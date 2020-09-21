Worldwide Clinical Workflow Solutions Industry To 2025 - Featuring Epic Systems, Cerner & GE Healthcare Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Workflow Solutions Market by Product (Data Integration, Nurse Call Systems, Rounding Solutions, Patient Flow Management, Enterprise Reporting) End Users (Hospitals, Long-term Care, Ambulatory Care Centers) Covid-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical workflow solutions market is projected to reach USD 18.18 billion by 2025 from USD 9.10 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is driven by the implementation of government initiatives supporting the adoption of HCIT solutions, advantages of clinical workflow solutions in enhancing patient care and safety, increasing patient volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, growing adoption of EHRs and other HCIT solutions, and the rising need to curtail healthcare costs. However, factors such as the requirement of high investments in IT infrastructure and interoperability issues are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the clinical workflow solutions market is segmented into workflow automation solutions, care collaboration solutions, real-time communication solutions, data integration solutions, and enterprise reporting and analytics solutions. The enterprise reporting & analytics solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the clinical workflow solutions market during the forecast period. Growth in this segment is largely driven by government initiatives to increase EHR adoption, growing pressure to curb healthcare costs and, increasing venture capital investments. Need to manage regulatory compliance and favorable government initiatives are driving market growth for EMR integration solutions.

On the basis of products, the data integration solutions segment is further sub-segmented into EMR integration solutions and Medical image integration solutions. The EMR integration solutions segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the data integration market during the forecast period. The increasing volume of medical records, which requires proper management and storage, the need for a secure electronic patient record compliant and the demand for streamlined clinical and administrative processes with content-centric automation are accelerating the growth of this segment during the forecast period. Latin America region is likely to be a revenue pocket for players operating in the clinical workflow solutions market

Even though North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global clinical workflow solutions market in 2018, Latin America is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing government initiatives for eHealth, subsequent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure in emerging LATAM countries, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare are factors driving the growth of this regional segment. Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market Overview4.2 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities4.3 Regional Mix: Clinical Workflow Solutions Market (2020-2025)4.4 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Million) 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Advantages of Clinical Workflow Solutions in Enhancing Patient Care and Safety5.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for HCIT Adoption5.2.1.3 Growing Adoption of Ehrs and Other HCIT Solutions5.2.1.4 Increasing Patient Volume Due to the Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Covid-195.2.1.5 Rising Need to Curtail Healthcare Costs5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Requirement of High Initial Investments in IT Infrastructure5.2.2.2 Interoperability Issues5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets5.2.3.2 Low Doctor-To-Patient Ratio Leading to Increased Dependency on Healthcare IT Solutions5.2.3.3 Growing Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Issues Related to Data Security5.2.4.2 Lack of Trained Healthcare IT Professionals5.2.4.3 Reluctance to Use Clinical Workflow Solutions Over Conventional Practices 6 Industry Insights6.1 Value Chain Analysis6.1.1 Electronic Equipment and Components6.1.2 Connectivity Technologies6.1.3 Hardware and Software6.1.4 System Integration and Services6.1.5 Application/Use Cases6.2 Industry Trends6.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Integrated Systems to Reduce Healthcare Costs and Improve Care Quality6.2.2 Increasing Preference for Cloud-Based Solutions6.2.3 Artificial Intelligence and Predictive Analytics6.2.4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Clinical Workflow Solutions Market6.3 HCIT Expenditure Analysis6.3.1 North America6.3.2 Europe6.3.3 Asia-Pacific6.4 HCIT Adoption Trends in the Us 7 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Type7.1 Introduction7.2 Data Integration Solutions7.2.1 Emr Integration Solutions7.2.1.1 Adoption of Solutions Has Grown Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic7.2.2 Medical Image Integration Solutions7.2.2.1 Use of Medical Image Integration Solutions is Expected to Provide Evidence-Based Patient Care and Reduce Overall Costs7.3 Real-Time Communication Solutions7.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems7.3.1.1 Nurse Call Alert-As-A-Service Model Eliminates the Capital Expenditure Associated With Integrating These Solutions7.3.2 Unified Communication Solutions7.3.2.1 Upload of Highly Sensitive Patient Information to the Cloud is Posing Challenges to the Adoption of Ucaas7.4 Workflow Automation Solutions7.4.1 Patient Flow Management Solutions7.4.1.1 Use of Hybrid Rtls Technology is Expected to Aid in Better Patient Flow Management7.4.2 Nursing & Staff Scheduling Solutions7.4.2.1 Use of Predictive Analytics in Nurse & Staff Scheduling is Growing at a Rapid Rate7.5 Care Collaboration Solutions7.5.1 Medication Administration Solutions7.5.1.1 Up to Two-Thirds of All Prescription Medications Recorded Have One or More Errors7.5.2 Perinatal Care Management Solutions7.5.2.1 Favorable Support for Perinatal Care Management Will Drive Market Growth7.5.3 Rounding Solutions7.5.3.1 the Emergence of Remote Rounding Tools for Covid-19 Patients is Creating Opportunities for Players7.5.4 Other Care Collaboration Solutions7.6 Enterprise Reporting & Analytics Solutions7.6.1 Care Teams Can Utilize Information from These Tools in Resource Allocation and Planning During Covid-19 8 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by End-user8.1 Introduction8.2 Hospitals8.2.1 Large Patient Pool Due to the Covid-19 Outbreak is Driving the Adoption of Clinical Workflow Solutions in Hospitals8.3 Long-Term Care Facilities8.3.1 Growing Geriatric Population to Support the Growth of This End-User Segment8.4 Ambulatory Care Centers8.4.1 Need to Reduce the Increasing Healthcare Costs is Supporting the Growth of this Segment 9 Clinical Workflow Solutions Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 North America9.3 Europe9.4 Asia-Pacific9.5 Latin America9.6 Middle East & Africa 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Overview10.2 Market Evaluation Framework10.3 Competitive Situation and Trends10.3.1 Product Launches & Enhancements10.3.2 Expansions10.3.3 Acquisitions10.3.4 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations 11 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles11.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping11.2.1 Stars11.2.2 Emerging Leaders11.2.3 Pervasive11.2.4 Emerging Companies11.3 Market Share Analysis11.3.1 Nurse Call Alert Systems Market11.4 Company Profiles11.4.1 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.11.4.2 Ascom Holding AG11.4.3 Epic Systems Corporation11.4.4 Cerner Corporation11.4.5 GE Healthcare11.4.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.11.4.7 Cisco Systems, Inc.11.4.8 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.11.4.9 Infor, Inc. 11.4.10 Rauland-Borg Corporation 11.4.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. 11.4.12 Change Healthcare 11.4.13 Getinge Group 11.4.14 Azure Healthcare Limited 11.4.15 Nextgen Healthcare 11.4.16 Capsule Technologies, Inc. 11.4.17 Vocera Communications, Inc. 11.4.18 Spok, Inc. 11.4.19 Athenahealth 11.4.20 Connexall 11.4.21 Sonitor Technologies, Inc. 12 Appendix

