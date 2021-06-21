Worldwide COPD And Asthma Diagnostic And Monitoring Devices Industry To 2027 - Daily Exposure To Environmental Pollution Is Driving Growth

DUBLIN, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "COPD and Asthma Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Market by Product, Indication, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market accounted for $4,953.60 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $8,202.62 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027.Rise in lifestyle habits such as smoking & consumption of alcohol and growth in geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth. In addition, technological advances for new devices, regulatory approvals, and product launches are further promoting the market growth. In addition, prevalence of air pollution, climate changes, and dust fuels the market growth. Moreover, prevalence of respiratory diseases is increasing across the globe. In 2017, according to the WHO, respiratory diseases were considered to be the leading causes of death and disability in the world. Nearly 65 million people suffer from COPD and 3 million are expected to die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death across the globe.Moreover, approximately 334 million people suffer from asthma, the most common chronic disease of childhood, affecting 14% of all children globally. Rise in disposable income and increase in healthcare investments by governments & private organizations are anticipated to propel the market growth.Factors such as rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, huge demand for enhanced portable devices, growth in geriatric population, and high prevalence of tobacco smoking are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is witnessing the emerging trend for spirometers, electrocardiogram, peak flow meter, polysomnography devices, and arterial blood gas analyzer, which is helping in providing real-time monitoring.The global COPD and asthma diagnostics and monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, end user, and region. Based on the product, the market is segmented into diagnostic devices, monitoring devices, and consumables and accessories. Furthermore, the diagnostic devices segment includes spirometers electrocardiogram, FeNo test analyzer, peak flow meter, arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG), polysomnography devices, and others. The monitoring devices segment includes pulse oximeters, capnograph, asthma monitors, portable table top pulse oximeter, wearable devices, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR), and others.

The consumables and accessories segment includes masks, spirometry accessories, polysomnography accessories, peak flow meter accessories, pulse oximeter sensors, capnography accessories, gas analyzer accessories, and others. Based on indication, the market is divided into asthma and COPD. Based on end user, it is segregated into hospitals & clinics, home care settings, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. These regions are further analyzed on the basis of respective countries.The key players operating in the global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market include Becton Dickinson and Company, Dragerwerk AG & CO. KGAA, Getinge AB, Invacare Corporation, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Smiths Medical, and Vyaire Medical INC. Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global COPD and asthma diagnostics and monitoring devices market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the forms and types of cell therapy used across the globe.

Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.1.1. Top winning strategies, 20193.2. Top player positioning3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.3. Key forces shaping global COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market industry/market3.4. Market dynamics3.4.1. Drivers3.4.1.1. Daily exposure to environmental pollution3.4.1.2. Increase in population susceptible to indoor air pollutants3.4.1.3. Portability of the drug delivery devices3.4.1.4. Increase in population of active smokers3.4.1.5. Growth in number of surgeries3.4.2. Restraints3.4.2.1. High costs of the device3.4.2.2. Stringent regulatory procedures3.4.3. Opportunities3.4.3.1. High growth potential in emerging markets3.4.3.2. Increase in geriatric population3.4.4. Impact analysis3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis for the COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market3.6. Volume and average sales price analysis of India and China of COPD and asthma diagnostic and monitoring device market CHAPTER 4: COPD AND ASTHMA DIAGNOSTIC AND MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT4.1. Overview4.1.1. Market size and forecast4.2. Diagnostic devices4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.2.2. Market size and forecast4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country4.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type4.2.3.2. Spirometers4.2.3.3. Market size and forecast4.2.3.4. Electrocardiogram4.2.3.5. Market size and forecast4.2.3.6. FeNo test analyzer4.2.3.7. Market size and forecast4.2.3.8. Arterial blood gas analyzer (ABG)4.2.3.9. Market size and forecast4.2.3.10. Polysomnography devices4.2.3.11. Market size and forecast4.2.3.12. Peak flow meters4. 2.3.13. Market size and forecast4.2.3.14. Others4. 2.3.15. Market size and forecast4.3. Monitoring devices4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.3.2. Market size and forecast4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type4.3.3.2. Pulse oximeters4.3.3.3. Market size and forecast4.3.3.4. Capnographs4.3.3.5. Market size and forecast4.3.3.6. Asthma monitors4.3.3.7. Market size and forecast4.3.3.8. Portable table top pulse oximeter4.3.3.9. Market size and forecast4.3.3.10. Wearable devices4.3.3.11. Market size and forecast4.3.3.12. Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR)4.3.3.13. Market size and forecast4.3.3.14. Others4. 3.3.15. Market size and forecast4.4. Consumables and accessories4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities4.4.2. Market size and forecast4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by type4.4.3.2. Masks4.4.3.3. Market size and forecast4.4.3.4. Spirometry accessories4.4.3.5. Market size and forecast4.4.3.6. Polysomnography accessories4.4.3.7. Market size and forecast4.4.3.8. Peak flow meter accessories4.4.3.9. Market size and forecast4.4.3.10. Pulse oximeter sensors4. 4.3.11. Market size and forecast4.4.3.12. Capnography accessories4.4.3.13. Market size and forecast4.4.3.14. Gas analyzer accessories4.4.3.15. Market size and forecast4.4.3.16. Others4. 4.3.17. Market size and forecast CHAPTER 5: COPD AND ASTHMA DIAGNOSTIC AND MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY INDICATION5.1. Overview5.1.1. Market size and forecast5.2. Asthma5.2.1. Market size and forecast5.2.2. Market share analysis, by country5.3. COPD5.3.1. Market size and forecast5.3.2. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 6: COPD AND ASTHMA DIAGNOSTIC AND MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY END USER6.1. Overview6.1.1. Market size and forecast6.2. Hospitals and clinics6.2.1. Market size and forecast6.2.2. Market share analysis, by country6.3. Home care settings6.3.1. Market size and forecast6.3.2. Market share analysis, by country6.4. Others6.4.1. Market size and forecast6.4.2. Market share analysis, by country CHAPTER 7: COPD AND ASTHMA DIAGNOSTIC AND MONITORING DEVICES MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Company snapshot8.1.3. Operating business segments8.1.4. Product portfolio8.1.5. Business performance8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. DRAGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Company snapshot8.2.3. Operating business segments8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Business performance8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. GETINGE AB8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Operating business segments8.3.4. Product portfolio8.3.5. Business performance8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. INVACARE CORPORATION8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Operating business segments8.4.4. Product portfolio8.4.5. Business performance8.5. MASIMO CORPORATION8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Company snapshot8.5.3. Operating business segments8.5.4. Product portfolio8.5.5. Business performance8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. MEDTRONIC PLC8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Operating business segments8.6.3. Product portfolio8.6.4. Business performance8.7. NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Company snapshot8.7.3. Operating business segments8.7.4. Product portfolio8.7.5. Business performance8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N. V.8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Company snapshot8.8.3. Operating business segments8.8.4. Product portfolio8.8.5. Business performance8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.9. SMITHS MEDICAL8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Company snapshot8.9.3. Operating business segments8.9.4. Product portfolio8.9.5. Business performance8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. VYAIRE MEDICAL8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Company snapshot8.10.3. Operating business segments8.10.4. Product portfolio8.10.5. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2o81k

