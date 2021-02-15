Worldwide Corn Starch Industry To 2027 - Surge In Demand For Resistant Starch

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corn Starch Market by Type, Application and Form: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corn starch market was valued at $13,671.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $17,066.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2027.Corn starch, also known as corn flour and maize starch, is derived from corn through wet milling, steeping, grinding, purifying, and drying. Corn starch is a white, odorless, and tasteless powder used extensively in the bakery and confectionary industries, and is widely adopted as a staple food ingredient, globally. Apart from having application in the food and beverage industry, it is used in paper production, textile production, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The corn starch market is subject to substantial growth in the coming years. The growth is attributed to changes in the food consumption pattern across the globe. Moreover, expansion of the retail market and easy availability of products through various sales channels make it convenient for consumers to purchase food items made from corn starch. This helps drive the sales figures and makes way for the market growth. However, availability of a number of substitutes such as pea starch and rice starch and The rise in concern among people about negative effects of starch rich diet act as the major restraints of the global corn starch market. On Conversely, increase in popularity for resistant corn starch and clean label products is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global market.The global corn starch market is segmented into type, application, form, and region. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into modified, native, and sweetener. Depending on application, it is fragmented into food ingredient, pharmaceutical, and others. By form, it is segregated into powder and liquid. Region wise, the market is studied across North America (U. S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Latin America, Middle East and Africa).The key players in the corn starch market have relied on product launch as their key strategy to stay competitive in the global market. The key players profiled in the report are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods Plc, AGRANA - Beteiligungs AG, Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres S. A, Hodgson Mill, ACH Food Companies, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited. Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the corn starch industry.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1: Introduction1.1. Report Description1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders1.3. Key Market Segments1.4. Research Methodology1.4.1. Secondary Research1.4.2. Primary Research1.5. Analyst Tools and Models Chapter 2: Executive Summary2.1. Corn Starch Market Snapshot2.2. Key Findings of the Study2.3. Cxo Perspective Chapter 3: Market Overview3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis3.4. Market Dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B Industry3.4.1.2. Multiple Properties of Starch Provide Impetus to the Market3.4.1.3. Expanding Retail Market3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. Availability of Numerous Substitutes3.4.2.2. Increase in Consumer Consciousness About Negative Effects of Starch-Rich Diet3.4.3. Opportunity3.4.3.1. Clean Label Starch Gaining High Traction Among Consumers3.4.3.2. Surge in Demand for Resistant Starch3.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis3.5.1. Introduction3.5.2. Impact on the Consumer Goods Industry3.5.3. Impact on Corn Starch Market3.6. Value Chain Analysis3.7. Top Impacting Factor Chapter 4: Corn Starch Market, by Type4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast4.2. Modified4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.3. Native4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country4.4. Sweetener4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 5: Corn Starch Market, by Application5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast5.2. Food Ingredient5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.3. Pharmaceutical5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country5.4. Others5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region5.4.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 6: Corn Starch Market, by Form6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast6.2. Powder6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country6.3. Liquid6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, by Country Chapter 7: Corn Starch Market, by Region7.1. Overview7.2. North America7.3. Europe7.4. Asia-Pacific7.5. LAMEA Chapter 8: Company Profiles8.1. Archer Daniels Midland Company8.1.1. Company Overview8.1.2. Company Snapshot8.1.3. Product Portfolio8.2. Associated British Foods plc8.2.1. Company Overview8.2.2. Company Snapshot8.2.3. Product Portfolio 8.3. Beteiligungs AG8.3.1. Company Overview8.3.2. Company Snapshot8.3.3. Product Portfolio8.4. Cargill, Inc.8.4.1. Company Overview8.4.2. Company Snapshot8.4.3. Product Portfolio8.5. Ingredion Incorporated8.5.1. Company Overview8.5.2. Company Snapshot8.5.3. Product Portfolio8.6. Tate & Lyle plc8.6.1. Company Overview8.6.2. Company Snapshot8.6.3. Product Portfolio8.7. Roquette Freres S. A8.7.1. Company Overview8.7.2. Company Snapshot8.7.3. Product Portfolio8.8. Hodgson Mill8.8.1. Company Overview8.8.2. Company Snapshot8.8.3. Product Portfolio8.9. Ach Food Companies8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product Portfolio8.10. Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited8.9.1. Company Overview8.9.2. Company Snapshot8.9.3. Product PortfolioFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/le1vyr

