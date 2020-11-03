Worldwide Cryocooler Industry To 2025 - Featuring Bright Instruments, Chart Industries & Creare Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryocooler Market with COVID-19 Impact and Analysis by Type (GM, PT, JT, Stirling, Brayton), Offering (Hardware, Services), Heat Exchanger (Recuperative, Regenerative) Operating Cycle (Open,Closed loop), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall cryocooler market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025. The market is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2020 to USD 3.1 billion in 2025.

The cryocooler market has a promising growth potential owing to several factors such as surging adoption of cryocoolers in MRI, NMR equipment, and proton therapy in the healthcare sector, high rate of depletion of helium, growing demand for liquefied natural gas and increasing adoption of cryocoolers in the semiconductor industry, superconducting magnets, and power systems.

The cryocooler market is at a promising stage and is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period. High technology applications such as semiconductors, hard disk drives, flat panel displays, lighting, solar cells, and thermal and general vacuum coating systems typically use cryopumps or cryocoolers as a part of their critical processes. The growing adoption of cryocoolers in the semiconductor industry and superconducting magnets is expected to increase their demand in the coming years.

The market for space application is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market for space application is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. Growing space exploration projects in developed parts of the world are likely to increase the deployment of cryocoolers in these projects at a rapid pace. Further, the rising focus of developing countries including China and India on space missions is further expected to boost the demand for cryocoolers from the space vertical.

The market for GM type of cryocoolers is estimated to account for the largest share between 2020 and 2025

The cryocooler market for hardware is expected to flourish at a significant growth rate and estimated to hold the dominant position during the forecast period. The GM type cryocoolers are used in wide application use cases including military applications for cooling down the IR sensors used in missiles and satellite monitoring. In addition, they are used for superconductivity applications in magnetic levitation trains, MRI systems, and semiconductor fabrication units.

The market for closed-loop cycle type is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025

