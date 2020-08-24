Worldwide Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) Market Analysis 2017-2030 - Epidemiology, Therapies, Drugs, Players, Unmet Needs

DUBLIN, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Chronic Pancreatitis (CP) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of CP in the United States, EU5 ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Chronic pancreatitis (CP) from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market. EpidemiologyThe Chronic pancreatitis (CP) epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (Prevalent cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis, Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology, Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis, Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis) scenario of Chronic pancreatitis (CP) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries ( Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2030.According to the publisher, the total number of prevalent cases of Chronic pancreatitis(CP) in 7 MM was found to be 395,137 in the year 2017. Drug ChaptersThis segment of the Chronic pancreatitis report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and early stage (Phase-I and Phase-II) pipeline drugs along with other promising candidates. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.A multidisciplinary treatment approach is usually followed internationally for the management of CP and the market consequently can be divided into segments based on revenue generated by therapies which include pain control, management of exocrine and endocrine insufficiency and management of other complications. However, there are important points to be noted such as the fact that there are not curative treatment options at present and all the therapies used are either off-label or symptomatic in nature. Market OutlookThe Chronic pancreatitis market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology.This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.According to the publisher, the market of Chronic pancreatitis in 7MM was found to be USD 1865.49 Million in 2017, and is expected to increase during the course of the study period (2017-2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounts for the largest market size of CP, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain) and Japan. Drugs UptakeThis section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2030. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions. Key Topics Covered 1. Key Insights 2. Executive Summary of Chronic Pancreatitis 3. SWOT Analysis for Chronic Pancreatitis 4. Chronic pancreatitis Market Overview at a Glance4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of CP in 20174.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of CP in 2030 5. Disease Background and Overview5.1. Introduction5.2. Associated risk factors and classification systems5.3. Etiology5.4. Pathophysiology5.5. Mechanisms and Biomarkers for Progression from Recurrent Chronic Pancreatitis to Chronic Pancreatitis5.6. Complications of CP5.7. Diagnosis of CP 6. Epidemiology and Patient Population6.1. Key Findings6.2. Total Prevalent Population of Chronic Pancreatitis 7. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Chronic Pancreatitis7.1. The United States7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale7.1.2. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States7.1.3. Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States7.1.4. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology in the United States7.1.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States7.1.6. Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in the United States7.2. EU-57.2.1. Assumptions and Rationale7.2.2. Germany7.2.3. France7.2.4. Italy7.2.5. Spain7.2.6. United Kingdom7.3. Japan7.3.1. Assumptions and Rationale7.3.2. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan7.3.3. Diagnosed cases of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan7.3.4. Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis based on Etiology in Japan7.3.5. Gender-specific Prevalence of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan7.3.6. Clinical manifestation of Chronic Pancreatitis in Japan 8. Treatment and Management of Chronic Pancreatitis8.1. Clinical management of CP8.2. ACG Clinical Guidelines: Chronic Pancreatitis8.3. NICE guidelines for the management of Chronic Pancreatitis8.4. Japanese guidelines for the management of Chronic pancreatitis8.5. Harmonizing diagnosis and treatment of chronic pancreatitis across Europe (HaPanEU) initiative8.6. Endoscopic treatment of chronic pancreatitis: European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) Guideline8.7. Pain in Chronic Pancreatitis8.8. Case study8.9. Patient Journey 9. Unmet needs 10. Marketed Therapies10.1. Viokace: Aptalis Pharma10.1.1. Product Description10.1.2. Product Development Activities10.1.3. Clinical Development10.1.4. Safety and efficacy10.2. Zenpep: Aptalis Pharma10.2.1. Product Description10.2.2. Product Development Activities10.2.3. Clinical Development10.2.4. Safety and efficacy10.3. Pertzye: Digestive Care, Inc10.3.1. Product Description10.3.2. Product Development Activities10.3.3. Clinical Development10.3.4. Safety and efficacy 11. Emerging Therapies11.1. NI-03: Kangen Pharma11.1.1. Product Description11.1.2. Product Development Activities11.1.3. Clinical Development11.2. MS-1819: AzurRX BioPharma11.2.1. Product Description11.2.2. Product Development Activities11.2.3. Clinical Development11.2.4. Safety and efficacy 12. Other promising candidates12.1. TLY012: Theraly Fibrosis12.1.1. Product Description12.1.2. Product Development Activities 13. Chronic Pancreatitis: 7 Major Market Analysis13.1. Key Findings13.2. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis in 7MM13.3. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis by Therapies13.4. Market Outlook: 7MM 14. Market Size by Country14.1. United States Market Size14.1.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis14.1.2. Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis by Therapies14.2. Europe14.2.1. Germany14.2.2. France14.2.3. Italy14.2.4. Spain14.2.5. United Kingdom14.3. Japan: Market Outlook14.3.1. Total Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis14.3.2. Market Size of Chronic Pancreatitis by Therapies 15. Market Drivers 16. Market Barriers Companies Mentioned

Aptalis Pharma

Digestive Care Inc.

Kangen Pharmaceuticals

AzurRx BioPharma

