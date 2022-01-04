Worldwide Data Center Industry To 2030 - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon And Equinix Among Others

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Market by Component, Type, Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapidly deployable data center module or modular data center is a portable data center that helps to deploy data processing capacity. It offers scalable data center capacity along with a range of cooling and power options. The target customers for modular data center are overcrowded datacenter owners as well as those in necessity of huge mobile computing power, such as the military, Web 2.0 providers, physics labs, government, financial institutions, emergency relief organizations, and disaster recovery providers. It offers several benefits such as high efficiency to its users and helps them to increase per rack densities and encapsulate the IT environment by saving rack space.Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the South America modular data center market. In addition, various factors such as upsurge in adoption of cloud services by small & medium size enterprises (SMEs), rise in demand for green data centers, and surge in demand for energy-efficient data centers notably contribute toward the growth of the market.Moreover, rise in investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic considerably propel the growth of the market. However, challenges associated with transportation of the modular data center and vendor lock-in hamper growth of the market. On the contrary, surge in demand for modular data centers by colocation providers and emergence of fourth generation of data centers is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the market in the near future.The modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Rest of South America.The key players operating in the South America modular data center market include CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Equinix, Inc., Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Vertive Group Corporation. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the South America modular data center market along with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of modular data center market for the period 2020-2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE3.2. KEY FINDINGS3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers3.3.2. Threat of new entrants3.3.3. Threat of substitutes3.3.4. Competitive rivalry3.3.5. Bargaining power among buyers3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS/TOP PLAYER POSITIONING 20203.5. MARKET DYNAMICS3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities3.6. COVID-19 impact analysis on data center market3.6.1. Impact on data center market size3.6.2. Change in insurers trends, preferences, and budget impact, owing to COVID-193.6.3. Framework for market challenges faced by data center solution providers3.6.4. Economic impact on data center solution providers3.6.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact on the industry3.6.6. Opportunity analysis for data center solution providers CHAPTER 4: DATA CENTER MARKET BY COMPONENT4.1. OVERVIEW4.2. SOLUTION 4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3. SERVICE4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 5: DATA CENTER MARKET BY TYPE5.1. OVERVIEW5.2. COLOCATION5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.2.3. Market share analysis, by country5.3. HYPERSCALE5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.3.3. Market share analysis, by country5.4. EDGE5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.4.3. Market share analysis, by country5.5. OTHERS5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 5.5.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: DATA CENTER MARKET BY ENTERPRISE SIZE6.1. OVERVIEW6.2. LARGE ENTERPRISES6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.2.3. Market share analysis, by country6.3. SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES)6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 6.3.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: DATA CENTER MARKET BY END USER7.1. OVERVIEW7.2. BFSI7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.2.3. Market share analysis, by country7.3. IT & TELECOM7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.3.3. Market share analysis, by country7.4. GOVERNMENT7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.4.3. Market share analysis, by country7.5. ENERGY & UTILITIES7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.5.3. Market share analysis, by country7.6. OTHERS7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region 7.6.3. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 8: DATA CENTER MARKET BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. ALPHABET INC.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Key Executives9.1.3. Company snapshot9.1.4. Operating business segments9.1.5. Product portfolio9.1.6. Business performance9.1.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. AMAZON. COM INC.9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Key Executives9.2.3. Company snapshot9.2.4. Operating business segments9.2.5. Product portfolio9.2.6. Business performance9.2.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. DIGITAL REALTY9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Key Executives9.3.3. Company snapshot9.3.4. Operating business segments9.3.5. Product portfolio9.3.6. Business performance9.3.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. EQUINIX INC.9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Key Executives9.4.3. Company snapshot9.4.4. Operating business segments9.4.5. Product portfolio9.4.6. Business performance9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Key Executives9.5.3. Company snapshot9.5.4. Operating business segments9.5.5. Product portfolio9.5.6. Business performance9.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. IBM CORPORATION9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Key Executives9.6.3. Company snapshot9.6.4. Operating business segments9.6.5. Product portfolio9.6.6. Business performance9.6.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. MICROSOFT 9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Key Executives9.7.3. Company snapshot9.7.4. Operating business segments9.7.5. Product portfolio9.7.6. Business performance9.7.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. NTT COMMUNICATION CORPORATION9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Key Executives9.8.3. Company snapshot9.8.4. Operating business segments9.8.5. Product portfolio9.8.6. Business performance9.8.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. ORACLE9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Key Executives9.9.3. Company snapshot9.9.4. Operating business segments9.9.5. Product portfolio9.9.6. Business performance9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. SAP SE9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Key Executives9.10.3. Company snapshot9.10.4. Operating business segments9.10.5. Product portfolio9.10.6. Business performance9.10.7. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mjvs4

