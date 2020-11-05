Worldwide Cold Chain Industry To 2025 - Featuring Nichirei, Burris Logistics & Agro Merchants Group Among Others

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cold Chain Market by Application (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Fish, Meat & Seafood, Bakery & Confectionery), Temperature Type (Frozen, Chilled), Type (Refrigerated Transport, Refrigerated Warehousing), and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cold chain market size is estimated to be valued at USD 233.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 340.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.8%.Factors such as the consumer inclination toward food & beverages with higher shelf-life, due to the rising awareness to mitigate the food wastage have been fueling the use of cold chains in the food & beverage industry. International trade liberalization has also boosted the use of cold chain, globally. However, the growth of the cold chain market is inhibited by factors such as high infrastructure costs involved during the initial investments. In addition, the lack of required skilled resources inhibits the growth of the cold chain market. By application, the dairy & frozen desserts segment is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period The dairy & frozen dessert segment represents the largest portion of the cold chain market. Milk and dairy products have been associated with foodborne illnesses for centuries. They are one of the most regulated foods. Cold chain logistics are essential for maintaining the quality of dairy products. The cold chain ensures that low temperature is maintained, as required by dairy products, throughout the supply chain. Ice cream and dairy-based desserts are the most popular frozen dairy products consumed in the frozen state. These frozen products require temperature below -20C to -23C (-4F to -9.4F). However, different frozen food products have different temperature requirements. By temperature type, the frozen cold chain segment estimated to account for the largest share during the forecast period The frozen segment temperature type segment is estimated to dominate the market for cold chain. The freezing of food products further preserves the storage life of foods for making them more inert. This freezing process helps in slowing down the biological and chemical reactions that promote food spoilage and limit the shelf-life. Frozen products have a typical temperature range between 18C and -25C. Freezing preserves the taste, texture, and nutritional value of the products. However, it also depends upon the type of food materials, the use of pre-treatments, the choice of freezer & frozen storage options, and the use of appropriate packaging. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The cold chain market in the Asia Pacific region is driven largely by industrial shift and technological advancements that have made cold chain available for a wide range of food applications. Developed markets such as North America and Western Europe are becoming mature, which has led to faster growth in developing markets such as Asia-Pacific.Rise in consumer awareness toward the mitigation of food wastage in the region has also aided the demand for cold chain in the food & beverages industry. The changing lifestyles of consumers have inclined them toward convenience food products with higher shelf-life. Owing to the changing consumer preferences, their shift toward convenience food stores, supermarkets, and quick-service restaurants are increasing in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia. This has been boosting the sales of ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook food products such as ice creams and frozen desserts, frozen fruits & vegetables, seafood, and meat. Owing to this, manufacturers and retailers are demanding refrigerated storage and transport facilities, enabling them to keep perishable goods fresh by extending their shelf-life.The cold chain market is segmented region-wise, with a detailed analysis of each region. These regions include Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW ( South America, and Africa & Middle East). Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Overview of the Global Market4.2 Cold Chain Market: Major Regional Markets4.3 Asia-Pacific: Cold Chain Market, by Application and Key Country4.4 Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type and Region4.5 North American Cold Chain Market, by Application 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Rising Consumer Demand for Perishable Goods5.2.1.2 Growth in International Food Trade due to Trade Liberalization5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Temperature Control to Prevent Food Loss and Potential Health Hazards5.2.1.4 Technological Innovations in Refrigerated Systems and Equipment5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 High Energy Costs and the Requirement of Significant Capital Investments5.2.2.2 Environmental Concerns Regarding Greenhouse Gas Emissions5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Growth in the Organized Retail Sector5.2.3.2 Government Support for Infrastructure Development to Reduce Post-Harvest & Processed Food Wastage5.2.3.3 Increasing Foreign Direct Investments in Emerging Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Lack of Proper Infrastructure in Emerging Markets5.2.4.2 Rising Fuel Costs and High Capital Investment Requirement5.3 Ecosystem/Market Map5.4 Supply Chain5.5 Value Chain5.6 YC-YCC Shift5.7 Technology Analysis5.8 Key Technologies5.9 Patent Analysis 6 Means of Temperature Control6.1 Conventional Refrigeration6.1.1 Mechanical Refrigeration6.2 Using Packaging Materials6.2.1 Dry Ice6.2.2 Wet Ice6.2.3 Gel Packs6.2.4 Eutectic Plates6.2.5 Liquid Nitrogen6.2.6 Insulated Blankets6.2.7 Expanded Polystyrene 7 Cold Chain Market, by Technology7.1 Introduction7.2 Blast Freezing7.3 Vapor Compression7.4 Programmable Logic Controller7.5 Evaporative Cooling7.6 Cryogenic Systems7.7 Other Technologies 8 Cold Chain Market, by Type8.1 Introduction8.2 Refrigerated Warehouse8.3 Refrigerated Transportation8.3.1 Refrigerated Road Transport8.3.1.1 Refrigerated LCV (Van)8.3.1.2 Refrigerated Mhcv (Truck)8.3.1.3 Refrigerated HCV (Trailers & Semi-Trailers)8.3.2 Refrigerated Sea Transport8.3.3 Refrigerated Rail Transport8.3.4 Refrigerated Air Transport 9 Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type9.1 Introduction9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Temperature Type9.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario9.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario9.2 Chilled9.3 Frozen 10 Cold Chain Market, by Application10.1 Introduction10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Application10.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario10.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario10.2 Dairy & Frozen Desserts10.3 Fish, Meat, and Seafood Products10.4 Fruits & Vegetables10.5 Bakery & Confectionery Products10.6 Others 11 Cold Chain Market, by Region11.1 Introduction11.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Cold Chain Market, by Region11.1.1.1 Optimistic Scenario11.1.1.2 Pessimistic Scenario11.2 North America11.3 Regulatory Framework11.3.1 US11.3.2 Canada11.3.3 Overview of the US11.3.4 Overview of Canada11.3.5 Mexico11.4 Europe11.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape11.5.1 Germany11.5.1.1 The Country is a Major Importer and Exporter of Agricultural Products11.5.2 France11.5.2.1 Frozen Food Market of France Contributes to the Growth of the Market11.5.3 UK11.5.3.1 Cold Chain Market in the UK Also Focuses on Environmental Issues11.5.4 Italy11.5.4.1 Changing Consumer Behavior and Attitude Leading to the Growth of the Market11.5.5 Spain11.5.5.1 Development of Technology Has Contributed to the Cold Chain Market in Spain11.5.6 Netherlands11.5.6.1 Large Market for Fruits & Vegetables and Growing Food & Beverage Processing Industry Leading to a Rise in Demand for Cold Chain Services11.5.7 Rest of Europe11.5.7.1 Development of the Cold Chain Market is Dependent on the Growing Food & Beverage Industry11.6 Asia-Pacific11.7 Regulatory Framework11.8 Rest of the World 12 Competitive Landscape12.1 Market Evaluation Framework12.2 Market Share Analysis, 201912.3 Competitive Scenario12.3.1 Expansions, Investments & Acquisitions12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures12.3.3 New Service Launches 13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles13.1 Overview13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix Definitions & Methodology13.2.1 Star13.2.2 Pervasive13.2.3 Emerging Leaders13.2.4 Emerging Companies13.3 Cold Chain Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019 (Overall Market) 14 Company Profiles14.1 Americold Logistics14.2 Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC14.3 Nichirei Corporation14.4 Burris Logistics14.5 Agro Merchants Group14.6 Kloosterboer Group14.7 United States Cold Storage14.8 Tippmann Group14.9 VersaCold Logistics Services14.10 Henningsen Cold Storage Co.14.11 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix14.12 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/SME)14.12.1 Progressive Companies14.12.2 Starting Blocks14.12.3 Responsive Companies14.12.4 Dynamic Companies14.13 Startup/SME Profiles14.14 Coldman Logistics14.15 Congebec Inc.14.16 Conestoga Cold Storage14.17 NewCold14.18 Hanson Logistics14.19 Confederation Freezers14.20 Seafrigo14.21 Trenton Cold Storage14.22 MTC Logistics14.23 Stockhabo 15 Appendix15.1 Discussion Guide15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal15.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11i5h3

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-cold-chain-industry-to-2025---featuring-nichirei-burris-logistics--agro-merchants-group-among-others-301167160.html

SOURCE Research and Markets