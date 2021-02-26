Worldwide Cosmetic Chemicals Industry To 2025 - Upswing In Cosmetics Manufacturing Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (By Product Type, Consumption & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cosmetic chemicals market is anticipated to reach US$27.73 billion in 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.80% for the period spanning 2021-2025. The growth of the market has been driven by a growing consumer base, rising disposable income, upswing in cosmetics manufacturing, expanding urbanization, rapid adoption of cosmetic products among millennials and mounting retail e-commerce sales. However, growth of the market would be challenged by escalating trend of using organic cosmetic products, increasing consumer awareness and rising cases of allergies. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include rising trend of male grooming, increasing demand for skincare & anti-aging cosmetics, surging usage of fragrance in products and continuous R&D activities.The global cosmetic chemicals market is categorized on the basis of product type and consumption. According to the product type, the global cosmetic chemicals market can be categorized into emollients & moisturizers, surfactants, single use additives, colorants & pigments, thickening agents and others.The fastest growing regional market is North America owing to increasing expenditure on personal care and grooming activities in the region, surging developments in cosmetic industry leading to increasing demand for cosmetic chemicals, growing consciousness about physical appearance, changing lifestyle and rising working female population in the region. Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global cosmetic chemicals market segmented on the basis of product type, consumption and region.

The major regional and country markets ( North America , Asia Pacific , Europe Central & South America and Middle East & Africa ) have been analyzed.

, , Europe Central & and & ) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (BASF SE, Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company), Akzo Nobel N.V., Givaudan SA, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and Croda International PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Market Overview1.1 Introduction1.2 Different Types of Cosmetic Raw Materials1.3 Formulation of Cosmetic Products1.4 Essential Components of Cosmetics1.5 Beneficial Chemicals in Skin Care Products1.6 Harmful Effects of Cosmetics Chemicals 2. Impact of COVID-192.1 Decline in Sales of Beauty Products 2.2 Neutral Growth of Beauty & Personal Care Market 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value3.2 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value3.3 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Product Type3.3.1 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value3.3.2 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value3.3.3 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value3.3.4 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value3.3.5 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value3.3.6 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value3.3.7 Global Colorants & Pigments Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value3.3.8 Global Colorants & Pigments Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value3.3.9 Global Thickening Agents Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value 3.3.10 Global Thickening Agents Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value3.4 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption3.5 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast3.6 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption by Product Type3.6.1 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption3.6.2 Global Emollients & Moisturizers Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast3.6.3 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption3.6.4 Global Surfactants Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast3.6.5 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption3.6.6 Global Single Use Additives Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast3.7 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Region3.8 Global Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption by Region 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America4.1.1 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.1.2 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value4.1.3 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption4.1.4 North America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast4.1.5 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.1.6 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value4.1.7 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Product Type4.1.8 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Product Market by Value4.1.9 The U.S. Cosmetic Chemicals Product Market Forecast by Value4.2 Asia Pacific4.2.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.2.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value4.2.3 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption4.2.4 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast4.2.5 China Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.2.6 China Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value4.3 Europe4.3.1 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.3.2 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value4.3.3 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption 4.3.4 Europe Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast 4.4 Central & South America4.4.1 Central & South America Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.4.2 Central & South America Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value4.4.3 South America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption 4.4.4 South America Cosmetic Chemicals Consumption Forecast4.5 Middle East & Africa4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Chemicals Market by Value4.5.2 Middle East & Africa Cosmetic Chemicals Market Forecast by Value 5. Market Dynamics5.1 Growth Drivers5.1.1 Growing Consumer Base5.1.2 Rising Disposable Income5.1.3 Upswing in Cosmetics Manufacturing5.1.4 Expanding Urbanization 5.1.5 Rapid Adoption of Cosmetic Products among Millennials5.1.6 Mounting Retail E-Commerce Sales5.2 Key Trends & Developments5.2.1 Rising Trend of Male Grooming5.2.2 Increasing Demand for Skincare & Anti-Aging Cosmetics 5.2.3 Surging Usage of Fragrance in Products5.2.4 Continuous R&D Activities 5.3 Challenges5.3.1 Escalating Trend of Using Organic Cosmetic Products 5.3.2 Increasing Consumer Awareness5.3.3 Rising Cases of Allergies 6. Competitive Landscape6.1 Global Market6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players 6.1.4 Global Cosmetic Actives Market Share by Key Players 7. Company Profiles7.1 BASF SE7.1.1 Business Overview7.1.2 Financial Overview7.1.3 Business Strategies7.2 Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)7.2.1 Business Overview7.2.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business Strategies7.3 Akzo Nobel N.V.7.3.1 Business Overview7.3.2 Financial Overview7.3.3 Business Strategies7.4 Givaudan SA7.4.1 Business Overview7.4.2 Financial Overview7.4.3 Business Strategies 7.5 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.7.5.1 Business Overview7.5.2 Financial Overview7.5.3 Business Strategies7.6 Croda International PLC7.6.1 Business Overview7.6.2 Financial Overview7.2.3 Business StrategiesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2io16k

