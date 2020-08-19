Worldwide Coil & Extrusion Coating Industry To 2025 - Identify Drivers And Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coil & Extrusion Coating Market By Type (Topcoats, Primers, Backing Coats, Specialties), By Resin (Polyester, Silicone Modified Polyester, Fluorocarbon (PVDF), Polyurethane, Plastisols, Epoxy & Others), By End-Use, By Substrate, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during forecast period. The Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market is driven by the growing demand from the building & construction industry on account of the smooth finish, durability and aesthetic value of these coatings. Additionally, rapid technological advancements & innovations coupled with the increasing investments from the key players is further expected to propel the market over the forecast years.The Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market is segmented based on type, resin, form, end-use, substrate, company and region. Based on resin, the market can be categorized into polyester, silicone modified polyester, fluorocarbon (PVDF), polyurethane, plastisols, epoxy and others. The polyester segment is expected to dominate the market until 2025 on account of its properties such as flexibility, stiffness, shine, resistance to chemicals, UV light, among others.Regionally, the coil & extrusion coating market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market owing to the booming automobile industry in the region.Major players operating in the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market include Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries Ltd, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Sherwin-Williams, Axalta Coating Systems LLP, Wacker Chemie AG, Kansai Paints Company Limited, RPM Performance Coatings Group, Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Merck KGaA, Allnex Netherlands B.V., Jindal Paints Limited, Davis Standard, LLC, Exxon Mobil Corporation, SABIC, Qenos, Hans Lautrup Chemicals A/S, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments. Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market based on type, resin, form, end-use, substrate, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Coil and Extrusion Coating Market.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Product Overview 2. Research Methodology 3. Executive Summary 4. Voice of Customer 5. Global Coil & Extrusion Coating Chemical Capacity Overview5.1. By Country5.2. By Company 6. Global Coil & Extrusion Coating Market Outlook6.1. Market Size & Forecast6.1.1. By Value & Volume6.2. Market Share & Forecast6.2.1. By Type (Topcoats, Primers, Backing Coats, Specialties)6.2.2. By Resin (Polyester, Silicone Modified Polyester, Fluorocarbon (PVDF), Polyurethane, Plastisols, Epoxy, Others)6.2.3. By Form (Liquid v/s Powder)6.2.4. By End Use (Construction, Automobile, Electronics, Consumer Durables, Furniture, Others)6.2.5. By Substrate (Carbon Steel, Stainless Steel, Aluminium, Others)6.2.6. By Region6.2.7. By Company (2019) 7. North America Coil & Extrusion Coating Market Outlook7.1. Market Size & Forecast7.2. Market Share & Forecast7.3. Major Coil Coaters Profile7.4. North America: Country Analysis 8. Europe Coil & Extrusion Coating Market Outlook8.1. Market Size & Forecast8.2. Market Share & Forecast8.3. Major Coil Coaters Profile8.4. Europe: Country Analysis 9. Asia-Pacific Coil & Extrusion Coating Market Outlook9.1. Market Size & Forecast9.2. Market Share & Forecast9.3. Major Coil Coaters Profile9.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis 10. Middle East and Africa Coil & Extrusion Coating Market Outlook10.1. Market Size & Forecast10.2. Market Share & Forecast10.3. Major Coil Coaters Profile10.4. MEA: Country Analysis 11. South America Coil & Extrusion Coating Market Outlook11.1. Market Size & Forecast11.2. Market Share & Forecast11.3. Major Coil Coaters Profile11.4. South America: Country Analysis 12. Market Dynamics12.1. Drivers12.2. Challenges 13. Market Trends & Developments 14. Competitive Landscape14.1. Competition Outlook14.2. Company Profiles14.2.1. Akzo Nobel14.2.2. PPG Industries Ltd14.2.3. BASF SE14.2.4. Beckers Group14.2.5. Sherwin-Williams14.2.6. Axalta Coating Systems LLP14.2.7. Wacker Chemie AG14.2.8. Kansai Paints Company Limited14.2.9. RPM Performance Coatings Group 14.2.10. Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd 14.2.11. Merck KGaA 14.2.12. Allnex Netherlands B.V. 14.2.13. Jindal Paints Limited 14.2.14. Davis Standard, LLC 14.2.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation 14.2.16. SABIC 14.2.17. Qenos 14.2.18. Hans Lautrup Chemicals A/S 14.2.19. LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. 15. Strategic Recommendations 16. About Us & DisclaimerFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6e4q8

