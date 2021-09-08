Worldwide Cosmetic Antioxidants Industry To 2026 - Featuring BASF, Wacker Chemie And Lonza Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Antioxidants Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global cosmetic antioxidants market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global cosmetic antioxidants market to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on cosmetic antioxidants market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.The report on cosmetic antioxidants market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global cosmetic antioxidants market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global cosmetic antioxidants market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. Report Findings 1) Drivers

Growing disposable income and improving the standard of living

2) Restraints

High cost of natural antioxidants

3) Opportunities

Growing demand for male cosmetics

Segment CoveredThe global cosmetic antioxidants market is segmented on the basis of source, type, function, and application. The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source

Natural

Chemically Derived

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type

Vitamins

Enzymes

Polyphenols

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function

Anti-aging

Hair Conditioning

UV Protection

The Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application

Skin Care

Hair Care

Make up

What does this Report Deliver?1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the cosmetic antioxidants market.2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the cosmetic antioxidants market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global cosmetic antioxidants market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify. Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface 2. Executive Summary 3. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Overview3.1. Introduction3.2. Market Dynamics3.2.1. Drivers3.2.2. Restraints3.2.3. Opportunities3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Cosmetic Antioxidants Market3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Function3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Cosmetic Antioxidants Market 4. Cosmetic Antioxidants Market Macro Indicator Analysis 5. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source5.1. Natural5.2. Chemically Derived 6. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type6.1. Vitamins6.2. Enzymes6.3. Polyphenols 7. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function7.1. Anti-aging7.2. Hair Conditioning7.3. UV Protection 8. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application8.1. Skin Care8.2. Hair care8.3. Make up 9. Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Region 2020-20269.1. North America9.1.1. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source9.1.2. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type9.1.3. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function9.1.4. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application9.1.5. North America Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country9.2. Europe9.2.1. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source9.2.2. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type9.2.3. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function9.2.4. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application9.2.5. Europe Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country9.3. Asia-Pacific9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Country9.4. RoW9.4.1. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Source9.4.2. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type9.4.3. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Function9.4.4. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Application9.4.5. RoW Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Sub-region 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Cosmetic Antioxidants Market10.2. Companies Profiled10.2.1. BASF SE10.2.2. Wacker Chemie AG10.2.3. Eastman Chemical10.2.4. Lonza Group10.2.5. Croda International Plc10.2.6. Evonik Industries AG10.2.7. BTSA Biotecnologias Aplicadas10.2.8. Ashland Global Holdings10.2.9. Kemin Industries, Inc 10.2.10. Barentz International BV

