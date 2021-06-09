Worldwide Crop Protection Chemicals Industry To 2026 - Key Players Include BASF, Dupont And Syngenta Among Others

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crop Protection Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crop protection chemicals market reached a value of US$ 53.21 Billion in 2020. Crop protection chemicals help in managing and minimising plant diseases, weeds and other pests that damage agricultural crops. These chemicals also help in increasing and maintaining year over year crop yield. Crop protection chemicals can be mainly classified into herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides. Earlier, farmers used to control the infestation of insects and fungi by inorganic compounds such as arsenic and mercury salts. Currently, there are hundreds of chemicals available for protecting crops from getting damaged by birds, insects, rodents, bacteria, etc. The importance of crop protection chemicals have increased significantly over the last few decades catalysed by the need to enhance agricultural output and ensure adequate food availability for the growing global population. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global crop protection chemicals market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.From a population of around 7.6 Billion people today, the global population is expected to exceed 9 Billion by 2050. Moreover, the amount of arable land is also decreasing with rising urbanisation levels and more people living in cities compared to the countryside. Crop protection chemicals are expected to play a major role in increasing agriculture productivity in the coming years. These chemicals are expected to maximize agriculture yield by eliminating pests that reduce yields; resulting in more product per acre and lowering the need to convert natural areas such as woods and forests, native prairies, wetlands, plains, and other wildlife habitat into farm lands.Crop protection chemicals such as herbicides have made no-till farming a viable option, allowing farmers to reduce erosion by leaving the soil largely undisturbed. Herbicides can be utilised for controlling weeds in no-till crop production, removing the need for cultivation; residue from the previous crop holds the soil in place during wind and rain. Crop residue also prevents runoff of agricultural chemicals and soil that may otherwise impact aquatic habitat and fresh water supplies downstream.Another major benefit of crop protection chemicals is the control of infectious insects. Livestock is affected by flies and various other pests that cause disease, deliver painful bites, and impose stress. Insecticides play a major role in controlling these insects, resulting in animals converting their feed into meat and milk more efficiently and thus increasing profitability.Crop protection chemicals have also been used to reduce the spread of exotic pest populations. For instance, herbicides were found to be very effective in controlling the weed purple loosestrife in marshes and wetlands. Similarly, herbicides were also effective against Canada thistle and Johnsongrass along rights-of-way and in farm fields.Crop Protection chemicals also provide a major role in producing high quality grain and forage. For example, insecticides protect alfalfa crops from insects and diseases which would otherwise lead to significant reduction in the protein content (an important dietary requirement for dairy cattle) and yield.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being BASF SE, DowDuPont, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, Bayer Cropscience AG, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited and ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.This report provides a deep insight into the global crop protection chemicals market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the crop protection chemicals industry in any manner. Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Product Type5.5 Market Breakup by Origin5.6 Market Breakup by Crop Type5.7 Market Breakup by Form5.8 Market Breakup by Mode of Application5.9 Market Breakup by Region5.10 Market Forecast5.11 SWOT Analysis5.12 Value Chain Analysis5.13. Porters Five Forces Analysis5.14 Price Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Herbicides6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Fungicides6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Insecticides6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Origin7.1 Synthetic7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Natural7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Crop Type8.1 Cereal and Grains8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Fruits and Vegetables8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Oilseed and Pulses8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Form9.1 Liquid9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Solid9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Mode of Application10.1 Foliar Spray10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Seed Treatment10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Soil Treatment10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Others10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast 11 Market Breakup by Region11.1 Asia Pacific11.1.1 Market Trends11.1.2 Market Forecast11.2 North America11.2.1 Market Trends11.2.2 Market Forecast11.3 Europe11.3.1 Market Trends11.3.2 Market Forecast11.4 Middle East and Africa11.4.1 Market Trends11.4.2 Market Forecast11.5 Latin America11.5.1 Market Trends11.5.2 Market Forecast 12 Crop Protection Chemicals Manufacturing Process12.1 Product Overview12.2 Raw Material Requirements12.3 Manufacturing Process12.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 BASF SE13.3.2 The DOW Chemical Company13.3.3 Dupont13.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd13.3.5 Syngenta AG13.3.6 Bayer Cropscience AG13.3.7 FMC Corporation13.3.8 Monsanto Company13.3.9 Nufarm Limited 13.3.10 ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

