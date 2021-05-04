Worldwide Cloud Gaming Industry To 2026 - Players Include Utomik, Nvidia And Numecent Holdings Among Others

DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Gaming Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud gaming market reached a value of US$ 585 Million in 2020. Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is a form of web gaming that allows direct streaming of games onto the user's personal computer (PC), mobile device or console. This is achieved by establishing a remote connection with a third-party organization that has the software of the game stored in their server. It enables users to play games online without having to download or purchase the actual software. Cloud gaming also provides an integrated gaming experience on smart devices that allows the user to view another user's game through live video streaming. It aims to offer smooth and direct game-playing experience to the end users across various devices.Increasing mobile gaming audience and digitalization in gaming technology are two of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, constant update and maintenance of a backup are some of the benefits provided by cloud gaming. This eliminates the need for keeping physical copies of software and minimizes the overall gaming cost.

Moreover, cloud gaming also offers a reduction of data storage and ease of accessibility to the users. All these factors have contributed to the overall popularity of cloud gaming. Additionally, improving network connectivity, availability of instant play games, and download- and installation-free gameplays on almost all operating systems and devices such as Android, Linux, Mac, iOS and Chrome OS are also catalyzing the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cloud gaming market to exhibit robust growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Utomik B.V., Nvidia Corporation, Numecent Holdings Ltd., RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex), Parsec Cloud Inc., Paperspace, LiquidSky Software Inc., Simplay Gaming Ltd., Ubitus Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Sony, Amazon web services, Google, IBM Corporation, Samsung electronics, GameFly, CiiNow, Inc., etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cloud gaming market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud gaming industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global cloud gaming industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the devices type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the genre?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gamers?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cloud gaming industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cloud gaming industry?

What is the structure of the global cloud gaming industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cloud gaming industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology2.1 Objectives of the Study2.2 Stakeholders2.3 Data Sources2.3.1 Primary Sources2.3.2 Secondary Sources2.4 Market Estimation2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach2.4.2 Top-Down Approach2.5 Forecasting Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Cloud Gaming Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Devices Type5.5 Market Breakup by Genre5.6 Market Breakup by Technology5.7 Market Breakup by Gamers5.8 Market Breakup by Region5.9 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Devices Type6.1 Smartphones6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Smart TVs6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast6.3 Consoles6.3.1 Market Trends6.3.2 Market Forecast6.4 Tablets6.4.1 Market Trends6.4.2 Market Forecast6.5 PCs6.5.1 Market Trends6.5.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Genre7.1 Adventure/Role Playing Games 7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Puzzles7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Social Games7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 Strategy7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Simulation7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by Technology8.1 Video Streaming8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 File Streaming8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Gamers9.1 Hardcore Gamers9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Casual Gamers9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast 10 Market Breakup by Region10.1 North America10.1.1 Market Trends10.1.2 Market Forecast10.2 Europe10.2.1 Market Trends10.2.2 Market Forecast10.3 Asia Pacific10.3.1 Market Trends10.3.2 Market Forecast10.4 Middle East and Africa10.4.1 Market Trends10.4.2 Market Forecast10.5 Latin America10.5.1 Market Trends10.5.2 Market Forecast 11 SWOT Analysis11.1 Overview11.2 Strengths11.3 Weaknesses11.4 Opportunities11.5 Threats 12 Value Chain Analysis 13 Porters Five Forces Analysis13.1 Overview13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers13.4 Degree of Competition13.5 Threat of New Entrants13.6 Threat of Substitutes 14 Price Analysis 15 Competitive Landscape15.1 Market Structure15.2 Key Players15.3 Profiles of Key Players15.3.1 Utomik B.V.15.3.2 Nvidia Corporation15.3.3 Numecent Holdings Ltd.15.3.4 RemoteMyApp SP ZOO (Vortex)15.3.5 Parsec Cloud Inc.15.3.6 Paperspace15.3.7 LiquidSky Software Inc.15.3.8 Simplay Gaming Ltd.15.3.9 Ubitus Inc. 15.3.10 Microsoft Corporation 15.3.11 Sony 15.3.12 Amazon web services 15.3.13 Google 15.3.14 IBM Corporation 15.3.15 Samsung electronics 15.3.16 GameFly 15.3.17 CiiNow, Inc.

