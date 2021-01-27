Worldwide Cryogenic Vials Industry To 2026 - By Capacity Type, Product Type, Material Type, Closure Type, End-user, Sterility And Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryogenic Vials Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryogenic vials market is expected to reach $218.08 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019 to 2026. Cryogenic vials are utilized for the long-term storage of samples and are considered to be the best and most leak-resistant for this purpose. It is highly useful for the storage of various specimens and also different biological materials at ultra-low temperatures. The superfast thread design of the vial helps in the removal as well as tightening. They are mostly packaged in exclusive safety-lock bags that are tamper-proof.The factors such as increased growth and expansion of pharmaceutical industries across the globe, growing prominence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and communicable diseases, increasing command in drug research, and increasing pace of industrialization are driving the market growth. However, high cost associated with cryogenic vials is expected to restrain the market growth.Depending on the product type, self-standing cryogenic vials segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, due to their extensive uptake since they don't need extra storage space. Self-standing cryogenic vials are preferred because they eliminate the need of an extra storage space for putting them into cryogenic racks which is mandatorily required for round bottom cryogenic vials.The key vendors mentioned are Incell Technologies, Azer Scientific, Inc., E&K Scientific Products, Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Corning Incorporated, VWR International LLC, BioCision, LLC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd, Starlab International GmbH, Ziath Ltd, Argos Technologies, Inc, BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD, Evergreen Scientific, and CELLTREAT Scientific Products. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Capacity Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 5ml and Above 5.3 2ml-5ml 5.4 1ml-2ml 5.5 0.5ml-1ml 6 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Product Type6.1 Introduction 6.2 Round Bottom 6.3 Self-Standing 7 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Material Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Polyethylene (PE) 7.3 Polypropylene (PP) 7.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) 7.5 Polylactic Acid (PLA) 7.6 Low-density polyethylene (LDPE) 7.7 High-density polyethylene (HDPE) 8 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Closure Type8.1 Introduction 8.2 Internal Thread 8.3 External Thread 9 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by End User9.1 Introduction 9.2 Drug Manufacturing 9.3 Healthcare Institutions 9.4 Clinical Research Organizations 9.5 Hospital & Diagnostic Center 9.6 Pharma / Biotechnological Manufacturer 10 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Sterility10.1 Introduction 10.2 Non-Sterile 10.3 Gamma Irradiated 10.4 Sterile 11 Global Cryogenic Vials Market, by Geography11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.3 Europe 11.4 Asia Pacific 11.5 South America 11.6 Middle East & Africa 12 Strategic Benchmarking 13 Vendors Landscape13.1 Incell Technologies 13.2 Azer Scientific, Inc. 13.3 E&K Scientific Products, Inc. 13.4 DWK Life Sciences GmbH 13.5 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation 13.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. 13.7 Corning Incorporated 13.8 VWR International LLC 13.9 BioCision, LLC 13.10 Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd 13.11 Starlab International GmbH 13.12 Ziath Ltd 13.13 Argos Technologies, Inc 13.14 BIOLOGIX GROUP LTD 13.15 Evergreen Scientific 13.16 CELLTREAT Scientific Products For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oz9lcw

