Worldwide Copper Pipes And Tubes Industry To 2026 - Featuring Furukawa Electric, KME And Kobe Steel Among Others

The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.5 Million Tons in 2020.

The global copper pipes and tubes market reached a volume of 4.5 Million Tons in 2020. Copper pipes and tubes are widely used in the construction sector owing to the electrical and thermally conductive properties of copper. Although an overall copper plumbing is expensive as compared to its plastic counterpart, it still is a convenient option in terms of cost-benefits because of its long-term reliability. Furthermore, copper pipes have extensive industrial utilization owing to their non-corrosive and non-reactive nature. These pipes and tubes are also used for the transportation of gases since copper is non-permeable to air and gas and offers reduced chances of leakage and contamination caused by oxygen, ultraviolet (UV) rays and temperature from the external environment.With the growing population and rapid urbanization, there has been a significant increase in construction expenditures. This has resulted in an increasing demand for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), where copper pipes and tubes find extensive applications owing to ease in handling, malleability, recyclability and non-pyrogenic properties. Furthermore, these pipes and tubes have a high yield, tensile and fatigue strength along with antibacterial properties that play a crucial role in the transportation of medical gases and water distribution systems.

Moreover, rapidly growing oil and gas industry, which requires copper pipes and tubes for various operations, is contributing positively to the sales of these pipes and tubes. Other factors such as demand from the solar thermal energy and waste heat recovery systems and product innovations such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) coated copper tubes are further catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global copper pipes and tubes market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd, KME, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Luvata, MetTube, Mueller Industry, KMCT, Cerroflow Products, Golden Dragon, Mehta Tubes, Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.Ltd., Shanghai Hailiang Copper Tubes, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global copper pipes and tubes market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the finish type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the outer diameter?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What is the structure of the global copper pipes and tubes industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

What are the profit margins in the global copper pipes and tubes industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Copper Pipes and Tubes Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Finish Type5.5 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Finish Type6.1 LWC Grooved6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Straight Length6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Pancake6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 LWC Plain6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Outer Diameter7.1 3/8, 1/2, 5/8 Inch7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 3/4, 7/8, 1 Inch7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Above 1 inch7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 HVAC8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Industrial Heat Exchanger8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Plumbing8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Electrical8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis13.1 Price Indicators13.2 Price Structure13.3 Margin Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd14.3.2 KME14.3.3 Kobe Steel, Ltd.14.3.4 Luvata14.3.5 MetTube14.3.6 Mueller Industry14.3.7 KMCT14.3.8 Cerroflow Products14.3.9 Golden Dragon 14.3.10 Mehta Tubes 14.3.11 Qingdao Hongtai Metal Co.,Ltd. 14.3.12 Shanghai Hailiang Copper TubesFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zi7mw

