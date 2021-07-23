Worldwide Cloud Robotics Industry To 2026 - Players Include Google, Huawei And IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Robotics Market (2021-2026) by Component, Implementation Type, Connectivity, Service Model, Deployment Model, Application, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cloud Robotics Market is estimated to be USD 4.9 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 15.9 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.5%.Key factors such as the growing internet & cloud infrastructure, the rapid advancement of wireless technology, and broad-spectrum use of wireless technologies and smart devices have been driving the growth of the cloud robotics market. Nowadays, organizations across all business verticals are coming up with the adoption of smart factory systems. Hence, there is a huge demand for industrial robots. The growing demand for advanced automotive manufacturing is also driving the growth of the market.Conversely, data privacy & security concerns, high initial costs of implementation, and R&D expenses are the major restraint for the market growth. Lack of technology is also hampering the growth of the cloud robotics market in the forecast period. Unemployment due to the deployment of cloud robotics is creating challenges for the market. Market Dynamics Drivers

The Proliferation of the Cloud Technology

Broad Spectrum Use of Wireless Technologies and Smart Devices

Increase in the Adoption of IoT and Advancements in AI and Machine Learning Technologies

Restraints

Data Privacy and Security Concerns

High Initial Costs and R&D Expenses

Opportunities

Increase in the Use of Robots for Industrial Automation

The rise in Demand for Robotics-As-A-Service (RaaS)

Growth Potential Across the Developing Nations

Challenges

Longer Time to Commercialize the Robots

Key Topics Covered: 1 Report Description 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Market Overview4.1 Introduction 4.2 Market Dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 Restraints4.2.3 Opportunities4.2.4 Challenges4.3 Trends 5 Market Analysis5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.2 Impact of COVID-195.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis 6 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Component6.1 Introduction6.2 Software6.3 Services6.3.1 Consulting Services6.3.2 Implementation Services6.3.3 Training and Support Services 7 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Type7.1 Introduction 7.2 Proxy Based7.3 Peer Based 7.4 Clone Based 8 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Connectivity8.1 Introduction 8.2 Wi-Fi 8.3 Bluetooth 8.4 3G8.5 4G8.6 RF 8.7 Infrared Connectivity 9 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Service Model9.1 Introduction9.2 Infrastructure-As-A-Service9.3 Platform-As-A-Service9.4 Software-As-A-Service 10 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Deployment Model10.1 Introduction10.2 Public 10.3 Private 10.4 Hybrid 11 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Application11.1 Introduction 11.2 Industrial Robots11.3 Consumer Robots11.4 Military Robots11.5 Commercial Robots 12 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By End-user12.1 Introduction12.2 Verticals12.2.1 Manufacturing12.2.2 Defense12.2.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance12.2.4 Transportation and Logistics12.2.5 Healthcare and Life Sciences12.2.6 Retail12.2.7 Others12.3 Third-Party Users 13 Global Cloud Robotics Market, By Geography13.1 Introduction13.2 North America13.2.1 US13.2.2 Canada13.2.3 Mexico13.3 South America13.3.1 Brazil13.3.2 Argentina13.4 Europe13.4.1 UK13.4.2 France13.4.3 Germany13.4.4 Italy13.4.5 Spain13.4.6 Rest of Europe13.5 Asia-Pacific13.5.1 China13.5.2 Japan13.5.3 India13.5.4 Indonesia13.5.5 Malaysia13.5.6 South Korea13.5.7 Australia13.5.8 Russia13.5.9 Rest of APAC13.6 Rest of the World13.6.1 Qatar13.6.2 Saudi Arabia13.6.3 South Africa13.6.4 United Arab Emirates13.6.5 Latin America 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Competitive Quadrant14.2 Market Share Analysis14.3 Competitive Scenario14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements14.3.4 Investments & funding 15 Company Profiles15.1 Amazon Robotics15.2 Google15.3 Huawei15.4 IBM15.5 Microsoft15.6 C2RO15.7 Cloudminds15.8 Hit Robot Group15.9 V3 Smart Technologies15.10 Rapyuta Robotics15.11 Ortelio15.12 Tend.ai15.13 ABB15.14 Aethon15.15 Fetch Robotics15.16 Kuka Ag15.17 Intel Corporation15.18 Omron Adept Technologies15.19 Softbank Robotics Group Corp.15.20 Calvary Robotics15.21 Rockwell Automation15.22 Tech-Con Automation Inc15.23 Fanuc Corporation15.24 Yaskawa Electric15.25 Mitsubishi 16 AppendixFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hmgm9

