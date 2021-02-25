Worldwide Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Industry To 2030 - Featuring 7-Eleven, Family Mart And Lawson Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Convenience, Mom and Pop Stores Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global convenience, mom and pop stores market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.The global convenience, mom and pop stores market is expected to grow from $908.19 billion in 2020 to $963.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1339.8 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the convenience, mom and pop stores? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores market global report answers all these questions and many more.The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider convenience, mom and pop stores market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The convenience, mom and pop stores market section of the report gives context. It compares the convenience, mom and pop stores market with other segments of the retail market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, convenience, mom and pop stores indicators comparison.

The convenience, mom and pop stores market consists of sales of goods and some services through convenience, mom and pop stores by entities (usually sole traders or partnerships but in some cases organizations) that provide the retail service of supplying food, toiletries and other daily 'necessities' to their consumers through conveniently located small stores. Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global convenience, mom and pop stores market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2020. Africa was the second largest region accounting for 15% of the global convenience, mom and pop stores market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global convenience, mom and pop stores market.Convenience, mom and pop stores are increasingly adopting the concept of unmanned convenience stores. Unmanned convenience store concept uses artificial intelligence and smart phone concepts to eliminate the use of service personnel or cashiers in the store. The unmanned convenience stores maintain a virtual cart for every customer that enters the stores where the products are added and removed based on the customer's action. The deduction of amount takes place when the customer scans the product using a smart phone. Following the trend, in 2019, unmanned convenience store named, Aiquna, was launched in China. The store stocks food and daily necessities. Other unmanned convenience stores include Amazon Go, Alibaba's Hema and Bingobox.The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the convenience, mom and pop stores market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People's Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in decline in manufacture and trade of non-essential goods and an overall decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of 'lock down' and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the convenience, mom and pop stores market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.The convenience, mom and pop stores are adopting a robust and cohesive strategy for data analytics in management. This technology is being deployed to enhance supply chain efficiency, streamline operations to engage customers and building loyalty, data has become critical for most retail operations. For instance, the global retail analytics market is expected to rise up to $5.1 billion by 2020. With the rapid growth in retail data and the availability of technologies to analyse data it will become easier for convenience, mom and pop stores to identify and meet the needs and expectations of their customers , thus it is expected to drive the market going forward. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Report Structure 3. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Characteristics3.1. Market Definition3.2. Key Segmentations 4. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Product Analysis4.1. Leading Products/ Services4.2. Key Features and Differentiators4.3. Development Products 5. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Supply Chain5.1. Supply Chain5.2. Distribution5.3. End Customers 6. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Customer Information6.1. Customer Preferences6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth 7. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Trends And Strategies 8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores 9. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Size And Growth9.1. Market Size9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market9.2.2. Restraints On The Market9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market9.3.2. Restraints On The Market 10. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Regional Analysis10.1. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)10.2. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region10.3. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region 11. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Segmentation11.1. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, Segmentation By Type11.2. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market, Segmentation By Ownership 12. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Metrics12.1. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global12.2. Per Capita Average Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global 13. Asia-Pacific Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 14. Western Europe Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 15. Eastern Europe Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 16. North America Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 17. South America Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 18. Middle East Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 19. Africa Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 20. Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market Competitive Landscape20.1. Competitive Market Overview20.2. Market Shares20.3. Company Profiles20.3.1. 7-Eleven20.3.1.1. Company Overview20.3.1.2. Products And Services20.3.1.3. Strategy20.3.1.4. Financial Performance20.3.2. FamilyMart20.3.2.1. Company Overview20.3.2.2. Products And Services20.3.2.3. Strategy20.3.2.4. Financial Performance20.3.3. Alimentation Couche-Tard20.3.3.1. Company Overview20.3.3.2. Products And Services20.3.3.3. Strategy20.3.3.4. Financial Performance20.3.4. Lawson20.3.4.1. Company Overview20.3.4.2. Products And Services20.3.4.3. Strategy20.3.4.4. Financial Performance20.3.5. OXXO20.3.5.1. Company Overview20.3.5.2. Products And Services20.3.5.3. Strategy20.3.5.4. Financial Performance 21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market 22. Market Background: Retail Market22.1. Retail Market Characteristics22.2. Retail Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global22.3. Global Retail Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)22.4. Global Retail Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region22.5. Global Retail Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion) 23. Recommendations23.1. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market In 2025- Growth Countries23.2. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market In 2025- Growth Segments23.3. Global Convenience, Mom And Pop Stores Market In 2025- Growth Strategies 24. Appendix 25. Copyright And DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oek38b

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-convenience-mom-and-pop-stores-industry-to-2030---featuring-7-eleven-family-mart-and-lawson-among-others-301235405.html

SOURCE Research and Markets