Worldwide Crane Industry To 2025 - Rising Demand In Metallurgical Industries Is Driving Growth

The global crane market is forecasted to record a value of US$41.39 billion in 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.24% during the period spanning 2021-2025.

Factors such as increasing investment in construction and infrastructure, rising demand in metallurgical industries, escalating preference of rental services, upsurge in the e-commerce sector, rapid expansion of the aerospace industry and expanding urbanization would drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by high investment costs and a dearth of skilled labor. A few notable trends may include surging mining activities, rapid growth of the automotive industry, an upswing in maritime activities and rising applications in power generation.

The global crane market is categorized on the basis of type and application. According to the type, the market can be split into mobile cranes, marine & port cranes and fixed cranes. The global crane market can be further bifurcated into construction, industrial application, mining and excavation, oil & gas and other applications, in terms of application.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific which is expected to dominate the market in the future accruing to growing construction activities in emerging economies, such as China, India, and the Philippines, expansion of the manufacturing sector in the region, the upgrading and expansion of existing networks and rising investments in the energy transmission and distribution (T&D) networks.

Further, disruption in the supply chain of raw materials and halted construction & manufacturing activities across the world, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, resulted in the downfall in demand for cranes in various end-use industries which eventually had a negative impact on its market growth globally.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global crane market segmented on the basis of type, application and region with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets Asia Pacific , North America , Europe and Rest of the World (RoW) have been analyzed.

, , and Rest of the World (RoW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Cargotec Corporation, Konecranes PLC, Terex Corporation, Palfinger AG and The Manitowoc Company, Inc.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Drop in Construction Activities2.2 Reduction in Maritime Trade2.3 Decline in Aircraft Deliveries2.4 Decreased Copper Production 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Crane Market by Value3.2 Global Crane Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Crane Market by Type3.3.1 Global Mobile Crane Market by Value3.3.2 Global Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Mobile Crane Market by Type3.3.4 Global All-Terrain Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Rough Terrain Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value3.3.6 Global Crawler Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Global Truck-Mounted Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value3.3.8 Global Mobile Crane Market by Application3.3.9 Global Construction Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value 3.3.10 Global Industrial Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value 3.3.11 Global Utility Mobile Crane Market Forecast by Value 3.3.12 Global Marine & Port Crane Market by Value 3.3.13 Global Marine & Port Crane Market Forecast by Value 3.3.14 Global Fixed Crane Market by Value 3.3.15 Global Fixed Crane Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Crane Market by Application3.4.1 Global Construction Crane Market by Value3.4.2 Global Construction Crane Market Forecast by Value3.4.3 Global Industrial Crane Market by Value3.4.4 Global Industrial Crane Market Forecast by Value3.4.5 Global Mining & Excavation Crane Market by Value3.4.6 Global Mining & Excavation Crane Market Forecast by Value3.4.7 Global Oil & Gas Crane Market by Value3.4.8 Global Oil & Gas Crane Market Forecast by Value3.5 Global Crane Market by Region 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 Asia Pacific4.1.1 Asia Pacific Crane Market by Value4.1.2 Asia Pacific Crane Market Forecast by Value4.2 North America4.2.1 North America Crane Market by Value4.2.2 North America Crane Market Forecast by Value4.3 Europe4.3.1 Europe Crane Market by Value4.3.2 Europe Crane Market Forecast by Value4.4 RoW4.4.1 RoW Crane Market by Value4.4.2 RoW Crane Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Increasing Investment in Construction & Infrastructure5.1.2 Rising Demand in Metallurgical Industries5.1.3 Escalating Preference of Rental Services5.1.4 Upsurge in E-Commerce Sector5.1.5 Rapid Expansion of Aerospace Industry5.1.6 Expanding Urbanization5.2 Key Trends and Developments5.2.1 Surging Mining Activities5.2.2 Rapid Growth of Automotive Industry5.2.3 Upswing in Maritime Activities5.2.4 Accelerating Demand from Oil Refineries5.2.5 Rising Applications in Power Generation5.3 Challenges5.3.1 High Investment Cost5.3.2 Dearth of Skilled Labor 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players6.2 Asia Pacific Market6.2.1 China Crane Market Share by Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd.7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Cargotec Corporation7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Konecranes PLC7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Terex Corporation7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies7.5 Palfinger AG7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 The Manitowoc Company, Inc.7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.6.3 Business Strategies

