iceland 20 Central & Eastern Europe (CEE)20.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine20.2. Market Overview20.3. Investment20.4. Product20.5. Russia & Czech Republic (RCR)20.6. Poland & Austria20.7. Other CEE Countries 21 Middle East21.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine21.2. Market Overview21.3. Investment21.4. Product21.5. GCC21.6. Other Middle Eastern Countries 22 Africa22.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine22.2. Market Overview22.3. Investment22.4. Product22.5. South Africa22.6. Other African Countries 23 APAC23.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine23.2. Market Overview23.3. Investment23.4. Product23.5. China & Hong Kong23.6. Australia & New Zealand23.7. India23.8. Japan23.9. Rest Of APAC 24 Southeast Asia24.1. Investment: Snapshot & Growth Engine24.2. Market Overview24.3. Investment24.4. Product24.5. Singapore24.6. Malaysia24.7. THAILAND24.8. Indonesia24.9. Other Southeast Countries 25 Competitive Landscape25.1. Competition Overview 26 Key Company Profiles26.1. Assa Abloy26.2. Axis Communications26.3. ABB26.4. Bosch Security Systems ( Robert Bosch)26.5. Bioconnect26.6. Convergint Technologies26.7. CISCO26.8. CLD Fencing Systems26.9. DIGITUS BIOMETRICS26.10. Honeywell International INC26.11 JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL26.12 LEGRAND26.13 SIEMENS26.14 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC 27 Report Summary27.1 Key Takeaways 28 Quantitative Summary28.1 Overall Market28.2 Market By Product28.3 Market By Physical Security Layers28.4 Market By End User28.5 Market By Facility Type28.6 Geography28.7 North America28.8 LATIN AMERICA28.9 Western Europe28.10 Nordics28.11 CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE28.12 Middle East28.13 Africa28.14 APAC28.15 Southeast Asia 29 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79hy9h