The cryocooler market for the closed-loop cycle type is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to their broader application areas, which include IR detectors/ sensors, thermal cameras, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), surgical probes, night vision systems, superconducting devices, and commercial refrigerators. Recent technological advancements have led to the development of high-temperature infrared detectors with a cooling range between 150 and 200 K. Closed-cycle systems such as JT cryocoolers are being used in a wide range of applications in night vision systems due to the absence of mechanical parts, miniature size, and rapid cooling capacity. Cryocooler market in the APAC region is expected to witness robust growth during 2020-2025 The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This market growth in APAC can be attributed to the increasing adoption of various cryocoolers such as GM, PT, JT, Stirling, and Brayton for producing very low temperatures required in various applications across sectors such as medical, space, commercial, environmental, transport, and energy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario 3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario 3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario 4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Cryocooler Market 4.2 Cryocooler Market in APAC, by Application and Country 4.3 Cryocooler Market, by Type (2020-2025) 4.4 Cryocooler Market, by Service (2020-2025) 4.5 Cryocooler Market, by Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Evolution5.3 Market Dynamics5.3.1 Drivers5.3.1.1 High Rate of Depletion of Helium5.3.1.2 Surging Adoption of Cryocoolers in MRI, Nmr Equipment, and Proton Therapy in the Healthcare Sector5.3.1.3 Growing Demand for Liquefied Natural Gas5.3.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Cryocoolers in Semiconductor Industry, Superconducting Magnets, and Power Systems5.3.2 Restraints5.3.2.1 High Input Power Consumption of Cryocoolers5.3.3 Opportunities5.3.3.1 Rising Need for Cryogenic Refrigeration for Space Applications5.3.3.2 Growing Demand for Cryocoolers with Enhanced Capabilities and Low Cost for Microsatellite and Military Applications5.3.4 Challenges5.3.4.1 Performance Constraints of Cryocoolers5.3.4.2 Leakage of Cryogen Gases5.3.5 Winning Imperative5.3.5.1 Reduction in Cost of Cryocoolers5.4 Cryocooler Market Ecosystem 6 Industry Trends6.1 Introduction6.2 Value Chain Analysis6.3 Strategic Benchmarking6.3.1 Technology Integration and Product Enhancement6.4 Pricing Analysis6.5 Technology Analysis6.5.1 Development of High-Field Strength Cryocoolers for MRI Application6.5.2 Advancements in Thermoacoustic Liquefaction6.5.3 Increasing Focus on Low-Vibration Cryocoolers6.6 Patent Analysis6.6.1 Major Patents by Sumitomo6.6.2 Major Patents by Sunpower, Inc6.6.3 Major Patents by Chart Industries6.7 Case Studies6.7.1 Chart Industry: Wtp Case Study6.7.2 Chillzilla Case Study 7 Market, by Offering7.1 Introduction7.2 Hardware7.2.1 Compressors7.2.1.1 Surging Demand for Compact Cryocooler Compressors With High Power Density7.2.2 Cold Heads7.2.2.1 Rising Popularity of 4 K J-M and P-T Cryocoolers to Propel Demand for Cold Heads7.2.3 Heat Dissipation Pipes7.2.3.1 Heat Dissipation Pipes to Witness Relatively Higher Growth Owing to Increasing Demand from Retrofitting Installations7.2.4 Power Conditioning Units7.2.4.1 Power Conditioning Units are Most Vital Components in Cryocooler Systems for Optimum Function of Other Components7.2.5 Others7.3 Services7.3.1 Technical Support Services7.3.1.1 Integration Services and Product Support Services for Customers at Their Facilities to Account for Market Growth7.3.2 Product Repairs & Refurbishment Services7.3.2.1 Increasing Installation of Cryocoolers in Medical, Space, and Military Applications to Spur Growth of Product Repairs & Refurbishment Services7.3.3 Preventive Maintenance Services7.3.3.1 Preventive Maintenance Services Expected to Witness Substantial Demand Owing to Prevention of Downtime and Equipment Failure7.3.4 Customer Training Services7.3.4.1 Rising Interest Among Customers Toward Online Training Modules to Fuel Market Growth 8 Market, by Heat Exchanger Type8.1 Introduction From 2020 to 20258.2 Recuperative Heat Exchangers8.2.1 Recuperative Heat Exchangers to Witness Higher Adoption in Joule Thomson and Brayton Cryocoolers8.3 Regenerative Heat Exchangers8.3.1 Regenerative Heat Exchangers Expected to Witness Accelerated Demand for Pulse-Tube and Stirling Cryocoolers 9 Market, by Operating Cycle9.1 Introduction9.2 Open-Loop-Cycle Cryocoolers9.2.1 Open-Loop-Cycle Cryocoolers are Relatively Cheaper Than Closed-Loop Cryocoolers9.3 Closed-Loop-Cycle Cryocoolers9.3.1 Surging Demand for Closed-Loop-Cycle Cryocoolers in MRI, Night Vision Systems, and Superconducting Devices to Propel Market Growth 10 Market, by Type10.1 Introduction10.2 Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers10.2.1 Gifford-Mcmahon Cryocoolers are Widely Being Used in Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment for Cooling Down Radiation Shields10.3 Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers10.3.1 Pulse-Tube Cryocoolers Offer Various Advantages Including Less Vibration, Higher Reliability, and Lower Cost Over Other Cryocoolers10.4 Stirling Cryocoolers10.4.1 Stirling Cryocoolers to Witness Increased Demand for Cooling Down Infrared Detectors in Military Night Vision Equipment10.5 Joule-Thomson Cryocoolers10.5.1 Longer Life Cycle of Joule-Thomson Cryocoolers is Major Factor for Their Higher Adoption10.6 Brayton Cryocoolers10.6.1 Low Vibration of Brayton Cryocoolers Makes Them Suitable for Use in Sensitive Telescopes 11 Market, by Application11.1 Introduction11.2 Military11.3 Medical11.4 Commercial11.5 Environmental11.6 Energy11.7 Transport11.8 Research and Development11.9 Space11.10 Agriculture & Biology11.11 Mining and Metal11.12 Others 12 Regional Analysis12.1 Introduction12.2 Americas12.3 Europe12.4 APAC12.5 Row 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Introduction13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping13.2.1 Star13.2.2 Pervasive13.2.3 Emerging Leaders13.2.4 Participants13.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players in Cryocooler Market, 201913.4 Market Evaluation Framework13.5 Recent Developments 14 Company Profiles14.1 Introduction14.2 Key Players14.2.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Limited14.2.2 Chart Industries, Inc.14.2.3 Sunpower, Inc. (Ametek, Inc.)14.2.4 Cryomech, Inc.14.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation14.2.6 Advanced Research Systems, Inc.14.2.7 Janis Research Company, LLC14.2.8 Ricor - Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems14.2.9 Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (Allied Integral United, Inc.) 14.2.10 Air Liquide Sa14.3 Other Important Players14.3.1 Oxford Cryosystems14.3.2 Creare LLC14.3.3 Lihan Cryogenic Technology Co. Ltd14.3.4 Tristan Technologies, Inc.S14.3.5 Vacree Technologies Co. Ltd.14.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.14.3.7 Bright Instruments14.3.8 Acme Cryogenics14.3.9 Thales Cryogenics Bv 14.3.10 Fabrum Solutions Limited 15 Appendix

