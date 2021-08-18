Worldwide Coagulation Analyzer Industry To 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics And Sysmex Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coagulation Analyzer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coagulation analyzer market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Coagulation, also known as hematology, is a process that enables the blood to create a clot to heal a wound. Physicians primarily use coagulation analyzers for quantifying and classifying blood cells. Different types of coagulation tests, such as PT, APTT, ACT, etc., are carried out for assessing blood clotting function in patients. Most of the hematology analyzers are capable of providing information about hemoglobin in red blood cells (RBCs), corpuscular data, platelet counts and hematocrit levels. However, some new machines have been developed to measure two specialized cell types, which include nucleated RBCs and immature white cells. At present, coagulation analyzers are experiencing a rise in their demand on account of consistent growth in the population suffering from blood disorders and lifestyle diseases.Over the past decade, rapid advancements in technology and the introduction of new coagulation analyzer tests have led to an increase in the quality and efficiency of hemostasis laboratories. Some of the modern complex coagulators also possess high throughput, flexibility and reliability. Other than this, they provide improved accuracy and precision, and easy-to-use advanced software provided with in-built graphs and calibration curves. Moreover, there has been a significant rise in the prevalence of cardiac diseases and blood disorders, which has created the need for improved coagulation analyzers across the globe. Besides this, the sales of coagulation analyzers are positively being influenced by the increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic centers and research institutes established worldwide. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global coagulation analyzer market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Nihon Kohden, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Helena Laboratories Corporation, DIAGNOSTICA STAGO, Instrumentation Laboratory Company, etc.

