Worldwide Continuous And Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Industry To 2030 - COVID-19 Pandemic Has Contributed To Accelerating The Adoption Of Continuous Flow Systems

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Type of Manufacturer, Company Size, Scale of Operation, Stage of Bioprocess, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report...

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Market by Type of Manufacturer, Company Size, Scale of Operation, Stage of Bioprocess, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report features an extensive study on the companies having continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing capabilities. The study underlines an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. For years, the batch and fed-batch processing technique has been the only available solution for biomanufacturing. However, this method is plagued with several shortcomings, such as process inefficiencies, high risk of human errors and low production speeds. Modern biopharmaceuticals demand faster, and more efficient technologies, preferably with seamless transition into succeeding steps; the primary goal, in this regard, being the preservation of sterility. In other words, a continuous bioprocessing approach is better suited to the needs of the aseptic manufacturing paradigm that is required for biologics. In this context, the introduction of perfusion bioreactors in the late 1980s was a revolutionary development within the industry.

Presently, there are multiple available technologies that are capable of supporting continuous downstream (including clarification / centrifugation, filtration, and chromatography steps) and upstream bioprocesses (which include cell line development and other pre-fermentation steps). A significant number of biopharmaceutical companies, especially certain big pharma players and large contract manufacturing service providers, claim to have already adopted, or are considering installing, continuous bioprocessing technologies, such as perfusion bioreactors, continuous chromatography and continuous filtration equipment. Continuous flow systems have been proven to address a number of challenges associated with traditional bioprocessing; for instance, they facilitate the lowering of manufacturing costs (by 60%), reduction in buffer use (by 30-50%), optimization of resin consumption (by 70%) in chromatography columns, reduction in product change over time (by 90%), improvement of product consistency across different batches (by 50%), minimizing facility footprints (by 50-70%), reduction in operating expenditure (by 90%) and seamless scale up. All the aforementioned advantages eventually serve to improve overall productivity.

The current focus of the users of this novel technology is primarily on upgrading individual operations to the continuous mode; as indicated earlier, some companies have already established bioprocessing lines with multiple continuous processes. Cost, (end product) quality, processing speed and operational flexibility are some of the primary driving factors of the gradual shift to continuous bioprocessing. The COVID-19 pandemic has also contributed to accelerating the adoption of continuous flow systems. Some of the existing challenges in this field include complexities related to defining continuous processes (especially those upstream to the fermentation step), and aligning the available equipment to operate as per current GMP requirements. Although an end-to-end continuous bioproduction line is still several years away, we believe that the opportunity for both innovators and service providers engaged in this domain is likely to grow in the foreseen future.

Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed review of the overall landscape of the companies that have adopted continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing, including analyses based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, type of manufacturer (innovator / drug developer and contract service provider), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters, locations of continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing facilities of innovators, locations of continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing facilities of contract service providers, type of facility (modular and conventional), type of bioreactor (single-use and stainless steel), stage of bioprocess (upstream and downstream), primary continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing (continuous cell culture, continuous clarification / harvesting, continuous purification, process analytical technology and others), secondary continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing (N-1 stage perfusion, N stage perfusion, continuous concentrated fed-batch, continuous cell retention, continuous centrifugation, continuous chromatography and continuous viral filtration), types of biologics manufactured (antibodies, proteins / peptides, vectors, enzymes and others) and details on the continuous and semi-continuous production capacity.

Tabulated profiles of the key players offering a wide range of services for the continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing of products across North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific . Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its service portfolio, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing related capabilities, scale of operation, stage of bioprocess, types of biologics manufactured, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

, and . Each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details on its service portfolio, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing related capabilities, scale of operation, stage of bioprocess, types of biologics manufactured, continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing manufacturing facilities, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Key initiatives taken by the leading pharmaceutical companies, taking into consideration both partnered as well as in-house projects.

A case study to depict the overall landscape of the continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing equipment providers, based on a number of parameters, such as type of equipment, type of manufacturing process (continuous and batch-continuous), stage of bioprocess (upstream process and downstream process) and scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial).

An insightful analysis highlighting the cost saving potential associated with the adoption of continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing technologies.

A detailed analysis to estimate the global, continuous upstream bioprocessing capacity based on the capacities of various industry stakeholders. The study includes the distribution of capacity, based on company size (small, mid-sized and large), type of manufacturer (innovator / drug developer and contract service provider), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarters ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ) and location of continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing facilities ( North America , Europe and Asia-Pacific ).

