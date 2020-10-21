Worldwide Computational Photography Industry To 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities And Threats

DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Photography - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Computational Photography Market accounted for $10.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $46.01 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period.Increased adoption of computational photography in smartphone cameras, rising disposable incomes and enhanced standard of living are the major factors driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and manufacturing costs of computational camera modules is restraining the market growth.Computational photography is the process of capturing digital image and applies various processing techniques that use digital computation instead of optical processes. The computational photography is done using digital cameras and especially through smartphones that includes automated settings for making better point-and-shoot abilities. It uses image processing algorithms to improve images by reducing motion blur and also adds simulated depth of field and refining colours, contrast, and light range.Based on offering, the hardware (camera module) segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the use of AI-based advanced cameras and the growing demand for arrays of cameras in a single product. By geography, Asia-Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period.Countries in APAC such as China and Taiwan are leading this region in terms of leading smartphone manufacturers. Advancements in standalone camera segment in Japan, India, South Korea, and Singapore are expected to drive computational photography market in this region. What the report offers:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders2.3 Research Scope2.4 Research Methodology2.4.1 Data Mining2.4.2 Data Analysis2.4.3 Data Validation2.4.4 Research Approach2.5 Research Sources2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints3.4 Opportunities3.5 Threats3.6 Product Analysis3.7 Technology Analysis3.8 Application Analysis3.9 End-user Analysis3.10 Emerging Markets3.11 Impact of COVID-19 4 Porters Five Forces Analysis4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers4.3 Threat of Substitutes4.4 Threat of New Entrants4.5 Competitive Rivalry 5 Global Computational Photography Market, By Type5.1 Introduction5.2 16-Lens Cameras5.3 Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras 6 Global Computational Photography Market, By Offering6.1 Introduction6.2 Hardware (Camera Modules)6.3 Software 7 Global Computational Photography Market, By Channel7.1 Introduction7.2 Distributor7.3 Direct Sales 8 Global Computational Photography Market, By Product8.1 Introduction8.2 Laptops8.3 Machine Vision Cameras8.4 Smartphone Cameras8.5 Standalone Cameras 9 Global Computational Photography Market, By Technology9.1 Introduction9.2 Computational Speckle Imaging9.3 Defocus Matting9.4 Fourier Ptychography9.5 Lensless Imaging9.6 Motion Magnification9.7 Multi-Modal Imaging9.8 Ptychography9.9 Tone Mapping 10 Global Computational Photography Market, By Application10.1 Introduction10.2 3D Imaging10.3 Augmented Reality10.4 Feature Detection10.5 Geometry/ Material Recovery, and Reflection10.6 Image Based Relighting10.7 Image Deblurring/ Refocusing10.8 Image Enhancement10.9 Mixed Reality10.10 Virtual Reality 11 Global Computational Photography Market, By End-user11.1 Introduction11.2 Research Centers11.3 Laboratories11.4 Healthcare 12 Global Computational Photography Market, By Geography12.1 Introduction12.2 North America12.2.1 US12.2.2 Canada12.2.3 Mexico12.3 Europe12.3.1 Germany12.3.2 UK12.3.3 Italy12.3.4 France12.3.5 Spain12.3.6 Rest of Europe12.4 Asia-Pacific12.4.1 Japan12.4.2 China12.4.3 India12.4.4 Australia12.4.5 New Zealand12.4.6 South Korea12.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific12.5 South America12.5.1 Argentina12.5.2 Brazil12.5.3 Chile12.5.4 Rest of South America12.6 Middle East & Africa12.6.1 Saudi Arabia12.6.2 UAE12.6.3 Qatar12.6.4 South Africa12.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 13 Key Developments13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers13.3 New Product Launches13.4 Expansions13.5 Other Key Strategies 14 Company Profiling14.1 Adobe14.2 Affinity Media14.3 Algolux14.4 Almalence14.5 Apple14.6 Canon14.7 Corephotonics14.8 DXO Labs14.9 HTC14.10 Leica Camera Ag14.11 Light14.12 Microsoft14.13 Nikon14.14 NVIDIA14.15 on Semiconductor14.16 Qualcomm Technologies14.17 Raytrix14.18 Samsung Electronics14.19 Sony14.20 XperiFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qr935b

