Worldwide COVID-19 Diagnostics Industry To 2025 - Featuring Abacus Diagnostica, Applied BioCode And BillionToOne Among Others

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COVID-19 Diagnostics: Global C19 Diagnostic Market Forecast by Technology, Product, Channel and Country - Assay Volumes and Market Size Outlook to 2025, Updated to include 2020 Actuals" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A new dynamic market is emerging for COVID-19 based diagnostics. Testing is moving into physicians' offices and even into the home. Handheld multiplex testers? Home based testing sticks? And what about the Workplace market where safety is paramount? And what happens to the large laboratory capacity that was built up to handle a pandemic now in decline? Learn all about these changing markets in our latest report.

Revenue, testing volumes, technology, products and channels. They are all looked at in this complete report that provides detailed breakdowns by country and regions. Get on top of the situation quickly with our Market Guides and Situation Analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition

3 The Pandemic Overview3.1 What is a Virus?3.1.1 Is a Virus Alive?3.1.2 Viral Structure3.1.3 The Viral Genome3.1.4 Viral Mutation3.2 The Coronavirus3.2.1 Severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS)3.2.2 Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS)3.2.3 COVID-19. The SARS CoV 2 Virus.3.2.3.1 Signs and symptoms3.2.3.2 Transmission3.2.3.3 Diagnosis3.2.3.4 Prevention3.2.3.5 Management3.2.3.6 Prognosis3.2.3.7 A Note on Global Statistics Reporting3.3 Pandemic Diagnostics3.3.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread3.3.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based3.3.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay3.3.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

4 Diagnostic Company Profiles4.1 Abacus Diagnostica4.2 Abbott Diagnostics4.3 Accelerate Diagnostics4.4 Acces Bio4.5 Advanced Biological Laboratories4.6 Agena Bioscience, Inc.4.7 Agilent/Dako4.8 Altona Diagnostics4.9 Alveo Technologies4.10 Anatolia Geneworks4.11 Applied BioCode4.12 Applied DNA Sciences4.13 Assurance Scientific Laboratories4.14 Aus Diagnostics4.15 Autobio Diagnostics4.16 Beckman Coulter Diagnostics4.17 Becton, Dickinson and Company4.18 BGI Genomics Co. Ltd4.19 BillionToOne4.20 Binx Health4.21 Biocartis4.22 Biodesix Inc.4.23 BioFire Diagnostics (bioMerieux)4.24 Biolidics Ltd4.25 bioMerieux Diagnostics4.26 Bioneer Corporation4.27 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc4.28 Bio-Reference Laboratories4.29 Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH4.30 Cepheid (Danaher)4.31 Chembio4.32 Co Diagnostics4.33 Color Genomics4.34 Cue Health4.35 Curetis N.V. / Curetis GmbH4.36 Diagenode Diagnostics4.37 Diasorin S.p.A4.38 Ellume4.39 Enzo Life Sciences, Inc4.40 Everywell4.41 Fluxergy4.42 Fulgent Genetics4.43 Fusion Genomics4.44 Genedrive4.45 Genetic Signatures4.46 GenMark Dx (Roche)4.47 Gold Standard Diagnostics4.48 Hologic4.49 Illumina4.50 Immunexpress4.51 Inflammatix4.52 Janssen Diagnostics4.53 Karius4.54 Laboratory Corporation of America4.55 Letsgetchecked4.56 Lexagene4.57 Luminex Corp4.58 LumiraDx4.59 Mammoth Biosciences4.60 Mayo Clinic Laboratories4.61 Mbio Diagnostics4.62 Meridian Bioscience4.63 Mesa Biotech ( Thermo Fisher)4.64 Mobidiag (Hologic)4.65 Nanomix4.66 Novacyt4.67 Orasure4.68 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics4.69 Oxford Nanopore Technologies4.70 Perkin Elmer4.71 Primerdesign (Novacyt)4.72 Prominex4.73 Qiagen Gmbh4.74 quantumdx.com4.75 Quest Diagnostics4.76 Quidel4.77 Randox Toxicology4.78 Roche Molecular Diagnostics4.79 SD Biosensor4.80 Seegene4.81 Sherlock Biosciences4.82 Siemens Healthineers4.83 Sona Nanotech4.84 SpeeDx4.85 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc4.86 Veredus Laboratories4.87 Vircell4.88 Visby Medical4.89 YD Diagnostics4.90 Zhejiang Orient Gene Biotech

