Worldwide Clear Aligner Industry To 2025 - Featuring Align Technology, Envista Holdings, Dentsply Sirona And Straumann Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clear Aligner Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 2021-2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides analysis of the global clear aligner market, with detailed analysis of impact of COVID-19, market size by value, by volume, by penetration, by procedure, by age group and by region. Furthermore, the report also includes detailed regional analysis by volume and by value.Growth of the overall global clear aligner market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. Align Technology, Inc., Dentsply International, Inc., Straumann Group and Envista Holdings Corporation. are some of the key players operating in the global clear aligner market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of respective companies are provided. Regional Coverage

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Orthodontics segment of dentistry deals with braces, which are used to align teeth and position them with regard to a person's bite. Besides braces, another upcoming technique is the clear aligners that move the teeth to give proper alignment, but are invisible and removable, unlike traditional braces.

The global clear aligner market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). Over the historic years, the global clear aligner market was supported by various growth drivers, such as increasing urban population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing youth population, Rising Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement etc. The market also faces challenges, such as, less number of dentists in emerging countries, limited insurance coverage on orthodontic treatment, etc.However, Covid-19 has led to closure of dental clinics due to lockdowns in various countries. The dentists are refraining from carrying out physical dental therapies as they believe it could potentially lead to rapid spreading of the Coronavirus. This in turn has dampened demand for various dental products such as consumables with one being clear aligners. Moreover, it is expected that the market for clear aligners would showcase recovery once the impact of Covid-19 subsides and lockdowns are relaxed. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Introduction 3. Global Market Analysis3.1 Global Orthodontic Market: An Analysis3.1.1 Global Orthodontic Market by Volume3.1.2 Global Orthodontics Market by Value3.1.3 Global Orthodontic Market Value by Segments (wires and brackets and clear aligner)3.2 Global Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis3.2.1 Global Clear Aligner Market by Value3.2.2 Global Clear Aligner Market by Volume3.2.3 Global Clear Aligner Market by Penetration3.2.4 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Procedure (doctor directed and direct-to-consumer)3.2.5 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Age Group (teen and adult)3.2.6 Global Clear Aligner Market Value by Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (ROW))3.3 Global Clear Aligner Market: Procedure Analysis3.3.1 Global Doctor Directed Clear Aligner Market by Value3.3.2 Global Direct-to-Consumer Clear Aligner Market by Value3.4 Global Clear Aligner Market: Age Group Analysis3.4.1 Global Teen Clear Aligner Market by Value3.4.2 Global Adult Clear Aligner Market by Value 4. Regional Market Analysis4.1 North America Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis4.1.1 North America Clear Aligner Market by Value4.1.2 North America Clear Aligner Market by Volume4.2 Europe Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis4.2.1 Europe Clear Aligner Market by Value4.3 EMEA Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis4.3.1 EMEA Clear Aligner Market by Volume4.4 Asia Pacific Clear Aligner Market: An Analysis4.4.1 Asia Pacific Clear Aligner Market by Value 5. Impact of Covid-195.1 Impact on Dental Practices: An Analysis5.1.1 Economic Impact of Covid-19 on Dental Practices5.1.2 Impact on Orthodontic Practices5.2 Response of Industry5.2.1 Rising Focus on Increasing Digital Treatment Options5.3 Impact on Clear Aligner Market Players 6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers6.1.1 Growing Urban Population6.1.2 Increasing GNI Per Capita6.1.3 Surging Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets6.1.4 Rising Teenage Population6.1.5 Escalating Demand for Aesthetic Enhancement6.2 Challenges6.2.1 Clear Aligner Restriction6.2.2 Limited Insurance Coverage for Orthodontic Treatments6.3 Market Trends6.3.1 Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology6.3.2 Growing Dental Tourism6.3.3 Introduction of 3D Model Simulation 7. Competitive Landscape7.1 Clear Aligner Market: Competitive Scenario7.1.1 Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Market7.1.2 Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Clear Aligner Market7.1.3 Increased Competition in DTC Clear Aligner Space in Future7.1.4 Align Technologies Resumption in DTC Clear Aligner Space 7.2 Global Clear Aligners Market Products Comparison 8. Company Profiles8.1 Align Technology, Inc.8.1.1 Business Overview8.1.2 Financial Overview8.1.3 Business Strategy8.2 Envista Holdings Corporation8.2.1 Business Overview8.2.2 Financial Overview8.2.3 Business Strategy8.3 Dentsply Sirona, Inc.8.3.1 Business Overview8.3.2 Financial Overview8.3.3 Business Strategy8.4 Straumann Group8.4.1 Business Overview8.4.2 Financial Overview8.4.3 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2prg47

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-clear-aligner-industry-to-2025---featuring-align-technology-envista-holdings-dentsply-sirona-and-straumann-among-others-301389219.html

SOURCE Research and Markets