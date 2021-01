Worldwide Clinical Workflow Solutions Industry To 2026 - By Type, Product, Application, End-user And Geography

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Workflow Solutions market is expected to reach $23.10 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.8% during 2019 to 2026. Clinical workflow solutions are useful in optimizing the routine workflow in clinics and hospitals. They are designed for streamlining the coordination across all units in the hospitals. By doing this the caregivers can offer the patient with proper safety and care. The integrated delivery network offers patient and staffs with many benefits from flexibility for staff optimization and improved transparency, data cross martyring, satisfaction status, and varying reimbursement levels. They are also helpful in the growing management and storage solutions for increasing medical records. Factors such as advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions and increasing patient volume due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and COVID-19 are driving the market growth. However, requirement of high initial investments in IT infrastructure and interoperability issues are restraining the market growth. Moreover, factor such as low doctor-to-patient ratio leading to increased dependency on healthcare IT solutions may provide ample opportunities for the market growth.Based on type, the data integration solutions segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to increasing requirement for a proper management and storage solutions. DIS integrates disparate external clinical and administrative data streams with internal clinical intelligence, administrative and financial information. These solutions also provide foundational capability of aggregating all patients information needed to address requirements in the next generation of population.The key vendors mentioned are 3M, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Ascom Holding AG, Athenahealth, Azure Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc, GE Healthcare, Hill-Rom Holdings, Infor Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mckesson Corporation, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Voalte and Vocera Communications. Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered: 1 Market Synopsis 2 Research Outline2.1 Research Snapshot 2.2 Research Methodology 2.3 Research Sources 2.3.1 Primary Research Sources 2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources 3 Market Dynamics3.1 Drivers 3.2 Restraints 4 Market Environment4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 4.3 Threat of substitutes 4.4 Threat of new entrants 4.5 Competitive rivalry 5 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Type5.1 Introduction 5.2 Care Collaboration Solutions 5.3 Data Integration Solutions 5.4 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions5.5 Real-Time Communication Solutions 5.6 Workflow Automation Solutions 5.7 EMR Integration 5.8 Nurse Call Systems 5.9 Patient Flow Management 5.10 Unified Communications 6 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Product6.1 Introduction 6.2 Wound Dressings 6.3 Medical Textiles 6.4 Implantable Materials 6.5 Biochips 6.6 Active Implantable Devices 7 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Application7.1 Introduction 7.2 Diagnostic Applications 7.3 Research Applications 7.4 Therapeutic Applications 8 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by End User8.1 Introduction 8.2 Ambulatory Care Centers 8.3 Hospitals 8.4 Long-Term Care Facilities 9 Global Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Geography9.1 Introduction 9.2 North America 9.3 Europe 9.4 Asia Pacific 9.5 South America 9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Strategic Benchmarking 11 Vendors Landscape11.1 3M 11.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions 11.3 Ascom Holding AG 11.4 Athenahealth 11.5 Azure Healthcare 11.6 Cerner Corporation 11.7 Cisco Systems Inc 11.8 GE Healthcare 11.9 Hill-Rom Holdings 11.10 Infor Inc 11.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 11.12 Mckesson Corporation 11.13 Stanley Black & Decker Inc 11.14 Voalte 11.15 Vocera Communications For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxr1xh

