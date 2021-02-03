Worldwide Consumer Identity And Access Management Industry To 2030 - Featuring Acuant, Akamai Technologies And Amazon Web Services Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Identity and Access Management Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A latest study collated and published by the author analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global consumer identity and access management market to accurately gauge its potential future development. The study presents detailed information about the important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for the future growth of the consumer identity and access management market to identify opportunistic avenues of the business potential for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about how the consumer identity and access management market will progress during the forecast period 2020 - 2030.The report offers intricate dynamics about the different aspects of the consumer identity and access management market, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic development decisions. this study also elaborates on the significant changes that are highly anticipated to configure the growth of the consumer identity and access management market during the forecast period. It also includes impact analysis of COVID-19 on the consumer identity and access management market. The global consumer identity and access management market report helps to estimate statistics related to the market progress in terms of value (US$ Mn).The study covers a detailed segmentation of the consumer identity and access management market, along with key information and a competitive outlook. The report mentions company profiles of key players currently dominating the consumer identity and access management market, wherein various developments, expansion, and winning strategies practiced and executed by leading players have been presented in detail. Key Questions Answered in this report on Consumer Identity and Access Management MarketThe report provides detailed information about the consumer identity and access management market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth potential of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently functioning in the market and are looking for innovative ways to create a unique benchmark in the consumer identity and access management market, so as to help them formulate successful strategies and take target-driven decisions.

How are the key market players successfully earning revenue out of consumer identity and access management?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the consumer identity and access management market between 2020 and 2030?

What are the winning imperatives of market frontrunners in the consumer identity and access management market?

What are the major drivers and restraints of the market?

What will be the size of the consumer identity and access management market from 2020 to 2030?

Which will be the fastest growing segment in the consumer identity and access management market?

Which are the leading companies in the consumer identity and access management market?

What are the strategies of companies operating in the market?