5 Covid-19 Diagnostics Recent Developments5.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section5.1.1 Importance of These Developments5.1.2 How to Use This Section5.2 LetsGetChecked Closes $150M Funding Round5.3 Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay5.4 Abbott Sees Sharp Decline in COVID-19 Test Revenue5.5 Phosphorus Diagnostics Gets EUA for DTC C19 Test, Sample Collection Kit5.6 NY Times Explores Multiplex Testing5.7 Hologic Banking on MDx Acquisitions5.8 Demand for Cepheid SARS-CoV-2 Point-of-Care Tests to Continue Through 20225.9 DiaSorin Acquires Luminex to Broaden MDx Portfolio, Expand US Presence5.10 LumiraDx to Go Public Through SPAC5.11 Eurofins Test Helps to ID Mutations5.12 Roche Sees Growing Opportunities for Diagnostics5.13 Roche to Acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $1.8B5.14 Fulgent Genetics s to Use COVID-19 Testing Gains to Grow Clinical Sequencing5.15 LexaGene Syndromic Panel Platform Lets Labs Customize Targets5.16 FDA Grants EUAs for DTC Sample Collection Kit, Two Molecular Tests5.17 At-Home Infectious Disease Test Developer Lucira Health Goes Public

6 The Global Market for COVID-19 Diagnostics6.1 Global Market Overview by Country6.1.1 Table - Global Market by Country6.1.2 Chart - Global Market by Country6.1.3 Table - Global Market by Country - Assay Volumes6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview6.2.1 Table - Global Market by Technology6.2.2 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base/Final Year Comparison6.2.3 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Base Year6.2.4 Chart - Global Market by Technology - End Year6.2.5 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Share by Year6.2.6 Chart - Global Market by Technology - Segments Growth6.3 Global Market by Product - Overview6.3.1 Table - Global Market by Product6.3.2 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base/Final Year Comparison6.3.3 Chart - Global Market by Product - Base Year6.3.4 Chart - Global Market by Product - End Year6.3.5 Chart - Global Market by Product - Share by Year6.3.6 Chart - Global Market by Product - Segments Growth6.4 Global Market by Channel - Overview6.4.1 Table - Global Market by Channel6.4.2 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Base/Final Year Comparison6.4.3 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Base Year6.4.4 Chart - Global Market by Channel - End Year6.4.5 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Share by Year6.4.6 Chart - Global Market by Channel - Segments Growth

7 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Technology7.1 PCR7.1.1 Table PCR - by Country7.1.2 Chart - PCR Growth7.2 PCR Multiplex7.2.1 Table PCR Multiplex - by Country7.2.2 Chart - PCR Multiplex Growth7.3 Sequencing7.3.1 Table Sequencing - by Country7.3.2 Chart - Sequencing Growth7.4 Antibody7.4.1 Table Antibody - by Country7.4.2 Chart - Antibody Growth7.5 Antigen7.5.1 Table Antigen - by Country7.5.2 Chart - Antigen Growth

8 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Product8.1 Instruments8.1.1 Table Instruments - by Country8.1.2 Chart - Instruments Growth8.2 Reagents & Kits8.2.1 Table Reagents & Kits - by Country8.2.2 Chart - Reagents & Kits Growth8.3 Extraction8.3.1 Table Extraction - by Country8.3.2 Chart - Extraction Growth8.4 Collection8.4.1 Table Collection - by Country8.4.2 Chart - Collection Growth

9 Global COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets - By Channel9.1 Public9.1.1 Table Public - by Country9.1.2 Chart - Public Growth9.2 Hospital9.2.1 Table Hospital - by Country9.2.2 Chart - Hospital Growth9.3 Clinic9.3.1 Table Clinic - by Country9.3.2 Chart - Clinic Growth9.4 Workplace9.4.1 Table Workplace - by Country9.4.2 Chart - Workplace Growth9.5 DTC/OTC9.5.1 Table DTC/OTC - by Country9.5.2 Chart - DTC/OTC Growth9.6 Wastewater9.6.1 Table Wastewater - by Country9.6.2 Chart - Wastewater Growth

10 Appendix