Key Questions Answered

Which are the leading contract manufacturers offering expertise in continuous bioprocessing?

Which are the leading innovators / drug developers with expertise in continuous bioprocessing?

In which regions are majority of the continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing facilities located?

What is the likely cost saving potential of continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing technology?

What is the currently installed global capacity for continuous and semi-continuous bioprocessing?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING IN NORTH AMERICA: COMPANY PROFILES5.1. Chapter Overview5.2. AGC Biologics5.2.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities5.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.3. Biogen5.3.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities5.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.4. Bristol- Myers Squibb5.4.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities5.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook5.5. Sanofi Genzyme5.5.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities5.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

6. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING IN EUROPE: COMPANY PROFILES6.1. Chapter Overview6.2. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies6.2.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities6.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook6.3. Merck KGaA6.3.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities6.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook6.4. Novasep6.4.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities6.4.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook6.5. UCB Pharma6.5.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities6.5.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

7. CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING IN ASIA-PACIFIC: COMPANY PROFILES7.1. Chapter Overview7.2. Enzene Biosciences7.2.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities7.2.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook7.3. WuXi Biologics7.3.1. Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capabilities7.3.2. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

8. INITIATIVES OF COMPANIES WITH IN-HOUSE CONTINUOUS BIOPROCESSING CAPABILITIES8.1. Chapter Overview8.2. Continuous Manufacturing Initiatives of Leading Companies8.2.1. AbbVie8.2.1.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.1.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.2. Amgen8.2.2.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.2.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.3. Bristol- Myers Squibb8.2.3.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.3.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.4. GlaxoSmithKline8.2.4.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.4.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.5. Merck8.2.5.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.5.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.6. Novartis8.2.6.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.6.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.7. Pfizer8.2.7.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.7.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.8. Roche8.2.8.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.8.2. In-House Initiatives8.2.9. Sanofi8.2.9.1. Partnered Initiatives8.2.9.2. In-House Initiatives

9. CONTINUOUS MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT FOR BIOLOGICS: MARKET LANDSCAPE9.1. Chapter Overview9.2. Continuous Manufacturing Equipment for Biologic Drugs: Overall Market Landscape9.2.1. Analysis by Type of Equipment9.2.2. Analysis by Type of Manufacturing Process9.2.3. Analysis by Stage of Bioprocess9.2.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation9.3. Continuous Manufacturing Equipment Providers for Biologics9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment9.3.2. Analysis by Company Size9.3.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters9.3.4. Analysis by Prominent Continuous Manufacturing Equipment Providers

10. COST SAVING ANALYSIS10.1. Chapter Overview10.2 Technologies Involved in Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing10.3 Cost Saving Potential of Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing10.3.1. Potential Cost Savings in Upstream Processes10.3.2. Potential Cost Savings in Downstream Processes10.4. Key Assumptions and Methodology10.5 Overall Cost Saving Potential of Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocesses, 2021-203010.6 Concluding Remarks

11. CAPACITY ANALYSIS11.1. Chapter Overview11.2. Assumptions and Methodology11.3.1. Global, Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Capacity11.3.2. Analysis by Company Size11.3.3. Analysis by Type of Manufacturer11.3.4. Analysis by Company Size and Type of Manufacturer11.3.4. Analysis by Scale of Operation11.3.5. Analysis by Location of Headquarters11.3.6. Analysis by Location of Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Facilities

12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS12.1. Chapter Overview12.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions12.3. Overall Continuous and Semi-Continuous Bioprocessing Market, 2021-203012.4. Continuous Upstream Bioprocessing Market, 2021-203012.5. Continuous Downstream Bioprocessing Market, 2021-2030

13. CONCLUSION

14. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS14.1. Chapter Overview14.2. AstraZeneca14.2.1. Overview of Company / Organization14.2.2. Interview Transcript: Jon Coffman, Senior Director of Bioprocess Technology and Engineering14.3. Enzene Biosciences14.3.1. Overview of Company / Organization14.3.2. Interview Transcript: Himanshu Gadgil, Director and Chief Scientific Officer14.4. Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences14.4.1. Overview of Company / Organization14.4.2. Interview Transcript: Ehsan Mahdinia, Assistant Professor

15. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

16. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bdt9zc

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-continuous-and-semi-continuous-bioprocessing-industry-to-2030---covid-19-pandemic-has-contributed-to-accelerating-the-adoption-of-continuous-flow-systems-301384248.html

SOURCE Research and Markets