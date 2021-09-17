Worldwide Crotonic Acid Industry To 2025 - Featuring Central Drug House, ALB Technology And Penta Manufacturing Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crotonic Acid Market Research Report: By Application, End User - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The increasing consumption of crotonic-acid-based dispersions in paints, coatings, and adhesives will steer the crotonic acid market at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2025). Adhesives containing this acid offer rapid solidification, owing to which their application has significantly surged in high-speed manufacturing lines, such as those of packaging and textiles. The soaring demand for these adhesives will propel the market to $853.7 million by 2025 from $592.0 million in 2020.Thus, the expansion of the adhesives industry is one of the key factors contributing to the crotonic acid market growth. The acid is used as a comonomer with vinyl acetate, to produce copolymers that are primarily utilized in the formulation of adhesives. For example, hot-melt adhesives are usually developed by grafting crotonic and acrylic acids onto metallocene ethylene-octene copolymers. Additionally, technological advancements have led to the preparation of improved adhesives that offer exceptional flexibility, performance, and bond strength under a wide temperature range.Another key factor driving the market is the spurring demand for paints and coatings. This acid is a vital ingredient of these products as it can form copolymers when blended with other chemical compounds. Additionally, when the crotonic acid monomer is copolymerized with other compounds, it results in a thickener, which is applied in the manufacturing of glossy emulsion paints. These paints offer extra glow and protection to the interiors and exteriors of buildings. Thus, the soaring demand for glossy emulsion paints will facilitate market growth in the forecast years.The categories under the application segment of the crotonic acid market include coatings, fungicides, adhesive resins, plasticizers, and intermediates. Among these, the adhesive resins category dominated the market in 2020, and it is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rising application of crotonic acid in the manufacturing of copolymer dispersions for adhesive resins. Thus, the spurring demand for these adhesive formulations in the electronics, textile, packaging, and automobile industries will define the positive growth outlook for this category.Further, the end user segment of the crotonic acid market is categorized into chemical, pharmaceutical, paints and coatings, automobile, packaging, textile, and electronics. Among these, the paints and coatings category held the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register the fastest growth in the forecast years. This can be owed to the exponential use of crotonic-acid-based binders in paints and coatings to hold the pigments in place by binding them and form a coating layer. The spiking demand for paints and coatings from the automotive, packaging, and construction sectors will fuel the growth of this category.Globally, China dominated the crotonic acid market during the historical period (2016-2020), and it is expected to reflect the same trend in the forecast years. Additionally, the Chinese market is also projected to demonstrate the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the magnifying demand for adhesives and paints and coatings for the repair and renovation of residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, the growing application of crotonic acid as a plasticizer, fungicide, and intermediary in the chemical, agriculture, and pharmaceutical industries will boost the market growth in China. Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Research Background Chapter 2. Research Methodology Chapter 3. Executive Summary Chapter 4. Industry Outlook4.1 Definition of Market Segments4.1.1 By Application4.1.1.1 Adhesive resins4.1.1.2 Coatings4.1.1.3 Plasticizers4.1.1.4 Fungicides4.1.1.5 Intermediates4.1.1.6 Others4.1.2 By End User4.1.2.1 Chemical4.1.2.2 Pharmaceutical4.1.2.3 Paints & coatings4.1.2.4 Automobile4.1.2.5 Packaging4.1.2.6 Textile4.1.2.7 Electronics4.1.2.8 Others4.2 Matrix (Application and End User)4.3 Market Dynamics4.3.1 Drivers4.3.1.1 Growing demand for paints & coatings4.3.1.2 Rapid growth in the adhesives industry4.3.1.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast4.3.2 Restraints4.3.2.1 Short shelf life4.3.2.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast4.4 Impact of COVID-194.5 Value Chain Analysis4.6 Production Process Analysis4.6.1 Conventional Process4.6.2 Biomass4.7 Export Import Analysis4.7.1 Major Crotonic Acid-Exporting Countries4.7.2 Major Crotonic Acid-Importing Countries4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.8.3 Intensity of Rivalry4.8.4 Threat of New Entrants4.8.5 Threat of Substitutes4.9 Production Cost4.10 Pricing of Crotonic Acid4.11 Global ASP of Crotonic Acid Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast5.1 By Application5.2 By End User5.3 By Geography Chapter 6. China Market Size and Forecast6.1 By Application6.2 By End User Chapter 7. European Union Market Size and Forecast7.1 By Application7.2 By End User7.3 By Country Chapter 8. U.S. Market Size and Forecast8.1 By Application8.2 By End User Chapter 9. India Market Size and Forecast9.1 By Application9.2 By End User Chapter 10. Southeast Asia Market Size and Forecast10.1 By Application10.2 By End User10.3 By Country Chapter 11. MEA and Others Market Size and Forecast11.1 By Application11.2 By End User11.3 By Country Chapter 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Share Analysis of Key Players12.2 List of Key Players12.3 List of Other Players Chapter 13. Company Profiles13.1 Tianjin Jinhui Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd.13.1.1 Business Overview13.1.2 Product and Service Offerings13.2 Kono chem co. Ltd.13.2.1 Business Overview13.2.2 Product and Service Offerings13.3 WeylChem International GmbH13.3.1 Business Overview13.3.2 Product and Service Offerings13.4 Zhengzhou Tuozhixiang Trading Co. Ltd.13.4.1 Business Overview13.4.2 Product and Service Offerings13.5 EUCLID13.5.1 Business Overview13.5.2 Product and Service Offerings13.6 Central Drug House (P) Ltd.13.6.1 Business Overview13.6.2 Product and Service Offerings13.7 Henan Tianfu Chemical Co. Ltd.13.7.1 Business Overview13.7.2 Product and Service Offerings13.8 ALB Technology Limited13.8.1 Business Overview13.8.2 Product and Service Offerings13.9 Penta Manufacturing Company13.9.1 Business Overview13.9.2 Product and Service Offerings13.10 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation13.10.1 Business Overview13.10.2 Product and Service Offerings Chapter 14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhyex6

Media Contact: Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-crotonic-acid-industry-to-2025---featuring-central-drug-house-alb-technology-and-penta-manufacturing-among-others-301379558.html

SOURCE Research and Markets