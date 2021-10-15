Worldwide Cosmetic Packaging Industry To 2026 - Featuring AptarGroup, Berry Global And Gerresheimer Among Others

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic packaging market reached a value of US$ 26 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Cosmetic products are usually available in different layers of packaging, including primary, secondary and tertiary. Primary packaging holds the content, while secondary packaging is used to group primary packages. They contain labels that carry necessary information about the products, such as the name and address of the distributor, ingredients, batch number, expiration dates, warnings, and instructions. The tertiary packaging is used to protect products from hazards, which they can be exposed to during transportation, bulk handling and warehouse storage. Also, cosmetic packaging is made using durable materials to preserve the products from radiation damage and mold growth.Inflating disposable incomes, the rising influence of social media and increasing focus on physical appearances are escalating the demand for premium cosmetic products. This represents one of the key factors strengthening the cosmetic packaging market growth. The introduction of travel-sized packaging to provide enhanced convenience to consumers is also favoring the market growth. Apart from this, with the rising trend of sustainable fashion and natural cosmetics, several manufacturers are introducing push-up tubes and bamboo jars made with eco-friendly and recyclable materials. They are also adopting innovative strategies, such as developing tree-free paper with waste limestone from construction materials, to reduce the environmental impact of the packaging. With advancements in airless packaging and 3D-printing technology, several companies are even allowing individuals to customize products according to their needs. In addition to this, with growing concerns of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) transmission through packaging surfaces, these companies are focusing on packaging coatings that are antimicrobial and can be disinfected through ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Albea Cosmetics America Inc., Amcor Plc, AptarGroup Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Cosmopak Corp., DS Smith PLC, Gerresheimer AG, Graham Packaging Company (Reynolds Group Holdings Limited), Huhtamaki Oyj, Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd., Quadpack (Eudald Holdings SL) and Sonoco Products Company. Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global cosmetic packaging market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cosmetic packaging market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the capacity?

What is the breakup of the market based on the cosmetic type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cosmetic packaging market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cosmetic Packaging Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Product Type6.1 Plastic Bottles and Containers6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Glass Bottles and Containers6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Metal Containers6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Folding Cartons6.4.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.5 Corrugated Boxes6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast6.6 Tubes and Sticks6.6.1 Market Trends6.6.2 Market Forecast6.7 Caps and Closures6.7.1 Market Trends6.7.2 Market Forecast6.8 Others6.8.1 Market Trends6.8.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Material Type7.1 Glass Packaging7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Metal Packaging7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Plastic Packaging7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Paper Packaging7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Others7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Capacity8.1 <_0 />8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 50- 100 ml8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 100 - 150 ml8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 150 - 200 ml8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 > 200 ml8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Cosmetic Type9.1 Hair Care9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Color Cosmetics9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Skin Care9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Men's Grooming9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Deodorants9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Others9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region 11 SWOT Analysis 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Albea Cosmetics America Inc.15.3.1.1 Company Overview15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2 Amcor PLC15.3.2.1 Company Overview15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio15.3.2.3 Financials15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.3 AptarGroup Inc.15.3.3.1 Company Overview15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio15.3.3.3 Financials15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.4 Berry Global Group Inc.15.3.4.1 Company Overview15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio15.3.4.3 Financials15.3.5 Cosmopak Corp.15.3.5.1 Company Overview15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6 DS Smith PLC15.3.6.1 Company Overview15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio15.3.6.3 Financials15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis15.3.7 Gerresheimer AG15.3.7.1 Company Overview15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio15.3.7.3 Financials15.3.8 Graham Packaging Company (Reynolds Group Holdings Limited)15.3.8.1 Company Overview15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9 Huhtamaki Oyj15.3.9.1 Company Overview15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio15.3.9.3 Financials 15.3.10 Libo Cosmetics Co. Ltd.15.3.10.1 Company Overview15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio 15.3.11 Quadpack (Eudald Holdings SL)15.3.11.1 Company Overview15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio15.3.11.3 Financials 15.3.12 Sonoco Products Company15.3.12.1 Company Overview15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio15.3.12.3 Financials15.3.12.4 SWOT AnalysisFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc3ez