Key Topics Covered: 1. Preface1.1. Market Introduction1.2. Market Segmentation1.3. Key Research Objectives 2. Assumptions and Research Methodology2.1. Research Methodology2.1.1. List of Primary and Secondary Sources2.2. Key Assumptions for Data Modelling 3. Executive Summary - Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market 4. Market Overview4.1. Market Definition4.2. Technology/ Product Roadmap4.3. Market Factor Analysis4.3.1. Forecast Factors4.3.2. Ecosystem/ Value Chain Analysis4.3.3. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)4.3.3.1. Drivers4.3.3.2. Restraints4.3.3.3. Opportunities4.3.3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints4.4. Analysis of Consumer Iam by Authentication Type4.4.1. Passwords4.4.2. Knowledge-Based Answers4.4.3. Tokens4.4.4. Biometrics4.4.5. Pin4.4.6. Security Certificates4.5. Market Opportunity Assessment - by Region ( North America/ Europe/ Asia-Pacific/ Middle East & Africa/ South America)4.5.1. by Component4.5.2. by Deployment4.5.3. by Application4.5.4. by Enterprise Size4.5.5. by Industry4.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis4.6.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market4.6.2. End-User Sentiment Analysis: Comparative Analysis on Spending4.6.2.1. Increase in Spending4.6.2.2. Decrease in Spending4.6.3. Short Term and Long Term Impact on the Market4.7. Competitive Scenario and Trends4.7.1. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Concentration Rate4.7.1.1. List of Emerging, Prominent, and Leading Players4.7.2. Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions4.8. Market Outlook 5. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast5.1. Market Revenue Analysis (Us$ Mn), 2015-20305.1.1. Historic Growth Trends, 2015-20195.1.2. Forecast Trends, 2020-20305.2. Pricing Model Analysis 6. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Component6.1. Overview and Definitions6.2. Key Segment Analysis6.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Component, 2018 - 20306.3.1. Software6.3.2. Services6.3.2.1. Managed Services6.3.2.2. Professional Services6.3.2.2.1. Implementation6.3.2.2.2. Consulting6.3.2.2.3. Support Services 7. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Deployment7.1. Overview and Definitions7.2. Key Segment Analysis7.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Deployment, 2018 - 20307.3.1. Software-As-A-Service (Saas)7.3.2. On-Premise 8. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Application8.1. Overview8.2. Key Segment Analysis8.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018 - 20308.3.1. Directory Services8.3.2. Authentication & Access Management8.3.3. Identity Analytics8.3.4. Governance and Compliance Management8.3.5. Others (User Provisioning and Password Management) 9. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Enterprise Size9.1. Overview and Definitions9.2. Key Segment Analysis9.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Enterprise Size, 2018 - 20309.3.1. SMEs9.3.2. Large Enterprises 10. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis, by Industry10.1. Overview10.2. Key Segment Analysis10.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Industry, 2018 - 203010.3.1. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (Bfsi)10.3.2. Government10.3.3. Retail10.3.4. It & Telecommunication10.3.5. Media and Entertainment10.3.6. Travel and Hospitality10.3.7. Healthcare10.3.8. Education10.3.9. Energy and Utilities 10.3.10. Transportation and Logistics 10.3.11. Others (Manufacturing, Real Estate) 11. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region11.1. Key Findings11.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018 - 203011.2.1. North America11.2.2. Europe11.2.3. Asia-Pacific11.2.4. Middle East & Africa11.2.5. South America 12. North America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis12.1. Regional Outlook12.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)12.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country, 2018 - 2030 13. Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast13.1. Regional Outlook13.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)13.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030 14. APAC Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast14.1. Regional Outlook14.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)14.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030 15. Middle East & Africa (Mea) Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast15.1. Regional Outlook15.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)15.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030 16. South America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Analysis and Forecast16.1. Regional Outlook16.2. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Analysis and Forecast (2018 - 2030)16.3. Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (Us$ Mn) Forecast, by Country & Sub-Region, 2018 - 2030 17. Competition Landscape17.1. Market Competition Matrix, by Leading Players17.2. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players (2019) 18. Company Profiles18.1. Acuant, Inc.18.1.1. Business Overview18.1.2. Product Portfolio18.1.3. Geographical Footprint18.1.4. Revenue and Strategy18.2. Akamai Technologies Inc.18.2.1. Business Overview18.2.2. Product Portfolio18.2.3. Geographical Footprint18.2.4. Revenue and Strategy18.3. Amazon Web Services Inc.18.3.1. Business Overview18.3.2. Product Portfolio18.3.3. Geographical Footprint18.3.4. Revenue and Strategy18.4. Auth0 Inc.18.4.1. Business Overview18.4.2. Product Portfolio18.4.3. Geographical Footprint18.4.4. Revenue and Strategy18.5. Ca Technologies18.5.1. Business Overview18.5.2. Product Portfolio18.5.3. Geographical Footprint18.5.4. Revenue and Strategy18.6. Forgerock Inc.18.6.1. Business Overview18.6.2. Product Portfolio18.6.3. Geographical Footprint18.6.4. Revenue and Strategy18.7. Gigya, Inc.18.7.1. Business Overview18.7.2. Product Portfolio18.7.3. Geographical Footprint18.7.4. Revenue and Strategy18.8. Globalsign18.8.1. Business Overview18.8.2. Product Portfolio18.8.3. Geographical Footprint18.8.4. Revenue and Strategy18.9. IBM Corporation18.9.1. Business Overview18.9.2. Product Portfolio18.9.3. Geographical Footprint18.9.4. Revenue and Strategy18.10. Loginradius Inc.18.10.1. Business Overview18.10.2. Product Portfolio18.10.3. Geographical Footprint18.10.4. Revenue and Strategy18.11. Microsoft Corporation18.11.1. Business Overview18.11.2. Product Portfolio18.11.3. Geographical Footprint18.11.4. Revenue and Strategy18.12. Netiq Corporation18.12.1. Business Overview18.12.2. Product Portfolio18.12.3. Geographical Footprint18.12.4. Revenue and Strategy18.13. Okta Inc.18.13.1. Business Overview18.13.2. Product Portfolio18.13.3. Geographical Footprint18.13.4. Revenue and Strategy18.14. Onegini18.14.1. Business Overview18.14.2. Product Portfolio18.14.3. Geographical Footprint18.14.4. Revenue and Strategy18.15. Salesforce.Com18.15.1. Business Overview18.15.2. Product Portfolio18.15.3. Geographical Footprint18.15.4. Revenue and Strategy18.16. Sap Se18.16.1. Business Overview18.16.2. Product Portfolio18.16.3. Geographical Footprint18.16.4. Revenue and Strategy18.17. Ubisecure, Inc18.17.1. Business Overview18.17.2. Product Portfolio18.17.3. Geographical Footprint18.17.4. Revenue and Strategy 19. Key TakeawaysFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oaysdv

