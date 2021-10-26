Worldwide Critical Infrastructure Protection Industry To 2026 - Featuring Honeywell International, Airbus And Hexagon Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Critical Infrastructure Protection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global critical infrastructure protection market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Critical infrastructure protection (CIP) refers to a security solution used for safeguarding systems, assets and networks from potential threats. It consists of various solutions, such as firewalls, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, antiviruses, intrusion detection systems and encryption systems. These systems protect information related to power grids, railways, nuclear plants and hydro plants from cyberattacks that can threaten public safety, attack national security or cause environmental disasters. CIP solutions also use wireless technology, industrial control systems (ICS), operation technology (OT) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems to expose additional security vulnerabilities.The increasing instances of security breaches and cyber-attacks that pose a threat to infrastructural development across the globe are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. The rising concerns for the security and safety of government information and the increasing trend of Bring-Your-Own-Devices (BYOD) across industries have enhanced the requirement for CIP systems. The rapidly expanding internet and interconnected network architecture have influenced federal and security organizations to safeguard cyberspace and minimize threat vulnerabilities. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT), big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. They offer scalable and cost-effective data security solutions, owing to which CIP solutions are widely being deployed. Other factors, including improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with the increasing adoption of risk management services, are projected to drive the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being BAE Systems PLC, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Airbus SE, Hexagon AB, Waterfall Security Solutions, General Electric Company, McAfee Inc. (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation) and Raytheon Company (United Technologies Corporation). Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Solutions6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.1 Physical Security Solutions6.1.2.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2.1.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.1.2.1 Physical Identity and Access Control Systems6.1.2.1.2.2 Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems6.1.2.1.2.3 Video Surveillance Systems6.1.2.1.2.4 Screening and Scanning6.1.2.1.2.5 Others6.1.2.1.3 Market Forecast6.1.2.2 Cyber Security Solutions6.1.2.2.1 Market Trends6.1.2.2.2 Market Breakup by Type6.1.2.2.2.1 Encryption6.1.2.2.2.2 Network Access Control and Firewall6.1.2.2.2.3 Threat Intelligence6.1.2.2.2.4 Others6.1.2.2.3 Market Forecast6.1.3 Market Forecast6.2 Services6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Breakup by Type6.2.2.1 Designing and Integration Services6.2.2.2 Consultation Services6.2.2.3 Risk Management Services6.2.2.4 Maintenance and Support Services6.2.3 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-user7.1 Financial Institutions7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Government7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Defense7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Transport and Logistics7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Energy and Power7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Commercial Sector7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region 9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key Players13.3.1 BAE Systems PLC13.3.1.1 Company Overview13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio13.3.1.3 Financials13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation13.3.2.1 Company Overview13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio13.3.2.3 Financials13.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.3 General Dynamics Corporation13.3.3.1 Company Overview13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio13.3.3.3 Financials13.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation13.3.4.1 Company Overview13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio13.3.4.3 Financials13.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.5 Honeywell International Inc.13.3.5.1 Company Overview13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio13.3.5.3 Financials13.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.6 Airbus SE13.3.6.1 Company Overview13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio13.3.6.3 Financials13.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.7 Hexagon AB13.3.7.1 Company Overview13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio13.3.7.3 Financials13.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis13.3.8 Waterfall Security Solutions13.3.8.1 Company Overview13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio13.3.8.3 Financials13.3.9 General Electric Company13.3.9.1 Company Overview13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio13.3.9.3 Financials13.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis 13.3.10 McAfee Inc. (TPG Capital and Intel Corporation)13.3.10.1 Company Overview13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 13.3.11 Raytheon Company (United Technologies Corporation)13.3.11.1 Company Overview13.3.11.2 Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x99uws

