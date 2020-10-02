Worldwide Communications Equipment Industry To 2027 - By Type, Component, Application, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Communications Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Communications Equipment market accounted for $601.69 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $2,231.18 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Increased growth of cellular stations and the need for next-generation-ready network equipment for 5G networks are driving market growth. However, high costs of new product development are restraining market growth.Telecommunications equipment comprises hardware used mainly for communication purposes. It includes a wide range of communication technologies from transmission lines and communication satellites to radios and answering machines.Based on the type, the mobile communication device segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as mobile communication devices are more differentiated, varying much more radically in terms of feature lists, price, form factor. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing population base coupled with the introduction of technologically advanced communication devices.Some of the key players profiled in the Communications Equipment Market include Xiaomi, Ubiquiti, Samsung Electronics, Riverbed, Microsoft, Lenovo Group, Juniper, Huawei, HP, Dell, Cisco Systems, Broadcom, Aruba Networks, Apple and Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered: 1 Executive Summary 2 Preface2.1 Abstract2.2 Stake Holders 2.3 Research Scope 2.4 Research Methodology 2.4.1 Data Mining 2.4.2 Data Analysis 2.4.3 Data Validation 2.4.4 Research Approach 2.5 Research Sources 2.5.1 Primary Research Sources2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources2.5.3 Assumptions 3 Market Trend Analysis3.1 Introduction 3.2 Drivers3.3 Restraints 3.4 Opportunities 3.5 Threats3.6 Application Analysis 3.7 End User Analysis 3.8 Emerging Markets 3.9 Impact of Covid-19 4 Porters Five Force Analysis4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Optical Communication Equipment5.3 Network Communication Equipment5.4 Mobile Communication Device 6 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Component6.1 Introduction 6.2 WANs (Wide Area Network) 6.3 Transceiver 6.4 Switch6.5 Routers6.6 LANs (Local Area Network) 6.7 Exchanges 7 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Application7.1 Introduction 7.2 Telecom Operators 7.3 Data Center 8 Global Communications Equipment Market, By End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)8.3 Personal8.4 Healthcare 8.5 Government 8.6 Enterprise 8.7 Energy & Utilities 8.8 Education 8.9 Cloud 9 Global Communications Equipment Market, By Geography9.1 Introduction 9.2 North America 9.3 Europe9.4 Asia Pacific 9.5 South America 9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Key Developments10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 10.3 New Product Launch 10.4 Expansions 10.5 Other Key Strategies 11 Company Profiling11.1 Xiaomi11.2 Ubiquiti11.3 Samsung Electronics 11.4 Riverbed11.5 Microsoft11.6 Lenovo Group 11.7 Juniper11.8 Huawei11.9 HP11.10 Dell11.11 Cisco Systems 11.12 Broadcom 11.13 Aruba Networks 11.14 Apple11.15 Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r5of19

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-communications-equipment-industry-to-2027---by-type-component-application-end-user-and-geography-301144975.html

SOURCE Research and Markets