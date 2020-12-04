Worldwide Consumer Packaging Industry To 2026 - By Segments And Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Packaging Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global consumer packaging market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Expansion of the food and beverage industry is one of the major factors driving the market. As per the Food Drink Europe, the turnover of the EU food and drink industry was nearly1431 billion in 2017, which represented a 6.7% rise from 2016. The number of companies engaged in the manufacturing of food and beverage in the EU was 294,000 in 2017. Nearly 47.5% of food and drink turnover was generated from small and medium-sized companies. During the period, 2013-2017, the EU share of global exports has increased from 17.5% to 19.0%.

This represents that the food and beverage sector is among the major contributors to the growth of the European economy. Plastic packaging is extensively used in the food and beverage sector ranging from airtight wraps to shelf-stable bottles and containers. It has a major role to deliver a safe supply of food from farm to table. In addition, plastic is a material of choice for freezing foods to store products for the long term. Plastics have also increased advances in the design of the packaging. For instance, modified atmosphere packaging enables to preserve the freshness of food by capturing a decreased-oxygen air mixture in a plastic package. As a result, this technique can widen the shelf life of the product by slowing the growth of bacteria.Geographically, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a potential CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of the food and beverage and pharmaceutical industry in the region. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian food industry has reported significant growth, owing to the increasing contribution to the global food trade. The food sector in the country has emerged owing to its massive ability for value addition, primarily in the food processing sector. The Indian Government is intended to leverage the growth in the food processing sector through reforms including 100% Foreign direct investment (FDI) in the marketing of food products. The packaging is the foundation of the food processing industry. Different kinds of techniques and methods are used by the processing and packaging industries to transform the food from one stage to another. This, in turn, is contributing to the market growth in the country.Some prominent players in the market include Amcor plc, Berry Global Group, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Tetra Pak International S.A., and DS Smith Plc. The market players are adopting some crucial strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations, to increase their competitiveness. For instance, in April 2020, Amcor plc declared that it has designed a family of stock PET bottles, OmniPack that will enable co-packers to fulfill the increasing needs for e-commerce ready packaging. It will enhance capacity and minimize downtime as they have the same diameter with the same finish, however, there is a change in height to accommodate the variable fill volumes. The Report covers:

