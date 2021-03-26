Worldwide Computational Fluid Dynamics Industry To 2026 - Impact Analysis Of COVID-19

DUBLIN, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computational Fluid Dynamics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market reached a value of US$ 1,930 Million in 2020. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD), is a scientific method of numerically analyzing fluid flow, heat transfer and other related phenomena. It utilizes applied mathematics, physics and computational software to visualize the effect of a gas or liquid on the object it flows past. CFD is a cost-effective method of testing product prototypes before their launch. Since its introduction in the 1980s, it has witnessed a range of developments which have enabled it to be used in different fields such as modeling and design, and research and development.At present, the growth of the market can be attributed to rapid advancements in the aerospace and aeronautics industries. In these sectors, CFD is applied in the maintenance of numerous critical systems and components of an aircraft. For instance, it is used for optimizing engine cooling and fuel delivery systems. CFD can also predict the performance of new processes and designs before their production and implementation. Owing to this, it has become an integral part of the engineering analysis and design environment in several organizations. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global computational fluid dynamics (CFD) market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market along with the profiles of the key players. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global computational fluid dynamics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment model?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What is the structure of the global computational fluid dynamics industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

What are the profit margins in the global computational fluid dynamics industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Deployment Model5.5 Market Breakup by End-User5.6 Market Breakup by Region5.7 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Deployment Model6.1 Cloud-Based Model6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 On-Premises Model6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by End-User7.1 Automotive7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Aerospace and Defense7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Electrical and Electronics7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Industrial Machinery7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Energy7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Material and Chemical Processing7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast7.7 Others7.7.1 Market Trends7.7.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Region8.1 Europe8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Asia Pacific8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 North America8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Latin America8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 SWOT Analysis9.1 Overview9.2 Strengths9.3 Weaknesses9.4 Opportunities9.5 Threats 10 Value Chain Analysis 11 Porters Five Forces Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers11.4 Degree of Competition11.5 Threat of New Entrants11.6 Threat of Substitutes 12 Price Analysis 13 Competitive Landscape13.1 Market Structure13.2 Key Players13.3 Profiles of Key PlayersFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6hg481

