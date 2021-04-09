Worldwide CubeSat Industry To 2027 - By Size, Application, End-user And Subsystem

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CubeSat Market by Size, Application, End User and Subsystem: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

CubeSats are miniaturized satellites that are quite simple to design, develop, and launch as compared with the traditional satellites. CubeSats can be designed as single units (1U), double units (2U), four units (4U), or others by including different units or U. CubeSats have tremendously revolutionized space exploration by proving an efficient solution for the economical launches into space and in conducting various technology demonstrations, SCIENTIFIC researches, earth exploration, and other missions.

CubeSats are exceedingly used by commercial businesses, government & military, and non-profit organizations. Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites and rising demand for CubeSats from several commercial applications are anticipated to drive the global CubeSats market during the forecast period. However, the limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation and stringent government regulations are anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast years.The growth of the global CubeSat market is driven by rising demand for CubeSats from several commercial applications, new application areas for CubeSats, and small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites. Moreover, the developments of the technologies to enhance CubeSat capabilities and increase in demand for space data are anticipated to drive the global CubeSat market during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations and limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast years.The market segmentation is based on size, application, end-user, subsystem, and region. The size segment is further divided as 0.25U to 1U, 1 to 3U, 3U to 6U, 6U to 12U, and 12U and above. Based on application, the market is segmented into earth observation & trafficmonitoring, science & technology, and education, space observation, communication, and others. Government & military, commercial, and non-profit organizations are covered on the basis of end-user. Depending on the subsystem, the market is bifurcated into payloads, structures, electrical power systems, command & data handling, propulsion systems, attitude determination & control systems, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Competitive analysis and profiles of the major CubeSat market players include Planet Labs Inc., GomSpace, AAC Clyde Space, Endurosat, Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems, Inc., Surrey Satellite Technology Limited, Innovative Solutions In Space B.V., Space Inventor, Pumpkin Space Systems, and CU Aerospace, L.L.C. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global CubeSats market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION1.1. Report description1.2. Key benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Primary research1.4.2. Secondary research1.4.3. Analyst tools and models CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top impacting factors3.2.2. Top investment pockets3.2.3. Top winning strategies3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Key player positioning, 20193.5. Market dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.1.1. Small size and weight in comparison with conventional satellites3.5.1.2. Rising demand for Cubesats from several commercial applications3.5.1.3. New application areas for CubeSats3.5.2. Restraints3.5.2.1. Limitations of CubeSats regarding payload accommodation3.5.2.2. Stringent Government Regulations3.5.3. Opportunities3.5.3.1. Developments of the technologies to enhance cubesat capabilities3.5.3.2. Increase in demand for space data3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreak3.6.2. Micro Economic Impact Analysis3.6.2.1. Consumer trends3.6.2.2. Technology trends3.6.2.3. Regulatory trends3.6.3. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis3.6.3.1. GDP3.6.3.2. Import/Export Analysis3.6.3.3. Employment Index3.6.3.4. Macro-Economic Indicators Projections3.6.4. Impact on Cubesat Industry CHAPTER 4: CUBESAT MARKET, BY SIZE4.1. Overview4.2.0.25U to 1U4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.2.3. Market analysis by country4.3.1 to 3U4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.3.3. Market analysis by country4.4.3U to 6U4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.4.3. Market analysis by country4.5.6U to 12U4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.5.3. Market analysis by country4.6.12U and Above4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region4.6.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 5: CUBESAT MARKET, BY APPLICATION5.1. Overview5.2. Earth Observation & Traffic Monitoring5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.2.3. Market analysis by country5.3. Science & Technology, and Education5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.3.3. Market analysis by country5.4. Space Observation5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.4.3. Market analysis by country5.5. Communication5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.5.3. Market analysis by country5.6. Others5.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region5.6.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 6: CUBESAT MARKET, BY END-USER6.1. Overview6.2. Government & Military6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.2.3. Market analysis by country6.3. Commercial6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.3.3. Market analysis by country6.4. Non-profit Organizations6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region6.4.3. Market analysis by country CHAPTER 7: GLOBAL CUBESAT MARKET, BY SUBSYSTEM7.1. Overview7.2. Payloads7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.2.3. Market analysis by country7.3. Structures7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.3.3. Market analysis by country7.4. Electrical Power Systems7.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.4.3. Market analysis by country7.5. Command & Data Handling7.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.5.3. Market analysis by country7.6. Propulsion Systems7.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.6.3. Market analysis by country7.7. Attitude Determination & Control Systems7.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.7.3. Market analysis by country7.8. Others7.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities7.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region7.8.3. Market analysis by country-no grapgh in excel for others CHAPTER 8: CUBESAT MARKET, BY REGION8.1. Overview8.2. North America8.3. Europe8.4. Asia-Pacific8.5. LAMEA CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES9.1. Planet Labs Inc.9.1.1. Company overview9.1.2. Company snapshot9.1.3. Product portfolio9.1.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.2. GomSpace9.2.1. Company overview9.2.2. Company snapshot9.2.3. Operating business segments9.2.4. Product portfolio9.2.5. Business performance9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments9.3. AAC Clyde Space9.3.1. Company overview9.3.2. Company snapshot9.3.3. Product portfolio9.3.4. Business performance9.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.4. ENDUROSAT9.4.1. Company overview9.4.2. Company snapshot9.4.3. Product portfolio9.4.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.5. TYVAK NANO-SATELLITE SYSTEMS, INC.9.5.1. Company overview9.5.2. Company snapshot9.5.3. Product portfolio9.5.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.6. Surrey Satellite Technology Limited (Subsidiary of AIRBUS S. A. S.)9.6.1. Company overview9.6.2. Company snapshot9.6.3. Product portfolio9.6.4. Business performance9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments9.7. Innovative Solutions In Space B. V.9.7.1. Company overview9.7.2. Company snapshot9.7.3. Product portfolio9.7.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.8. SPACE Inventor9.8.1. Company overview9.8.2. Company snapshot9.8.3. Product portfolio9.8.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.9. PUMPKIN SPACE SYSTEMS9.9.1. Company overview9.9.2. Company snapshot9.9.3. Product portfolio9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments9.10. CU Aerospace, L. L. C.9.10.1. Company overview9.10.2. Company snapshot9.10.3. Product portfolio9.10.4. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i30gt4

