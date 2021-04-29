Worldwide Concrete Superplasticizer Industry To 2026 - Featuring Arkema, BASF And Kao Corporation Among Others

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Concrete Superplasticizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global concrete superplasticizer market reached a value of US$ 4.5 Billion in 2020. Superplasticizers are a category of polymers which are used to enhance the suspension flow efficiency by reducing the accumulation of particulate matter. Their major application is in admixtures which are used with concrete as strength boosters. Currently, there are different classes of superplasticizers available in the market including sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes (SNF), sulfonated melamine formaldehydes (SMF), modified lignosulfonates (MLS), polycarboxylic acids (PC), etc. Each category of superplasticizer is defined by individual properties and uses. Their demands also differ on the basis of their cost, placement and product efficiency.A number of factors are currently driving the global demand of concrete superplasticizers. Plasticizers help in reducing the water cement ratio and improve the performance of the concrete mixture. They can also provide other advantages such as increase the compressive strength, eliminate fine cracks, reduce adsorption, provide better surface texture, etc.The demand of concrete superplasticizers has a direct correlation with the performance of the global construction Industry. We expect the global construction industry to exhibit stable growth of around 3%-5% over the next five years catalysed by developed economies recovering from the recent economic downturn and emerging economies continuing to industrialize. The United States, China and India are expected to represent the biggest growth drivers of the construction sector in the coming years. The strong outlook of the global construction industry is expected to create a positive impact on the demand of concrete superplasticizers. Looking forward, we expect the global concrete superplasticizer market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Arkema SA, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Sika AG, W. R. Grace & Company, Enaspol as, Mapei S.P.A., Muhu ( China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd and Sure Chemicals.This report provides a deep insight into the global concrete superplasticizer market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the concrete superplasticizers industry in any manner. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global concrete superplasticizer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global concrete superplasticizers market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global concrete superplasticizers market?

What is the breakup of the global concrete superplasticizer market on the basis of form?

What is the breakup of the global concrete superplasticizer market on the basis of product type?

What is the breakup of the global concrete superplasticizer market on the basis of application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global concrete superplasticizer industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global concrete superplasticizer industry?

What is the structure of the global concrete superplasticizer industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global concrete superplasticizer industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Concrete Superplasticizer Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Form5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast5.9 SWOT Analysis5.9.1 Overview5.9.2 Strengths5.9.3 Weaknesses5.9.4 Opportunities5.9.5 Threats5.10 Value Chain Analysis5.10.1 Overview5.10.2 Raw Material Procurement5.10.3 Manufacturing5.10.4 Distribution5.10.5 Export5.10.6 End-Use5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis5.11.1 Overview5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.11.4 Degree of Competition5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes5.12 Price Analysis 5.12.1 Key Price Indicators5.12.2 Price Structure5.12.3 Margin Analysis 6 Market Breakup by Form6.1 Liquid 6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Powder 6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Type7.1 SNF7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 MLS 7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 PC7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 SMF 7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Ready-Mix Concrete8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Precast Concrete8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 High-Performance Concrete8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Shotcrete 8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others 8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 Asia Pacific 9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Middle East and Africa9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 North America 9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Europe 9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 Manufacturing Process10.1 Product Overview10.2 Raw Material Requirements10.3 Manufacturing Process10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Market Structure11.2 Key Players11.3 Profiles of Key Players11.3.1 Arkema SA 11.3.2 BASF SE 11.3.3 Kao Corporation11.3.4 Sika AG 11.3.5 W. R. Grace & Company 11.3.6 Enaspol as 11.3.7 Mapei S.P.A. 11.3.8 Muhu ( China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd. 11.3.9 Sure Chemicals

