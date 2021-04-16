Worldwide Cogeneration Equipment Industry To 2026 - Featuring Siemens, 2G Energy And ABB Among Others

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cogeneration Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cogeneration equipment market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Cogeneration or combined heat and power (CHP) equipment is used to simultaneously produce thermal and electrical energy from a single fuel source. These fuel sources can be natural gas, biomass, wood, coal, waste heat and oil. Cogeneration equipment includes gas and steam turbines, electric generators and heat recovery systems that provide power to equipment and machines such as fans, pumps, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and steamers. This equipment works more efficiently and has a smaller carbon footprint than other conventional systems. For instance, in a rice mill that requires mechanical energy for milling and heat for paddy drying, a cogeneration system can use waste products such as rice husk in place of fuel to produce the needed energy output simultaneously, thereby significantly reducing fuel consumption. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cogeneration equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20% during 2021-2026.The growing energy demand across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth. The frequent occurrence of power outages and increasing power shortages have initiated the development process of systems that are a consistent, uninterrupted and sustainable source of power generation and supply. Furthermore, widespread adoption of micro-CHP systems in industrial, residential and small and medium enterprise (SME) sectors coupled with the decreasing prices of natural gas owing to its abundant availability has positively influenced the demand for this equipment. The market is also receiving a boost due to increasing emphasis by governments of both developed and emerging nations on the production of clean, renewable and efficient energy. Various technological innovations are also catalyzing the market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tri- and Quattro-power generation systems has enabled the simultaneous production of three and more forms of energy, which assists in a better and more effective way of energy conversion.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global cogeneration equipment market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global cogeneration equipment market in any manner. Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Bosh Thermotechnology Limited, Innovative Steam Technologies, Clarke Energy, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Foster Wheeler AG, ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH, Siemens AG, 2G Energy Inc., ABB Group, Aegis Energy Services, Inc., BDR Thermea, Baxi Group, Capstone Turbine Corporation, Rolls Royce Pl, etc Key Questions Answered in This Report:

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cogeneration Equipment Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Fuel5.5 Market Breakup by Capacity5.6 Market Breakup by Technology5.7 Market Breakup by Application5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Fuel6.1 Natural Gas6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Biomass6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Coal6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Others6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Capacity7.1 Up to 30 MW7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 31MW -60 MW7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 61 MW- 100 MW7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Reciprocating Engine8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Steam Turbine8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Combined Cycle Gas Turbine8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Gas Turbine8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast8.5 Others8.5.1 Market Trends8.5.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Application9.1 Commercial9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Industrial9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Residential9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 Asia Pacific10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 North America10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd15.3.2 Bosh Thermotechnology Limited15.3.3 Innovative Steam Technologies15.3.4 Clarke Energy15.3.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.15.3.6 Foster Wheeler AG15.3.7 ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH15.3.8 Siemens AG15.3.9 2G Energy Inc. 15.3.10 ABB Group 15.3.11 Aegis Energy Services, Inc. 15.3.12 BDR Thermea 15.3.13 Baxi Group 15.3.14 Capstone Turbine Corporation 15.3.15 Rolls Royce Plc

