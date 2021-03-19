Worldwide Compressor Oil Industry To 2026 - Players Include Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil And BP International Among Others

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compressor Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global compressor oil market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2020. Compressor oil is a lubricant used for reducing heat and cooling down the compressors in air conditioning and refrigeration systems. It ensures the proper functioning of the metal components and improves machinery performance with its anti-rust properties. Compressor oil also has exceptional oxidation stability and leaves a low carbon residue that reduces the operation and maintenance costs for the user. It is manufactured using a combination of base oil and various other additives. The type of base oil used, such as synthetic, mineral, semi-synthetic and bio-based, determines the quality and longevity of the compressor oil. With cost- and energy-saving properties, it finds extensive applications in various industries ranging from construction, general manufacturing, mining, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, etc.The need for cost optimization is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Compressor oil assists in heat dissipation and maintaining the temperature of the compressor. This subsequently leads to reduced wear and tear of the compressor and aids in its smooth operation, thereby helping manufacturers to avoid high repair costs.

Furthermore, significant growth in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry along with the establishment of cold chain facilities, particularly in the developing regions, is also augmenting the demand for compressor oil. Other factors such as increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities to develop improved product variants, such as environment-friendly compressor oil, are also favoring the growth of the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global compressor oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Royal Dutch Shell PLC, ExxonMobil Corporation, BP International Limited, Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., Sinopec Group, The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., The Fuchs Group, Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont), Croda International PLC., Sasol Limited, The Phillips 66 Company, Bel-Ray Company LLC., Morris Lubricants Limited and Penrite Oil Company, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global compressor oil market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global compressor oil industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global compressor oil industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the compressor type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the base oil?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global compressor oil industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global compressor oil industry?

What is the structure of the global compressor oil industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global compressor oil industry?

What are the profit margins in the global compressor oil industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Compressor Oil Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Compressor Type5.5 Market Breakup by Base Oil5.6 Market Breakup by Application5.7 Market Breakup by End Use Industry5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Compressor Type6.1 Positive Displacement Compressor6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Dynamic Compressor6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Base Oil7.1 Synthetic Oil7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Mineral Oil7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Semi-Synthetic Oil7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Bio-Based Oil7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Application8.1 Gas Compressor8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Air Compressor8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry9.1 General Manufacturing9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Construction9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Oil and Gas9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Mining9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Chemical and Petrochemical9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast9.6 Power Generation9.6.1 Market Trends9.6.2 Market Forecast9.7 Others9.7.1 Market Trends9.7.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Asia Pacific10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 North America10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Royal Dutch Shell PLC15.3.2 ExxonMobil Corporation15.3.3 BP International Limited15.3.4 Chevron Corporation15.3.5 Total S.A.15.3.6 Sinopec Group15.3.7 The PJSC Lukoil Oil Company15.3.8 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.15.3.9 The Fuchs Group 15.3.10 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd. 15.3.11 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) 15.3.12 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DuPont) 15.3.13 Croda International PLC. 15.3.14 Sasol Limited 15.3.15 The Phillips 66 Company 15.3.16 Bel-Ray Company LLC. 15.3.17 Morris Lubricants Limited 15.3.18 Penrite Oil CompanyFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gied6n

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-compressor-oil-industry-to-2026---players-include-royal-dutch-shell-exxonmobil-and-bp-international-among-others-301251135.html

SOURCE Research and Markets