Worldwide Commercial Cooking Equipment Industry To 2027 - Surge In Demand For Energy-efficient And Cost-effective Products Presents Opportunities

The global commercial cooking equipment market was valued at $10,680.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $12,948.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.Commercial cooking equipment provides ease of food preparation in addition to food safety in commercial kitchens. Commercial cooking equipment majorly consist of braising pans, kettles, cook chill system, oven, and fryers, which are used to cook food products for commercial purposes. These equipment are widely adopted in caterings, full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, for preparation and storage of various cuisines. Rise in business-related travel and increase in number of food joints such as hotels & restaurants are the major factors that fuel the growth of the food service industry, which, in turn, drives the demand for commercial cooking equipment.Innovations in commercial cooking equipment boost the adoption of commercial cooking equipment worldwide. Moreover, shift toward modular kitchens with advanced features propels the demand for cooking commercial cooking equipment. However, the negative impact of the COVID-19 on the food service industry has hampered the sales of commercial cooking equipment market. On the contrary, surge in demand for energy-efficient & cost-effective products, rise in trend of cloud kitchen, and increase in demand for bespoke units are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the growth of the commercial cooking equipment market during the forecast period.The global commercial cooking equipment market is segmented into product type, end use, and region. By product type, it is classified into braising pans/tilting skillets, broilers/charbroilers/grills/griddles, cook-chill systems, fryers cookers. ranges, kettles , steamers, ovens, and others. Depending on end use, it is divided into full-service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and catering. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe ( Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific ( China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA ( Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa , Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).The major players profiled in this report include DUKe Manufacturing Co. Inc., Electrolux, Dover Corporation, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Inc., Ali Group S.r.l., Welbilt, Inc., Middleby Corporation, Alto-Shaam, Inc., Comstock-Castle Stove Co., Inc., and Atosa USA,. Inc. Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global commercial cooking equipment market from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

The key countries in four major regions are mapped on the basis of their market share.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, end use, and growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered: CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY2.1. Key finding of the study2.2. CXO perspective CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW3.1. Market definition and scope3.2. Key findings3.2.1. Top investment pocket3.3. Porter's five forces analysis3.4. Top Impacting factors3.5. COVID-19 impact on commercial cooking equipment market3.5.1. Multiple scenario3.6. Market dynamics3.6.1. Drivers3.6.1.1. Expansion of the food service industry3.6.1.2. Rise in number of quick service restaurants3.6.1.3. Product Innovation3.6.2. Restraint3.6.2.1. Impact of the COVID-193.6.3. Opportunities3.6.3.1. Surge in demand for energy-efficient and cost-effective products3.6.3.2. Rise in trend of cloud kitchen3.6.3.3. Increase in demand for bespoke units CHAPTER 4: COMMERCIAL COOKING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE CHAPTER 5: COMMERCIAL COOKING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USE CHAPTER 6: COMMERCIAL COOKING EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY REGION CHAPTER 7: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE7.1. Top player positioning7.2. Top winning strategies7.3. Product mapping7.4. Competitive dashboard7.5. Competitive heatmap7.6. Key developments7.6.1. Acquisition7.6.2. Business Expansion7.6.3. Collaboration7.6.4. Product Launch CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES8.1. ALI GROUP S. R. L. A SOCIO UNICO8.1.1. Company overview8.1.2. Key executives8.1.3. Company snapshot8.1.4. Operating business segments8.1.5. Product portfolio8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments8.2. ALTO-SHAAM, INC.,8.2.1. Company overview8.2.2. Key executives8.2.3. Company snapshot8.2.4. Product portfolio8.2.5. Key strategic moves and developments8.3. ATOSA USA, INC.8.3.1. Company overview8.3.2. Company snapshot8.3.3. Product portfolio8.3.4. Key strategic moves and developments8.4. COMSTOCK-CASTLE STOVE CO., INC.,8.4.1. Company overview8.4.2. Company snapshot8.4.3. Product portfolio8.5. DOVER CORPORATION8.5.1. Company overview8.5.2. Key executives8.5.3. Company snapshot8.5.4. Operating business segments8.5.5. Product portfolio8.5.6. Business performance8.5.7. Key strategic moves and developments8.6. DUKE MANUFACTURING CO. INC.,8.6.1. Company overview8.6.2. Key executives8.6.3. Company snapshot8.6.4. Operating business segments8.6.5. Product portfolio8.7. ELECTROLUX8.7.1. Company overview8.7.2. Key Executive8.7.3. Company snapshot8.7.4. Operating business segments8.7.5. Product portfolio8.7.6. R&D expenditure8.7.7. Business performance8.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.8. ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS (ITW), INC.,8.8.1. Company overview8.8.2. Key executives8.8.3. Company snapshot8.8.4. Operating business segments8.8.5. Product portfolio8.8.6. Business performance8.8.7. R&D Expenditure8.9. MIDDLEBY CORPORATION8.9.1. Company overview8.9.2. Key executives8.9.3. Company snapshot8.9.4. Operating business segments8.9.5. Product portfolio8.9.6. Business performance8.9.7. R&D expenditure8.9.8. Key strategic moves and developments8.10. WELBILT, INC.8.10.1. Company overview8.10.2. Key executives8.10.3. Company snapshot8.10.4. Operating business segments8.10.5. Product portfolio8.10.6. R&D expenditure8.10.7. Business performance8.10.8. Key strategic moves and developmentsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3nhu3g

